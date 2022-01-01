Barrenzo's

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Appetizers

Chicken

$5.99+

3pc Chicken Tenders

$5.00

French Fry Basket

$1.99

Onion Rings

$2.99

Mozzarella Sticks

$3.99

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$2.99

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$2.99

Breadsticks

$2.25

Salads

House Salad

$3.99

Caesar Salad

$3.99

Italian Dressing

Ranch Dressing

Caesar Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

Honey Mustard Dressing

Pizza

Small 12"

$10.00

Medium 14"

$15.00

Large 16"

$18.00

Extra Large 18"

$20.00

Gluten Free Pizza

$13.99

Pizza puff

$2.25

Pizza Puff W/ Fries

$3.00

Cheese Slice/Fry/Can Drink

$5.00

Pizza Slice Sausage

$3.00

Pizza Slice Cheese

$3.00

Pizza Slice Pepperoni

$3.00

Pizza Slice Chicken Sausage

$3.00

Pp Slice/Fry/pop

$5.00

Pp Slice/ Fry/Can Drink

$5.00

SSG Slice/Fry/Can Drink

$5.00

Chx Ssg Slice/Fry/Can Drink

$5.00

Deep Dish Pizza

Small DD

$15.00

Medium DD

$20.00

Large DD

$25.00

Specialty Pizza

Small SP

$12.00

Medium SP

$18.00

Large SP

$24.00

Extra Large

Pastas

Marinara Pasta

$6.99

Alfredo Pasta

$6.99

Chicken Parmesan

$10.99

Sandwiches

Italian Beef Sandwich

$6.00

Italian Turkey Sandwich

$6.00

Meatball Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Sandwich

$6.00

Chicken Philly

$6.00

Philly Cheese Steak

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken

$6.00

Gyro Sandwich

$6.00

Veggierenzo Burger

$9.00

BLAT Veggierenzo Burger

$10.00

Veggierenzo CheeseBurger

$10.00

Barrenzo Burger

$6.00

Barrenzo Cheeseburger

$7.00

BLT Veggierenzo Burger

$9.00

Extras

Au jus

$1.00

Dressing

$1.00

Cheese

$1.00

Nacho Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Red Pepper

$1.00

Parmesan

$1.00

Marinara

$1.00

Ranch

$1.00

Giardenera

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Desserts

Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

$1.25

Peanut Butter Cookies

$1.25

Ranger Cookies

$1.25

2 Desserts

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.25

Beverages

Water

$1.00

Can Orange

$1.00

Can Coke

$1.00

Can Sprite

$1.00

Can Ginger Ale

$1.00

16oz Coke

$2.25

16oz Diet Coke

$2.00

16oz Cherry Coke

$2.00

16oz Fanta Orange

$2.00

16oz Ginger Ale

$2.00

16oz Sprite

$2.00

16oz Fruit Punch

$2.00

16oz Lemonade

$2.00

2 Liter Lemonade

$3.00

2 Liter Fruit Punch

$3.00

2 Liter Ginger Ale

$3.00

2 Liter Fanta

$3.00

2 Liter Diet Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Coke

$3.00

2 Liter Sprite

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4142 W 167th St #2, Oak Forest, IL 60452

Directions

