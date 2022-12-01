Main picView gallery

Barrelhouse 3009 N State Street

review star

No reviews yet

3009 N State Street

Jackson, MS 39211

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Chicken Breast
Cajun Pasta

Lunch Appetizers

Tuna Poke Nachos

$18.00

State Street Sausage Plate

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Brisket Tots

$17.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$8.00

Caesar

$12.00

1/2 Wedge

$8.00

Wedge

$12.00

1/2 Grapefruit &Greens

$8.00

Grapefruit & Greens

$12.00

1/2 Asian Chop

$8.00

Asian Chop

$12.00

Sandwiches/Wraps

Caeser Wrap

$12.00

Philly Cheesteak

$16.00

Country Cuban

$15.00

Barrelhouse Burger

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Brisket Melt

$16.00

Lunch Entrees

Fried Catfish

$15.00

Chicken Breast

$14.00

Hamburger Steak

$14.00

Pork Shoulder

$14.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Meatball Sub Lunch

$14.00

Meatball Pasta

$16.00

Grit Bowl

$15.00

Veggie Plate

$13.00

Sides

Black Eyed Peas

$5.00

Butter Beans

$5.00

Fried Okra

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Greens

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Mac and Cheese

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

Mash/Gravy

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Appetizers

Brisket Flatbread

$17.00

Tuna Poke Nachos

$18.00

State Street Sausage Plate

$14.00

Smoked Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Brisket Tots

$17.00

Salmon Spread

$12.00

Salads

1/2 Caesar

$8.00

Caesar

$12.00

1/2 Wedge

$8.00

Wedge

$12.00

1/2 Grapefruit &Greens

$8.00

Grapefruit & Greens

$12.00

1/2 Asian Chop

$8.00

Asian Chop

$12.00

Sandwiches

Country Cuban'

$15.00

Barrelhouse Burger'

$15.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich'

$15.00

Entrees

Cajun Pasta

$20.00

Chicken Breast

$18.00

Fish And Chips

$17.00

Fish Special

$30.00

Grit Bowl

$15.00

Meatball Pasta

$16.00

Meatball Sub Dinner

$14.00

Meatballs

$12.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Shrimp and Grits

$20.00

Steak Special

$32.00

Sushi Bowl

$20.00

Dinner Veggie Plate

$14.00

Sides

Grit Cake

$5.00

Thin Beans

$5.00

Risotto

$7.00

Asparagus

$7.00

Broccolini

$7.00

Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Greens

$5.00

Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potatoes

$5.00

Grits

$5.00

Tots

$5.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Dessert

Brownie

$10.00

Cheesecake

$10.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Fanta

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Lemonade

$2.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Refill

$1.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.50

Refill

$1.00

Water

Water Bottle

$2.00

Refill

$1.00

Signature

Barrelhouse Mockarita

$10.00

MI6

$10.00

Pineapple Right Side Up

$10.00

Piledriver Waltz

$10.00

Key Lime Mocktini

$10.00

The Venus

$10.00

The ManJackson

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy or order online!

Location

3009 N State Street, Jackson, MS 39211

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
The Bean
orange starNo Reviews
2914 N. State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Highball Lanes
orange starNo Reviews
3019 North State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Campbell's Bakery
orange star4.3 • 141
3013 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Dumbo’s on Duling
orange starNo Reviews
3100 North State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Campbell's Bakery - Fondren - 3013 North State Street
orange starNo Reviews
3013 North State Street Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (14 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
No reviews yet
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston