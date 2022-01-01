Barren’s Restaurant 2 Wayfarer Drive

  • Home
Order Again

Small Plates

Bowl of chowder

$15.00

Chips

$5.00

Cup of chowder

$10.00

Hotdog/chips

$10.00

Nachos

$10.00

Winter Salad

$13.00

Wings

$18.00

Grilled cheese

$7.00

Mussels

$20.00

Large Plates

Curry

$15.00

Fish and Chips

$24.00

Hot dog + chips

Out of stock

House Burger

$22.00

Fish cakes

$24.00

Scallop Salad

$30.00

Bangers an Mash

$17.00

Banh mi

$20.00

Dessert

Blueberry Pie

$9.00

Pot de creme

$9.00

Sticky toffee

$9.00

Pudding

$11.00

Cookie and ice cream

$9.00

Kids

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Fish

$11.00

Hotdog

$10.00

Biscuits

$6.00

Slider

$6.00

Fries

$6.00

Cocktails

Don't give up the ship

$13.00

Drop & Roll

$12.00

Fall Fashion

$13.00

Gin Tonica

$12.00

Health tonic N/A

$9.00

Rosemary

$13.00

Lavender sky

$12.00

Negra

$12.00

Golden Hinde

$9.00

Smash + Grab

$14.00

Hemingway

$13.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00

Cider

$8.00

Cushnoc Dad Pants

$9.00

Masons Stout

$8.00

Burnside Brown

$8.00

MITA Session Ipa

$7.00

PBR

$3.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Modelo

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Mast Landing Pale

$9.00

Gunnar's Daughter

$9.00

Wild Hard Seltzer

$8.00

Athletic N/A

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Ken Brown

$9.00

Funky Bow Stout

$8.00

Guinness N/A

$6.00

Liquor

Harbor Gin

$9.00

Glendarragh Gin

$10.00

Longfield Gin

$10.00

Hope's Edge Gin

$10.00

Pink Gin

$10.00

Navy Gin

$12.00

Barrel age glendarragh

$12.00

Vodka

$9.00

Cranberry Vodka

$10.00

Blueberry Vodka

$10.00

Sugar Kelp Vodka

$10.00

British Rum

$9.00

Spiced Rum

$10.00

White Rum

$10.00

Los Osuna

$10.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Cushnoc

$17.00

Threshers

$17.00

OBC

$18.00

Bully Boy

$10.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Woodford Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Aberlour 16

$15.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Eagle Rare

$11.00

Ardbeg Uigideal

$18.00

Aberlour 16

$15.00

Absinthe

$10.00

Ancho Reyes

$10.00

Aperol

$8.00

Averna

$10.00

Baileys

$10.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Bully Boy

$10.00

Bully Boy Amaro

$10.00

Campari

$10.00

Cassis

$9.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Chartreuse Yellow

$15.00

Chips Amaro

$12.00

Coffee Liq

$9.00

Curacao

$11.00

Deville Brandy

$6.00

Fernet

$12.00

Four Roses

$8.00

Godiva Chocolate

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Hennessy Cognac

$15.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Licor 43

$8.00

Los Osuna Tequila

$12.00

Luxardo Marascino

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Myrteau

$16.00

Orange Liq

$9.00

St. Elder

$8.00

Vida Mezcal

$10.00

Woodford Bourbon

$10.00

Woodford Rye

$12.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Fever Tree Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Lemonade

$6.00

ME Root Beer

$6.00

ME Root Blueberry

$6.00

ME Root Ginger

$6.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pellegrino

$7.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda

$1.00

Sprite

$4.00

Tonic

$1.00

Wine (glass)

Cab Sav

$16.00

Malbec

$12.00

Pinot Noir

$14.00

Rioja

$9.00

Sparkling Rose

$11.00

Prosecco

$12.00

Rose

$13.00

Chardonnay

$12.00

Pinot grigio

$12.00

Riesling

$14.00

Sav Blanc

$13.00

Txakolina

$13.00

Wine (bottle)

Pinot Noir BTL

$48.00

Cab Sav BTL

$55.00

Rioja BTL

$30.00

Malbec BTL

$40.00

Animal Cab Sav

$52.00

Auctioneer Cab Sav

$80.00

Muga Rioja

$56.00

Chianti

$104.00

Rose BTL

$42.00

Prosecco BTL

$58.00

Cava BTL

$52.00

Franciacorte

$92.00

Çremante de Loire

$56.00

Moët

$32.00

Buehler Chardonnay

$45.00

Chablis

$80.00

Chardonnay BTL

$42.00

Chenin Blanc

$48.00

Gruner Veltliner

$35.00

Pinot Grigio BTL

$31.00

Riesling BTL

$48.00

Sav Blanc BTL

$45.00

Touraine Sav Blanc

$51.00

Txakolina BTL

$45.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2 Wayfarer Drive, Camden, ME 04843

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

