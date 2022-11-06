Bars & Lounges
American
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater 425 Bedford Street
918 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
No Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurant
Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater - 674 W Center Street
3.9 • 406
674 W Center Street West Bridgewater, MA 02379
View restaurant
More near Bridgewater