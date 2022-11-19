Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Barrett's Alehouse Fall River 4171 North Main Street

1,631 Reviews

$$

4171 North Main Street

Fall River, MA 02720

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Twisted Mac
Mozambique Bowl

Starters

Buffalo Dip

Buffalo Dip

$15.00

Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, crumbled bleu cheese, banana peppers, tortilla chips, carrots, celery

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

Lightly breaded calamari & banana peppers fried, tossed in garlic butter sauce, side of marinara

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Crispy fried tenders, celery, carrots

Chilli Cheese Waffle Fries

Chilli Cheese Waffle Fries

$14.00

waffle fries, house made chili, cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.00

Served with marinara dipping sauce

Nachos

Nachos

$17.00

Chili, monterey jack cheese, black olives, lettuce, jalapenos, fresh salsa, sour cream, tortilla chips

Steak Rolls

Steak Rolls

$15.00

Shaved steak, peppers, onions, American cheese, chipotle ranch for dipping

Stuffed Quahog

Stuffed Quahog

$4.00

Onions, peppers, linguica, bread crumbs, available mild or spicy

Whiskey Sliders

Whiskey Sliders

$15.00

Slider burgers, cheddar cheese, whiskey-bacon & onion jam, onion strings, slider buns.

Wings

Wings

$14.00

Chicken wings, celery, carrots

Soups & Salads

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Served with oyster crackers

Chili

Chili

$8.00

Monterey jack cheese, red onions, tortilla chips

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Swiss and parmesan cheese, croutons, scallions

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy Caesar dressing

Buffalo Salad

Buffalo Salad

$19.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, bacon, monetery jack cheese, fried buffalo tenders

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, sliced egg, roasted red peppers, avocados

Refresher

Refresher

$16.00

Baby spinach, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, craisins, sliced green apples, feta cheese, apple cider vinaigrette

Summer Berry

Summer Berry

$16.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend, red onion

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Chicken, buffalo sauce, 3-cheese blend, crumbled bleu cheese, scallions

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, ranch dressing, 3-cheese blend

Mozambique Pizza

Mozambique Pizza

$15.00

Fresh garlic, 3-cheese blend, French fries, diced chicken, banana peppers, Mozambique sauce

Portuguese Steak Pizza

Portuguese Steak Pizza

$15.00

Portuguese gravy base, 3-cheese blend, steak, chourico, hot pepper relish, sunny side up egg

Steak and Cheese Pizza

Steak and Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Cheese sauce base, three cheese blend, shaved steak, peppers, onions, mushrooms

Summer Garden Pizza

Summer Garden Pizza

$15.00

Mixed greens, strawberries, blueberries, avocado, goat cheese, raspberry vinaigrette

Alehouse Favorites

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$20.00

Haddock fillet, white wine, butter, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetables

Cajun Blackened Salmon

Cajun Blackened Salmon

$25.00

Fresh salmon dusted with cajun spices & blackened, lemon butter sauce, mashed potatoes, asparagus

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$19.00

Sautéed chicken, peppers, onions, sundried tomatoes, creamy Cajun sauce, cavatappi pasta.

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Fried haddock fillet, French fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge

Mozambique Bowl

Mozambique Bowl

$19.00

Sauteed chicken or shrimp, seasoned rice, French fries, banana peppers, Mozambique sauce

Pineapple Noodle Bowl

Pineapple Noodle Bowl

$19.00

Sautéed chicken or shrimp, onions, pea pods, bean sprouts, broccoli, roasted red peppers, grilled pineapple, sweet soy sauce, soba noodles.

Pork Tenderloin

Pork Tenderloin

$22.00

Peach & honey whiskey glaze, brown sugar apple sauce, red beet cauliflower risotto, chef's vegetable

Portuguese Steak

Portuguese Steak

$27.00

Marinated New York sirloin, chourico, sunny side up egg, Portuguese gravy, seasoned rice, French fries, hot pepper relish available per request.

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.00

12oz of house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetables

Twisted Mac

Twisted Mac

$15.00

Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs

Craft Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

Custom made fresh blend of brosket, short rib & angus choice beef

Buffalo Bleu Burger

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$17.00

bleu cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized onions, buffalo sauce

Caprese Burger

Caprese Burger

$17.00

Great American

$17.00

American cheese, pickles, special sauce

Portuguese Burger

$17.00

Hot pepper relish, fried egg, portuguese linguica aioli, portuguese muffin

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$17.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings, BBQ sauce

Sandwiches & Tacos

Apple Chicken Wrap

Apple Chicken Wrap

$17.00
BBQ Turkey Panini

BBQ Turkey Panini

$16.00
Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$17.00

Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough

Fajita Chicken Tacos

Fajita Chicken Tacos

$17.00

Grilled fajita spiced chicken, sautéed peppers & onions, lettuce, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch dressing.

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, cabbage, pico de gallo, cilantro lime aioli

Philly Bomb

Philly Bomb

$14.00

Shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese, toasted torpedo roll

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$4.00
Bread & Butter

Bread & Butter

$4.00
Broccoli

Broccoli

$4.00

Chef's Vegetables

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00
Onion Strings

Onion Strings

$4.00
Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$4.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00
Tater Tots

Tater Tots

$4.00
Waffle Fries

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cauliflower Risotto

$6.00

Parmesan cauliflower risotto.

Red beet Cauliflower Risotto

Red beet Cauliflower Risotto

$8.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip Molten Cake

Chocolate Chip Molten Cake

$9.00
Fried Oreos

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Golden fried batter dipped Oreos, Gifford's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and chocolate sauce.

Molten Lava Cake

$8.00

Warm molten chocolate cake served with Gifford's vanilla ice cream, whipped cream & chocolate sauce.

Red Velvet Tort

Red Velvet Tort

$10.00

Dessert Chimi

$9.00

Kid's Meals

Kid's Chicken Grilled

$9.00
Kid's Pasta

Kid's Pasta

$9.00

Kid's Hamburger

$9.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.00
Kid's Hot Dog

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.00
Kid's Cheeseburger

Kid's Cheeseburger

$9.00
Kid's Tenders

Kid's Tenders

$9.00
Kid's Mac

Kid's Mac

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4171 North Main Street, Fall River, MA 02720

Directions

