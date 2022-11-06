Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater 425 Bedford Street

918 Reviews

$$

425 Bedford Street

Bridgewater, MA 02324

Popular Items

Cheese Pizza
Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken Melt

Dinner Specials

Available Tuesday-Friday After 2PM Saturday-Sunday 11A

Poutine

$12.00Out of stock

Sidewinder French fries and cheese curds topped with chicken gravy and scallions.

Chicken Teriyaki Skewers

$14.00

Chicken tenders marinated in teriyaki sauce and grilled. Topped with sesame seeds and scallions.

Honey Garlic Shrimp

$25.00

Pan seared shrimp finished in a honey-garlic teriyaki sauce. Served with seasoned rice and broccoli.

Chicken Cacciatore

$19.00

Twin grilled chicken breasts smothered with sautéed onions, peppers, mushrooms and marinara sauce. Served over seasoned rice with chef's vegetable.

Steak & Scampi

$30.00

6oz choice tenderloin grilled to your liking, paired with (6) shrimp in a garlic lemon butter sauce with grape tomatoes and scallions. Served with mashed potatoes and asparagus.

Country Fried Chicken

$19.00

Appetizers

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

breaded cauliflower, sesame seeds, tossed in a choice of buffalo or asian sweet chili sauce

Barrett's Nachos

Barrett's Nachos

$15.00

monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños, black olives, fresh salsa, sour cream

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, banana peppers, tortilla chips, carrots, celery

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

crispy tenders served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

chicken wings served with carrots and celery, choice of sauce: asian sweet chili, bbq, buffalo, garlic parmesan, gold fever, teriyaki, plain

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

served with marinara sauce for dipping

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$12.00

monterey jack cheese, sauteed peppers & onions, tomatoes, corn, fresh salsa, sour cream

Philly Steak Rolls

Philly Steak Rolls

$15.00

shaved steak, peppers, onions, american cheese, chipotle ranch for dipping

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

soft baked pretzel sticks, beer cheese sauce, dijon mustard

Fried Pumpkin Raviolis

$14.00

fried pumpkin raviolis, crushed walnuts, sage cream sauce

Soup

Soup of the Day

$5.00

served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00

served with oyster crackers

Barrett's Chili

Barrett's Chili

$8.00

monterey jack cheese, red onions, tortilla chips

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

swiss, parmesan, croutons, scallions

Salad

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, roasted red peppers, avocados

Apple & Walnut Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, apple slices, red onions, walnuts, crumbled bleu cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Brussels & Bacon Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, thinly sliced brussel sprouts, red onions, bacon, goat cheese, bacon vinaigrette

Asian Pear Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, sliced pears, shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, red onions, green peppers, fried soba noodles, asian sesame dressing

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Combo Pizza

$11.00
Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, 3-cheese blend, ranch dressing drizzle, scallions

Gold Fever Pizza

Gold Fever Pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken, gold fever sauce, 3-cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken, bbq sauce, 3-cheese blend

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

grilled chicken, ranch dressing, bacon, scallions, 3-cheese blend

Pear & Bleu Pizza

$15.00

garlic butter, 3-cheese blend, sliced pears, caramelized onions, bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, balsamic glaze

Pilgrim Pizza

$15.00

chicken gravy base, 3-cheese blend, turkey breast, stuffing, cranberry aioli

Entrees

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

haddock fillet, hand breaded and fried, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$20.00

haddock fillet, white wine, butter, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable,

Barrett's Steak Tips

Barrett's Steak Tips

$26.00

our signature house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetables

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

sauteed chicken tenders, broccoli, cavatappi pasta, parmesan alfredo sauce

Chicken Stir Fry Bowl

Chicken Stir Fry Bowl

$19.00

grilled chicken, peppers, onions, broccoli, soba noodles, teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Twisted Mac and Cheese

Twisted Mac and Cheese

$15.00

cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs

Chicken Mozambique Bowl

Chicken Mozambique Bowl

$19.00

sauteed chicken, signature mozambique sauce, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers

Shrimp Mozambique Bowl

Shrimp Mozambique Bowl

$24.00

sauteed shrimp, signature mozambique sauce, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers

Chicken Tender Plate

$19.00

Orange Ginger Salmon

$25.00

pan seared salmon, sweet & tangy orange ginger sauce, seasoned rice, asparagus, chopped scallions

Bacon Apple Pork Ribeye

$24.00

10oz pork ribeye, bacon & apple chutney, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Scallop & Pumpkin Ravioli

$28.00

pan seared scallops, pumpkin raviolis, sage cream sauce, asparagus

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

custom-made fresh blend of brisketm short rib and angus choice beef.

Great American Burger

Great American Burger

$17.00

american cheese, pickles, special sauce

Grilled Cheeseburger Wrap

Grilled Cheeseburger Wrap

$17.00

bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar cheese, dill pickle aioli, pressed flour tortilla

Jack Daniels BBQ Burger

Jack Daniels BBQ Burger

$17.00

pepper jack cheese, bacon, onion rings, jack daniel's sweet & spicy glaze

Apple Burger

$17.00

bacon & apple chutney and cheddar cheese

Pear & Onion Burger

$17.00

crumbled bleu cheese, caramelized pears & onions, balsamic glaze

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Melt

Fried Chicken Melt

$17.00

fried chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, pressed sourdough, choice of plain, buffalo or bbq

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$17.00

pickle & buttermilk brined chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, pickle chips, ranch dressing, napa cabbage, bulkie roll

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$17.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$17.00

Autumn Chicken Melt

$17.00

grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, sliced apples, bacon, cranberry aioli, pressed sourdough bread

Thanksgiving Wrap

$17.00

turkey, stuffing, cranberry aioli, pressed flour tortilla, side of gravy

Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Chef's Vegetable

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Corn Niblets

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Sidewinder Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Kids menu

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

classic burger, brioche bun

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

classic burger, American cheese, brioche bun

Kids Hot Dog

Kids Hot Dog

$9.00

Grilled hot dog in a toasted New England style hot dog bun

Kids Pasta

Kids Pasta

$9.00

(Butter or Marinara)

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled sourdough bread, American cheese

Kids Chicken Tender

Kids Chicken Tender

$9.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders

Kids Night Buffet

$18.00

Dessert

Chocolate Torte

$6.00

Flour-less chocolate torte garnished with whipped cream and chocolate sauce

After Dinner Mint

$8.00

Warm molten lava cake, mint chocolate chip ice cream, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Ice Cream Scoop

$2.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Bomb

$9.00

Chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate sauce, served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel drizzle and whipped cream

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00

Apple Crisp

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

425 Bedford Street, Bridgewater, MA 02324

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater image

