Barrels Taphouse and Grill

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

Highway N

O Fallon, MO 63368

Order Again

Popular Items

Royale with Cheese
Southwest
Build Your Own

1st String

Barrels Breakfast Burrito

$9.00

Egg, sausage, jalapeno bacon, hash browns, red peppers, onionm queso and seved with tots

BLT

$9.50

Classic bacon, lettuce, tomato, served on sour dough

Brennan's Breakfast French Toast

$10.00

French toast, american cheese, egg, bacon, served with totsand a side of syrup

Chicken Teriyaki

$9.50

Pineapple, sauteed mushroom and onions, swiss and served on a hoagie

Clubhouse

$10.00

Cuban

$10.00

Pork cutiet, salami, canadian bacon, swiss, mustard & pickles on toasted ciabatta

Fish

$10.00

Beer battered cod, lettuce, tomato, tartar sauce, served on hoagie bun

French Dip

$9.50

Roast beef, swiss on a toasted hoagie, au jus

Kyle's Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Egg, bacon, cheese, toasted ciabatta, served with tots

Philly

$10.00+

Philly steak or grilled chicken, sauteed onion, mushrooms, red peppers, melted cheese on a toasted hoagie

Red Bird Chicken

$10.00

Reuben

$10.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, melted swiss, 1000 island on grilled marble rye

Ryan's Chicken Parmesan

$10.00

6oz breaded chicken breast, marinara, Mozzarella cheese, parmesan cheese, served on ciabatta

Spicy BBQ Beef Brisket

$10.50

Beef brisket, cabbage, jalapenos

Potato Pancakes

$8.00Out of stock

2nd String

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fries Basket

$4.75

Fries Loaded

$7.00

Fries Side

$2.75

Loaded Brisket Fries

$10.00

Loaded Brisket Tots

$10.00

Onion Rings Basket

$7.50

Onion Rings Side

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.50+

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries Basket

$6.75

Sweet Potato Fries Side

$3.25

Tots Basket

$4.75

Tots Loaded

$7.00

Tots Side

$2.75

Vegetable Medley

$5.00

White Rice

$3.00

Build Your Own Burgers & Dogs

Build Your Own

$9.00+

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own

$10.00+

Little League

2 Sloane's Sliders w/Cheese

$6.50

Cheese Pizza

$6.50

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.50

Toasted Ravioli

$6.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

4 Chicken tenders

Main Event

8oz King Cut Steak Dinner

$17.00

Served with garlic butter, mushrooms, onion, mashed potatoes and broccoli

8oz Tuna Steak

$16.50

BBQ Brisket Mac n Cheese

$17.00

Cajun Pasta

$16.00

Blackened chicken, jalapeno bacon, chipotle cream, red peppers, tomato, green onion, shell pasta, parmesan and served with garlic toast

Fishermen's Platter

$15.00

Fried flounder, scallopsm, popcorn shrimp, clams, on a bed of fries and served with tartar and cocktail sauce

Fred Bird Dinner

$15.00

3 pieces of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, corn cobette served with hawaii cluser bun

Grilled Chicken Bowl

$12.50

Grilled chicken, onion, red pepper, broccoli, cooked rice served with a sweet chili sauce

Pasta Con Broccoli

$15.00

Grilled chicken, steamed broccoli, parmesan white cream sauce and served with garlic toast

St. Louis Slinger

$16.00

1/2 lb burger, barrels chili, two fried eggs, hash browns, cheddar cheese, white onion, toasted sourdough, barrels slinger sauce and served in a bowl

UFC Unhooked Fish & Chips

$15.00

Battered cod, coleslaw, chips, tartar sauce

On The Green

Beet

Spring mix, crispy buffalo chicken tenders, tomato, red onion cheddar, ranch dress

Buffalo Chicken

Chef

Spring mix, roast beef, turkey, salami, canadian bacon, hard boiled egg, tomato, shredded cheese, croutons, italian dressing

Chicken Caesar

Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons, caesar dreesing

Cobb

Spring mix, grilled chicken, tomato, red onion, black olives, bacon, blue cheese, ranch dressing

Pitching Wedge Salad

$8.50

Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, egg, green onion, ranch and balsamic dressing

Protein

Sping mix, grelled chicken, black beans, bacon bits, avocado, hard boiled egg blue cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Southwest

Spring mix, blackened chicken, black beans, tomato, cheddar, tortilla strips, jalapenos, cajun ranch dressing

Spinach Chicken

Baby spinach, grilled chicken, dried cranberries, sliced apples, silvered almonds, Shredded cheese, poppyseed dressing

Turkey Avocado

Spring mix, turkey, avocado, bacon, tomato, shredded cheddar, ranch dressing

Signature Burgers

Frisco

$10.50

1000 island, swiss, sourdough

Jimmy's Jalapeno Bacon

$14.00

Cajun seasoned patty, pepper jack, white quesom, jalapeno, jalapeno bacon

Royale with Cheese

$11.50

Bacon, egg, cheese, mayo

Signature Pizza

Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.00+

Bacon, gound beef, cheddar, lettuse, tomato, red onion, pickle, ketchup, mustard sauce or BBQ sauce

Taco Pizza

$14.00+

Chili, white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, olives, jalapenos, barrels salsa

Brennan's Brisket

$14.00+

Buffalo Chicken

$14.00+

Starting Line Up

Amanda's Fried Pickles

$8.50

Pickle spears, cajun ranch

Anne's Spin Dip

$9.50

Spinach artichoke dip topped with bacon and red onions served with pita bread

Barrels Buffalo Ravioli

$8.50

Served with celery & ranch

Barrels Sampler Platter

$17.00

Jumbo Pretzel, Jalapeno mac and cheese bites, toasted ravioli, fried pickle spears, cahun ranch, beer cheese, marinara

Barrles Jumbo Pretzel

$9.50

Served with spicy mustard and beer cheese

Basket of Chip

$6.00

Chips with white queso or pork rinds with sweet chili

Crab Rangoon

$10.50

Served with sweet thai chili sauce

Fried Clams Basket

$10.50

Served with cocktail sauce

Hockey Stick Pretzels

$9.50

(4) Bavarian-style spicy mustard and beer cheese

Home Plate Quesadilla

$10.00

Grilled chicken, black beans, red pepper, red onion, shredded cheese, sour cream, salsa

Jalapeno Mac n cheese bites

$10.00

Served with cajun ranch

Mizzou Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

Marinara

Mozzarella & Pepperoni Bites

$9.50

Served with marinara

Nachos

$11.00

Keto pork rinds or tri-colored chips, grilled chichen or ground beef or chili, white queso, lettuce, tomato, red onion, black olives, jalapeno, salsa & sour cream

Sloane's Sliders

$10.50

4 burger sliders with american cheese, pickles, onions

Spinach and Ricotta Cheese Ravioli

$9.50

St. Louis Ravioli

$8.50

Beef, parmesan, mainara

Super Bowls

Chili

$6.00+

Soup of the Day

$6.00+

Tacos & More

Tacos

$10.00+

Gyro

$10.50

Seasoned beef with sauteed onion, red peppers, lettuce, tomato and tzatziki sauce, served on pita bread

Taco Salad

$14.00

Tortilla bowl, ground beef of chicken, lettuce, tomato, onionm, black olives, jalapennos, cheddar, salsa and homemade avocado dressing

Street Tacos

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Taco

$13.00

Wings and Tenders

Bone in Wings (16)

$26.00

16 Jumbo Bone in wings,, flats and drummies

Bone In Wings (8)

$14.75

8 Jumbo Bone in wings, flats and drummies

Boneless Wings (16)

$22.00

16 boneless wings

Boneless Wings (8)

$13.00

8 boneless wings

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

4 Chicken tenders

Shirts & Hats

Barrels Baseball Cap Fitted

$40.00

Barrels Baseball Tee-Shirt

$25.00+

Barrels Blk M/Soccer Shirts

$25.00+

Barrels Blk W/Soccer Shirts

$25.00+

Guinness Tee-Shirts

$15.00+

Glasses

Barrels Glass

$6.00

Growlers

Glass Growler

$10.00

Disposable Growler

$2.00

New Draft Beer List

#002 Sunshine Nector

$0.66

#003 Black Raspberry

$0.66

#004 Trippin

$0.49

#005 Miller Light

$0.27

#006 Smithwick's

$0.46

#007 Sippin Pretty

$0.40

#008 Crisp Apple

$0.33

#009 Hazy Little Thing

$0.52

#010 Blue Moon

$0.32Out of stock

#011 Evil Pumpkin

$0.31

#012 Vanilla Stout

$0.47

#013 Flat Bill Pils

$0.32

#014 Lofty Pursuits

$0.45

#015 First Available

$0.45

#016 Enter Sandman

$0.45

#017 Backyard Hero

$0.49

#018 Marzen Amber

$0.52

#019 Solar Haze

$0.52

#020 Peoples Pilsner

$0.52

#021 Fest Bier

$0.44

#022 CWS Chamber

$0.35

#023 Sherbie Blueberry

$0.52

#024 Suds Bud

$0.49Out of stock

#025 Squeezy Rider

$0.40

#026 Bierleichen!

$0.48

#027 Hazy Elusive

$0.41

#028 White Rascal

$0.40Out of stock

#029 Ellies Brown

$0.40

#030 Fest Bier

$0.51Out of stock

#031 City Wide

$0.51Out of stock

#032 Incarnation

$0.48

#033 Chocolate Mike Stout

$0.51

#034 Oachlatzlschwoaf

$0.49

#035 Schnickelfritz

$0.46

#036 Black Butte Porter

$0.36

#037 Avalanche

$0.39

#038 Ultra

$0.29

#039 AmberBock

$0.34

#040 ShockTop

$0.25

#041 Christmas Ale BREC

$0.41

#042 Mic Golden Draft

$0.25

#043 Bud Select

$0.25

#044 Bud Light

$0.25

#045 Budweiser

$0.25

#046 Chiefs Kingdom

$0.25

#047 Mango Cart

$0.33

#048 Busch

$0.25

#049 Amber

$0.46

#050 Big Waive

$0.31

#051 Vanilla Porter

$0.41

#052 Stella

$0.39

#053 Twisted Pretzel

$0.35

#054 Guinness

$0.46

#055 Hazelnut Coffee

$0.43

#056 Pumpkin

$0.43

#057 Dirty Laundry

$0.43

#058 Oktoberfest Mothers

$0.38

#059 Three Blind Mice

$0.38

#060 Longboard

$0.41

#061 312 Wheat

$0.38

#062 Lemonade Shandy

$0.39

#063 Sofie

$0.54

#064 Hazy IPA GI

$0.43

#065 420 G13

$0.43

#066 Pale Ale

$0.43

#067 Blue

$0.43

#068 Night Owl

$0.43Out of stock

#069 Space Dust

$0.46

#070 Oktoberfest Founders

$0.41

#071 Tremens

$0.62Out of stock

#072 Island Rascal

$0.45

#073 Irish Red

$0.46

#074 Deadhead

$0.43

#075 Dragonfruit

$0.43

#076 High Tide

$0.19

#077 Giraffe

$0.41

#078 Bobber Lager

$0.41

#079 Peggy Jean

$0.49

#080 Snapper

$0.41

#081 Ace Pineapple

$0.53

#082 Ace Pear Cider

$0.40

#083 Citrus Wheat

$0.45

#084 Porter

$0.49

#085 Oktoberfest Civil Life

$0.39Out of stock

#086 Golden Ale

$0.19

#087 Homestead

$0.50

#088 Black Berry Wheat

$0.49Out of stock

#089 Freedom Lager

$0.19

#090 Union Jack

$0.52

#091 Ole St. Lou's

$0.19

#092 Hibiscus Wit

$0.42

#093 Art of Neurosis

$0.43

#094 Real Light

$0.42

#095 Rainbow Sherbert

$0.54

#096 Juice Pants

$0.56Out of stock

#097 Poolside Breeze

$0.47

#098 Purple Haze

$0.35

#099 Rind Over Matter

$0.19Out of stock

#100 Twisted Tea

$0.50

#101 Tank &

$0.50

#102 Unfiltered Wheat

$0.31

#103 Bobs' 47

$0.39

#104 Pumpkin Ale

$0.49

#105 Paulaner Hefe

$0.42Out of stock

#106 Oberon

$0.40

#107 Fat Tire

$0.43

#108 Boston Lager

$0.49

#109 Magners

$0.19Out of stock

Bottle Beers

Bud Light

$3.50

Bud Light Lime

$3.50

Bud Light Next

$3.50Out of stock

Bud Light Orange

$3.50

Bud Select

$3.50

Budweiser

$3.50

Budweiser Zero

$3.50

Busch 25oz

$4.00Out of stock

Busch Light

$3.50

Busch NA Can

$3.50Out of stock

Coors Light

$3.50

Corona Extra Bottle

$5.00

Michelob Golden Lt

$3.50

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Light

$3.50

Natural Light

$3.50

Vanilla Pumpkin Beer

$3.50Out of stock

Seltzers

High Noon Seltzer Black Cherry

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Lime

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer Mango

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Passion Fruit

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Peach

$5.00Out of stock

High Noon Seltzer Pineapple

$5.00

High Noon Seltzer Watermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Watyermelon

$5.00

Nutrl Rapsberry

$5.00Out of stock

Nutrl Mango

$5.00

Nutrl Pineapple

$5.00

Truly Blueberry

$5.00

Truly Cherry

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lime

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry

$5.00

Extra Dressing (Copy)

Ranch Extra

$0.50

Balsamic Vinaigrette Extra

$0.50

Honey Dijon Extra

$0.50

Poppyseed Extra

$0.50

Barrels Beer Cheese Extra

$0.50

Caesar Extra

$0.50

Cajun Ranch Extra

$0.50

Buffaio Extra

$0.50

BBQ Extra

$0.50

Sweet Chili Extra

$0.50

Garlic Parmesan Extra

$0.50

Honey Mustard Extra

$0.50

Barrels Sauce Extra

$0.50

Cocktail Extra

$0.50

Queso Extra

$0.50

Salsa Extra

$0.50

Sour Cream Extra

$0.50

Marinara Extra

$0.50

Tartar Extra

$0.50

Ajus Extra

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Missouri's Largest Taphouse Family Owned and Operated

Location

Highway N, O Fallon, MO 63368

Directions

