Barrett's Waterfront 1082 Davol Street

1082 Davol Street

Fall River, MA 02720

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders
Sweet & Spicy Chicken
Honey Mustard Chicken

Appetizers

1082 Eggrolls

1082 Eggrolls

$15.00

shaved steak, ground linguica, spicy peppers, american cheese, portuguese gravy on the side

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

Buffalo Chicken Nacho

$18.00

house fried tortilla chips, buffalo chicken dip, monterey jack cheese, queso cheese sauce, shredded lettuce, diced celery, diced tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, poblano-ranch drizzle

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

barrett’s signature crispy chicken tenders, carrot & celery ranch slaw, choice of sauce: buffalo , gold fever, garlic parmesan, bbq, brown sugar cajun dry rub, asian sweet chili

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

barrett’s signature crispy chicken wings, carrot & celery ranch slaw, choice of sauce: bualo , gold fever, garlic parmesan, bbq, brown sugar cajun dry rub, asian sweet chili

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.00

Four soft baked pretzel sticks, beer cheese sauce, sriracha-honey mustard dipping sauce

Triple Dipper

Triple Dipper

$11.00

house fried tortilla chips, fresh salsa, queso cheese sauce, smashed guacamole

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Baby iceburg lettuce cups, green & red cabbage, grilled chicken, red onions, bell peppers, shredded carrots, ginger rice, sweet chili sauce, sweet soy drizzle

Stuffed Scallop

Stuffed Scallop

$16.00

stuffing of lobster, shrimp, scallops in a scallop shell, ground linguica, Portuguese peppers, Mozambique sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$15.00

fried calamari rings & tentacles, fried cherry peppers, bruschetta, garlic aioli, balsamic glaze

Kickin Pork Poutine

Kickin Pork Poutine

$15.00

cajun brown sugar seasoned sidewinder fries, coffee-rubbed pulled pork, cheddar cheese curds, nashville hot poutine gravy, sriracha-lime aioli, scallions, pickled jalapeños

Waterfront Mussels

Waterfront Mussels

$16.00

pei mussels, ground linguica, cherry peppers, garlic, shallots, sherry-butter broth, scallions, ciabatta crostini

Blitz Sampler

$24.00

Stadium size Wings

$23.00

Stadium size Tender

$23.00

Stadium Nachos

$20.00

Pickle Chips

$12.00

Lemon Calamari

$15.00

Entrees

Barrett's Steak Tips

Barrett's Steak Tips

$26.00

our signature house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetables

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$21.00

Buttermilk fried chicken breast, waffles, corn & black bean salad, honey-cinnamon butter, mango-habanero maple syrup, poblano ranch

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Haddock fillet, lightly hand breaded & fried, french fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, lemon

Mozambique Bowl

Mozambique Bowl

$20.00

sauteed chicken, signature mozambique sauce, onions, seasoned rice, french fries, banana peppers

Pulled Pork Enchilada Bowl

Pulled Pork Enchilada Bowl

$20.00

coffee rubbed pulled pork, seasoned rice, black beans, roasted corn, pico de gallo, avocado, pickled jalapenos, enchilada-ranch sauce, cilantro

Ramen Bowl

Ramen Bowl

$26.00

8oz sliced steak tips, ramen noodles, sautéed baby kale, snow peas, carrot curls, sunny side up egg, roasted tomatoes, sweet & spicy broth, pickled onions & jalapeños, scallions, sesame seeds

Seafood Mac & Cheese

Seafood Mac & Cheese

$29.00

scallops, crab, shrimp, lobster cheese sauce, cavatappi pasta, monterey jack cheese, focaccia breadcrumbs, arugla, chopped bacon

Waterfront Mac N' Cheese

Waterfront Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Cavatappi pasta, signature house made cheese sauce, bread crumbs

Lemon Strawberry Salmon

Lemon Strawberry Salmon

$26.00

roasted salmon, strawberry-mint compote, lemon grass broth, bacon & sweet pea risotto

Swordfish Piccata

Swordfish Piccata

$28.00

roasted swordfish steak, roasted grape tomatoes, capers, lemon garlic piccata sauce, roasted zucchini, potato gnocchi, parmesan cheese

Tortellini Carbonara

Tortellini Carbonara

$20.00

sautéed chicken or shrimp, cheese filled tortellini, chopped bacon, sweet peas, caramelized onions, lemon cream sauce, shaved parmesan

Kids

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Grilled sourdough bread, American cheese

Hot Dog

Hot Dog

$9.00

Grilled hot dog in a toasted New England style hot dog bun

Kid Pasta

Kid Pasta

$9.00

(Butter or Marinara)

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$9.00

classic burger, American cheese, brioche bun

Kids Hamburger

Kids Hamburger

$9.00

classic burger, brioche bun

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$9.00

your choice of home style or kraft

Kids Tenders

Kids Tenders

$9.00

Buttermilk fried chicken tenders

Salad

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Honey Mustard Chicken

Honey Mustard Chicken

$20.00

Fried chicken tenders, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, cucumbers, monterey jack & cheddar cheese blend, honey mustard dressing

House Salad

House Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, cucumbers, grape tomatoes, red onions, croutons, choice of dressing

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$21.00

marinated ahi tuna, arugula, fresh pineapple, cucumber, edamame, shredded carrots, avocado, roasted peppers, cucumber-wasabi dressing, wasabi peas

Summer Cobb Salad

Summer Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, roasted tomatoes, roasted zucchini, hard-boiled egg, chopped bacon, sliced avocado, strawberries, bleu cheese crumbles

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

Salmon Quinoa Bowl

$26.00

roasted salmon, red quinoa, baby arugula, sautéed onions & mushrooms, crumbled goat cheese, grape tomatoes, red onions, sunflower seeds, sundried cranberries

Lemon Arugula Salad

$12.00

Harvest Salmon Salad

$25.00

Sandwiches

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$18.00

three our tortillas, fried cod, arugula, pico de gallo, sriracha- lime aioli, french fries

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

Sweet & Spicy Chicken

$17.00

buttermilk breaded chicken breast, nashville hot sauce, carrot & celery ranch slaw, pickle chips, hot honey, grilled bulkie roll

Wagyu Burger

Wagyu Burger

$19.00

american wagyu beef, arugula, garlic cheese spread, pickled onions, grilled bulkie roll, french fries

Waterfront Burger

Waterfront Burger

$17.00

house blend of brisket, short rib & chuck choice beef, sliced chourico, portuguese peppers, fried egg, portuguese aioli, grilled bulkie roll, french fries

Cubano

Cubano

$17.00

coffee rubbed pulled pork, sliced prosciutto, swiss cheese, pickles chips, sriracha-honey mustard, hot honey, pressed sub roll

Sides

Asparagus

Asparagus

$5.00

Chef's Vegetable

$4.00

Ciabatta Bread

$2.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
French Fries

French Fries

$4.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.00
Seasoned Rice

Seasoned Rice

$4.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Sauce

$1.00

Sidewinder Fries

$5.00

Soup

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Classic New England recipe, served with oyster crackers

French Onion

French Onion

$7.00

Crostini, Swiss, Provolone & Parmesan cheeses, scallions

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Restaurant & Lounge in the Commonwealth Mill facing the taunton river. A beautiful atmosphere for a nice night out.

Website

Location

1082 Davol Street, Fall River, MA 02720

Directions

