Barrera's Restaurant

Starters

Queso Blanco

Queso Blanco

$3.00+
Queso Yellow

Queso Yellow

$3.00+
Guacamole Medium

Guacamole Medium

$5.70
Guacamole Salad Large

Guacamole Salad Large

$10.00
Guacamole Small

Guacamole Small

$2.50

Roasted Salsa

$2.00

Loaded Fries

$10.00

Nacho Bean & Cheese

$7.00
Nacho Bean, Beef, & Cheese

Nacho Bean, Beef, & Cheese

$9.00

Nacho Beef & Cheese

$8.00

Nacho Cheese

$6.00

Nacho Fajita

$10.00

Platos

Burrito Plate

$9.00+

Carne Asada Taco Plate

$10.00

Carne Guisada

$13.00Out of stock
Chicken Flauta Plate

Chicken Flauta Plate

$11.00

Chile Relleno Plate

$11.00

Chimichanga Plate

$9.00+

Combination Plate

$12.00
Crunchy Taco Plate

Crunchy Taco Plate

$11.00

Enchilada Combo

$12.25
Enchilada Plate

Enchilada Plate

$11.00

Fajita Taco Plate

$11.00
Fish Plate

Fish Plate

$12.00

Soft Taco Plate

$11.00

Tacos Al Carbon Plate

$10.00

A La Carte

Burrito Bean

$4.25

Burrito Bean & Beef

$5.25

Burrito Beef

$5.75

Burrito Fajita

$6.25

Chile Relleno

$5.00

Chimichanga

$6.00

Enchilada Beef

$2.80
Enchilada Cheese

Enchilada Cheese

$2.60

Enchilada Chicken

$2.80

Enchilada Soft Cheese Taco

$2.60
Enchilada Spinach

Enchilada Spinach

$2.60

Flauta

$2.15

Side of Fajita Chicken

$3.05

Side of Fajita Steak

$3.15

Side of Grilled Shrimp (3)

$3.60

Grilled Spin,Tom,On,&Bells

$3.00

Side of Ground Beef

$2.00

Taco Al Carbon

$2.75

Taco Carne Asada

$2.75

Taco Chicken Fajita

$3.10

Taco Crunchy

$2.10

Taco Shrimp Fajita

$3.60

Taco Soft

$2.40

Taco Steak Fajita

$3.15

Tilapia Filet

$9.00

Fajitas

1/2 Fajitas

$14.00

Full Fajitas

$24.00

Quesadillas

1/2 Beef Quesadilla

1/2 Beef Quesadilla

$8.00

1/2 Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

1/2 Fajita Quesadilla

$10.00

1/2 Veggie Quesadilla

$8.00

Full Beef Quesadilla

$14.00
Full Cheese Quesadilla

Full Cheese Quesadilla

$12.00

Full Fajita Quesadilla

$17.00

Full Veggie Quesadilla

$14.00

Chalupas

Chalupa Bean

$5.00

Chalupa Beef

$5.25

Chalupa Beef & Bean

$5.75

Chalupa Fajita

$6.00

Chalupa Guacamole

$5.00

Salads

Ground Beef Taco Salad

Ground Beef Taco Salad

$10.00

Fajita Salad

$11.00

Lettuce & Tomato Salad

$2.25

American

Avocado Burger

$12.00
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$11.00

Chicken Strips (4)

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Hamburger

$10.00

Avocado Burger NO FF

$10.50

Cheeseburger NO FF

$9.50

Hamburger NO FF

$8.50

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Strips (2)

$6.00

Kids Plate

$6.00

Single Chicken Strip

$1.95

Single Mini Bean Burrito

$2.00

Single Mini Beef Qdilla

$2.15

Single Mini Cheese Qdilla

$1.75

Single Mini Chicken Qdilla

$3.00

Single Mini Steak Qdilla

$3.15

Single Mini Veggie Qdilla

$3.00

Sides

1/2 Avocado

$1.75

Beans

$1.99+

Cilantro

$0.25

Fajita Set Up

$4.00

Fish Set up

$2.00

French Fries

$3.50

Grated Cheese

$1.25

Grilled Bell Pepper

$1.00

Grilled Onion

$1.00

Grilled Onion & Bell Pepper

$1.00

Grilled Spin,Tom,On,&Bell

$3.00
Guacamole Medium

Guacamole Medium

$5.70
Guacamole Salad Large

Guacamole Salad Large

$10.00
Guacamole Small

Guacamole Small

$2.50

Jalapeños

Lettuce

$1.00

Onion

$0.50

Pico de Gallo

$0.50+

Rice

$1.99+

Sauces & Condiments

Sour Cream

$0.50

Spinach

$1.00

Spinach Sautéed

$1.50

Tomato

$0.50

Tortillas

Corn

$0.15

Flour

$0.25

Dessert

Sopapilla

$1.35

ToGo Chips & Salsa

Small Salsa

$1.00

Medium Salsa

$2.00

Large Salsa

$4.00

Half Gallon Salsa

$16.00

Small Chips

$0.50

Medium Chips

$0.80

Large Chips

$1.50

Extra Large Chips

$6.00

ToGo Alcohol

1800 Margarita 16oz

$11.00

Avión Margarita 16oz

$12.50

Añejo Old Fashioned

$11.00

Añejo Sour

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cachaça Carvalho Marg 16oz

$10.00

Centenario Margarita 16oz

$12.00

Clarified Margarita

$13.00

Coconut Infused Margarita

$45.00+

Coconut Margarita 16oz

$11.00

Código Añejo Margarita

$25.00

Jalapeño Margarita 16oz

$11.00

Mango Margarita 16oz

$8.00

Margarita

$30.00+

Mexican Mule

$11.00

Miami Vice

$30.00+

Michelada

$8.00

Ocean Water

$10.00

Piña Colada

$30.00+

Ranch Water

$10.00

Strawberry Margarita

$30.00+

Tito's Margarita 16oz

$10.00

Tito's Mule

$9.00

Wtrmln Vodkarita 16oz

$10.00

ToGo Drinks

Big Red

$1.00

Coke

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Gallon of Sweet

$4.00

Gallon of Unsweet

$4.00

Pink Lemonade

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Tea Sweet

$1.00

Tea Unsweet

$1.00

Tea H&H

$1.00

All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Barrera's family restaurant has been serving Cleburne since 1983. #TexasSizedTex-Mex

Location

1649 W Henderson St ste B, Cleburne, TX 76033

Directions

