Barrels Taphouse and Grill
Highway N
O Fallon, MO 63368
Popular Items
1st String
Barrels Breakfast Burrito
Egg, sausage, jalapeno bacon, hash browns, red peppers, onionm queso and seved with tots
BLT
Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on sour dough
Brennan's Breakfast French Toast
French toast, american cheese, egg, bacon, served with totsand a side of syrup
Chicken Teriyaki
Pineapple, sauteed mushroom and onions, swiss and served on a hoagie
Clubhouse
Cuban
Pork cutiet, salami, canadian bacon, swiss, mustard & pickles on toasted ciabatta
Fish
Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, served on hoagie bun
French Dip
Roast beef, swiss on a toasted hoagie, au jus
Kyle's Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, bacon, cheese, toasted ciabatta, served with tots
Philly
Philly steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onion, mushrooms, red peppers, melted cheese on a toasted hoagie
Red Bird Chicken
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, 1000 island on grilled marble rye
Ryan's Chicken Parmesan
6oz breaded chicken breast, marinara, Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, served on ciabatta
Spicy BBQ Beef Brisket
Beef brisket, cabbage, jalapenos
Potato Pancakes
2nd String
Coleslaw
Fries Basket
Fries Loaded
Fries Side
Loaded Brisket Fries
Loaded Brisket Tots
Onion Rings Basket
Onion Rings Side
Side Salad
Steamed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries Basket
Sweet Potato Fries Side
Tots Basket
Tots Loaded
Tots Side
Vegetable Medley
White Rice
Build Your Own Burgers & Dogs
Build Your Own Pizza
Little League
Main Event
8oz King Cut Steak Dinner
Served with garlic butter, mushrooms, onion, mashed potatoes and broccoli
8oz Tuna Steak
BBQ Brisket Mac n Cheese
Cajun Pasta
Blackened chicken, jalapeno bacon, chipotle cream, red peppers, tomato, green onion, shell pasta, parmesan and served with garlic toast
Fishermen's Platter
Fried flounder, scallopsm, popcorn shrimp, clams, on a bed of fries and served with tartar and cocktail sauce
Fred Bird Dinner
3 pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn cobette served with hawaii cluser bun
Grilled Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, onion, red pepper, broccoli, cooked rice served with a sweet chili sauce
Pasta Con Broccoli
Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, parmesan white cream sauce and served with garlic toast
St. Louis Slinger
1/2 lb burger, barrels chili, two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, white onion, toasted sourdough, barrels slinger sauce and served in a bowl
UFC Unhooked Fish & Chips
Battered cod, coleslaw, chips, tartar sauce
On The Green
Beet
Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken tenders, tomato, red onion cheddar, ranch dress
Buffalo Chicken
Chef
Spring mix, roast beef, turkey, salami, canadian bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, italian dressing
Chicken Caesar
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dreesing
Cobb
Spring mix, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, black olives, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing
Pitching Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, egg, green onion, ranch and balsamic dressing
Protein
Sping mix, grelled chicken, black beans, bacon bits, avocado, hard boiled egg blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Southwest
Spring mix, blackened chicken, black beans, tomato, cheddar, tortilla strips, jalapenos, cajun ranch dressing
Spinach Chicken
Baby spinach, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, sliced apples, silvered almonds, Shredded cheese, poppyseed dressing
Turkey Avocado
Spring mix, turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing
Signature Burgers
Signature Pizza
Starting Line Up
Amanda's Fried Pickles
Pickle spears, cajun ranch
Anne's Spin Dip
Spinach artichoke dip topped with bacon and red onions served with pita bread
Barrels Buffalo Ravioli
Served with celery & ranch
Barrels Sampler Platter
Jumbo Pretzel, Jalapeno mac and cheese bites, toasted ravioli, fried pickle spears, cahun ranch, beer cheese, marinara
Barrles Jumbo Pretzel
Served with spicy mustard and beer cheese
Basket of Chip
Chips with white queso or pork rinds with sweet chili
Crab Rangoon
Served with sweet thai chili sauce
Fried Clams Basket
Served with cocktail sauce
Hockey Stick Pretzels
(4) Bavarian-style spicy mustard and beer cheese
Home Plate Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, black beans, red pepper, red onion, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa
Jalapeno Mac n cheese bites
Served with cajun ranch
Mizzou Mozzarella Sticks
Marinara
Mozzarella & Pepperoni Bites
Served with marinara
Nachos
Keto pork rinds or tri-colored chips, grilled chichen or ground beef or chili, white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapeno, salsa & sour cream
Sloane's Sliders
4 burger sliders with american cheese, pickles, onions
Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Ravioli
St. Louis Ravioli
Beef, parmesan, mainara
Super Bowls
Tacos & More
Tacos
Gyro
Seasoned beef with sauteed onion, red peppers, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce, served on pita bread
Taco Salad
Tortilla bowl, ground beef of chicken, lettuce, tomato, onionm, black olives, jalapennos, cheddar, salsa and homemade avocado dressing
Street Tacos
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Wings and Tenders
New Draft Beer List
#002 Sunshine Nector
#003 Black Raspberry
#004 Trippin
#005 Miller Light
#006 Smithwick's
#007 Sippin Pretty
#008 Crisp Apple
#009 Hazy Little Thing
#010 Blue Moon
#011 Evil Pumpkin
#012 Vanilla Stout
#013 Flat Bill Pils
#014 Lofty Pursuits
#015 First Available
#016 Enter Sandman
#017 Backyard Hero
#018 Marzen Amber
#019 Solar Haze
#020 Peoples Pilsner
#021 Fest Bier
#022 CWS Chamber
#023 Sherbie Blueberry
#024 Suds Bud
#025 Squeezy Rider
#026 Bierleichen!
#027 Hazy Elusive
#028 White Rascal
#029 Ellies Brown
#030 Fest Bier
#031 City Wide
#032 Incarnation
#033 Chocolate Mike Stout
#034 Oachlatzlschwoaf
#035 Schnickelfritz
#036 Black Butte Porter
#037 Avalanche
#038 Ultra
#039 AmberBock
#040 ShockTop
#041 Christmas Ale BREC
#042 Mic Golden Draft
#043 Bud Select
#044 Bud Light
#045 Budweiser
#046 Chiefs Kingdom
#047 Mango Cart
#048 Busch
#049 Amber
#050 Big Waive
#051 Vanilla Porter
#052 Stella
#053 Twisted Pretzel
#054 Guinness
#055 Hazelnut Coffee
#056 Pumpkin
#057 Dirty Laundry
#058 Oktoberfest Mothers
#059 Three Blind Mice
#060 Longboard
#061 312 Wheat
#062 Lemonade Shandy
#063 Sofie
#064 Hazy IPA GI
#065 420 G13
#066 Pale Ale
#067 Blue
#068 Night Owl
#069 Space Dust
#070 Oktoberfest Founders
#071 Tremens
#072 Island Rascal
#073 Irish Red
#074 Deadhead
#075 Dragonfruit
#076 High Tide
#077 Giraffe
#078 Bobber Lager
#079 Peggy Jean
#080 Snapper
#081 Ace Pineapple
#082 Ace Pear Cider
#083 Citrus Wheat
#084 Porter
#085 Oktoberfest Civil Life
#086 Golden Ale
#087 Homestead
#088 Black Berry Wheat
#089 Freedom Lager
#090 Union Jack
#091 Ole St. Lou's
#092 Hibiscus Wit
#093 Art of Neurosis
#094 Real Light
#095 Rainbow Sherbert
#096 Juice Pants
#097 Poolside Breeze
#098 Purple Haze
#099 Rind Over Matter
#100 Twisted Tea
#101 Tank &
#102 Unfiltered Wheat
#103 Bobs' 47
#104 Pumpkin Ale
#105 Paulaner Hefe
#106 Oberon
#107 Fat Tire
#108 Boston Lager
#109 Magners
Bottle Beers
Bud Light
Bud Light Lime
Bud Light Next
Bud Light Orange
Bud Select
Budweiser
Budweiser Zero
Busch 25oz
Busch Light
Busch NA Can
Coors Light
Corona Extra Bottle
Michelob Golden Lt
Michelob Ultra
Miller Light
Natural Light
Vanilla Pumpkin Beer
Seltzers
High Noon Seltzer Black Cherry
High Noon Seltzer Grapefruit
High Noon Seltzer Lime
High Noon Seltzer Mango
High Noon Seltzer Passion Fruit
High Noon Seltzer Peach
High Noon Seltzer Pineapple
High Noon Seltzer Watermelon
Nutrl Watyermelon
Nutrl Rapsberry
Nutrl Mango
Nutrl Pineapple
Truly Blueberry
Truly Cherry
Truly Strawberry Lime
Truly Wild Berry
Extra Dressing (Copy)
Ranch Extra
Balsamic Vinaigrette Extra
Honey Dijon Extra
Poppyseed Extra
Barrels Beer Cheese Extra
Caesar Extra
Cajun Ranch Extra
Buffaio Extra
BBQ Extra
Sweet Chili Extra
Garlic Parmesan Extra
Honey Mustard Extra
Barrels Sauce Extra
Cocktail Extra
Queso Extra
Salsa Extra
Sour Cream Extra
Marinara Extra
Tartar Extra
Ajus Extra
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 1:00 am
Missouri's Largest Taphouse Family Owned and Operated
