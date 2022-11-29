Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater 674 W Center Street

406 Reviews

$$

674 W Center Street

West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Twisted Mac 'N' Cheese
Chicken Tenders
Classic Burger

STARTERS & SMALL BITES

Nachos

Nachos

$15.00

monterey jack cheese, black olives, lettuce, jalapeños, fresh salsa, sour cream, tortilla chips

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, banana peppers, tortilla chips, celery, carrots

Giant Pretzel

Giant Pretzel

$12.00

Huge pretzel, house made cheese sauce, stone ground mustard aioli

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo , garlic parmesan, asian sweet chili, gold fever, thai teriyaki served with carrots and celery

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo , garlic parmesan, asian sweet chili, gold fever, thai teriyaki served with carrots and celery

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried cauliflower, scallions, sesame seeds, asian sweet chili sauce

Steak & Cheese Rolls

Steak & Cheese Rolls

$15.00

Shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, american cheese, chipotle ranch

Pimento Cheese Crisps

Pimento Cheese Crisps

$12.00

Be Hoppy IPA beer cheese & pimento pepper spread, southern chow chow, mango habanero sweet mama hot sauce.

Pig Candy

Pig Candy

$9.00

Crispy pork belly, Korean BBQ, hot honey glaze, maple-bourbon aioli.

Fig & Pig Flatbread

Fig & Pig Flatbread

$16.00

Grilled flatbread, fig base, feta cheese, crispy bacon, prosciutto, fresh jalapenos, 3-cheese blend.

Bacon & Spinach Dip

Bacon & Spinach Dip

$16.00

Crispy bacon, spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, micro leeks, warm naan crisps, carrots & celery sticks.

Pork Street Tacos

Pork Street Tacos

$11.00

Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, garlic, teriyaki sauce, pickled red onions, micro leeks, wakame seaweed salad.

Goat Cheese & Bacon Crostini

Goat Cheese & Bacon Crostini

$10.00

Toasted crostini, honey whipped goat cheese, maple bourbon bacon jam, micro basil, white truffle essence.

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus

$8.00

Roasted prosciutto & asparagus, fig balsamic reduction, shaved Parmesan cheese, micro basil.

Chicken Satay Lettuce Cups

Chicken Satay Lettuce Cups

$14.00

Smoked pulled chicken, thai peanut sauce, apple & fennel slaw, baby iceberg, chopped peanuts, micro radish.

SOUPS

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Served with oyster crackers

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.00

Served with oyster crackers

Barrett's Chili

Barrett's Chili

$7.00

Monterey jack cheese, red onions, tortilla chips

French Onion Soup

French Onion Soup

$7.00

Swiss and parmesan cheese, croutons, scallions

SALADS

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Large Garden Salad

Large Garden Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$12.00

Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, avocados, hard boiled egg, roasted red peppers, red onions

Apple & Walnut Salad

Apple & Walnut Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens, baby kale, candied walnuts, red delicious apples, craisins, red onions, apple cider vinaigrette.

Pumpkin Panzanella

Pumpkin Panzanella

$16.00

Mixed greens, roasted pumpkin, homemade croutons, craisins, fresh sage, feta cheese, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette.

Pear & Pomegranate Salad

Pear & Pomegranate Salad

$16.00

Baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, bartlett pears, feta cheese, candied walnuts, red onions, apple cider vinaigrette.

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Hand stretched pizza dough, pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend

Pepperoni Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

$13.00

Hand stretched pizza dough, pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend, pepperoni

Gold Fever Pizza

Gold Fever Pizza

$15.00

Grilled chicken, choice of sauce, 3-cheese blend

BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, scallions

Nashville Hot Pizza

Nashville Hot Pizza

$15.00

ranch dressing base, nashville hot sauce, fried chicken, sothern chow chow, three cheese blend New! 🌶

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Ranch dressing, bacon, 3-cheese blend, scallions

ENTREES

Baked Haddock

Baked Haddock

$21.00

Haddock fillet, white wine, butter, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potatoes, chefs vegetable

Chicken Stir Fry Bowl

Chicken Stir Fry Bowl

$20.00

Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, broccoli, soba noodles, Thai teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fried haddock fillet, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge

J's Fried Rice

J's Fried Rice

$20.00

Pan fried chicken, slow braised pork belly, egg, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, shredded carrots, sesame teriyaki sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions.

Kung Pao Chicken Bowl

$20.00

Fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, peppers, onions, pineapples, broccoli, steamed white rice, sriracha, scallions

Steak Tips

Steak Tips

$26.00

Our signature house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable,

Twisted Mac 'N' Cheese

Twisted Mac 'N' Cheese

$15.00

Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs

Pumpkin & Scallops

Pumpkin & Scallops

$28.00

Pan seared scallops, bacon & spinach risotto, crispy sage, roasted pumpkin puree, candied pumpkin seeds, maple bourbon glaze.

Cedar Plank Salmon

Cedar Plank Salmon

$25.00

Pan seared salmon cooked over cedar wood, maple bourbon compound butter, roasted pumpkin puree, candied walnuts, asparagus.

Mario's Bolognese

Mario's Bolognese

$24.00

Slow simmered meat ragu, cheese tortellini. shaved Parmesan cheese, micro basil.

Black & Bleu Sirloin

Black & Bleu Sirloin

$29.00

Marinated New York sirloin, spiceology black & bleu rub, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans.

BURGERS

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$15.00

Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef

Texas Burger

Texas Burger

$17.00

Bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce

Be Hoppy Burger

Be Hoppy Burger

$17.00

Brisket, short rib & chuck angus burger, Be Hoppy IPA cheese & pimento pepper spread, mesquite burger seasoning, pickled corn relish, crushed corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled bulkie roll.

Autumn Turkey Burger

Autumn Turkey Burger

$17.00

Hand pressed turkey burger, honey whipped goat cheese, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, cranberry balsamic, grilled bulkie roll.

New England Breakfast Burger

New England Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Brisket, short rib & chuck angus burger, spiceology coffee junkie rub, maple bourbon bacon jam, fried egg, cheddar cheese, baby arugula, grilled bulkie roll.

SANDWICHES & TACOS

Blackened Chicken Tacos

Blackened Chicken Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch

Chicken Panini

Chicken Panini

$17.00

Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough, choice of buffalo or honey bbq

Fish Tacos

Fish Tacos

$17.00

3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro -lime aioli

Nashville Sandwich

Nashville Sandwich

$17.00

nashville hot sauce, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, house brined pickles, coleslaw, buttermilk ranch, grilled bulkie roll

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$16.00

Thinly sliced turkey, ham & swiss cheese, apple cider jam, cinnamon swirl french toast, powdered sugar.

SIDES

Asparagus

$4.00

Bread and Butter

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Garlic Roasted Green Beans

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Bacon & Spinach Risotto

$4.00

DESSERTS

Molton Cookie Explosion

Molton Cookie Explosion

$9.00

Chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel drizzle and whipped cream.

Salted Caramel Cake

$9.00

Light, buttery vanilla flecked cake with layers of salted caramel crunch, creamy custard and caramel.

Apple Crisp

$9.00

Ripe granny smith apples simmered with cinnamon sugar then baked with a buttery crumble topping. Finished with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin flavored cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with bourbon barrel aged maple syrup, sweet smoked pecans and fresh whipped cream.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Torte

$8.00

KIDS

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$9.00

KIDS BURGER

$9.00
KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA

KIDS PASTA WITH MARINARA

$9.00

KIDS PASTA WITH BUTTER

$9.00
KIDS TENDERS

KIDS TENDERS

$9.00
KIDS HOT DOG

KIDS HOT DOG

$9.00
KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

KIDS MAC AND CHEESE

$9.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

KIDS GRILLED CHEESE

$9.00

Food

Buddy's Spaghetti

$11.00

Papa Elf's Breakfast

$13.00

What's Your Favorite Color?

$12.00

You Sit on a Throne of Fries

$10.00

Smell Like Beef & Cheese

$12.00

Cotton-Headed Ninny Muffins

$9.00

He's an Angry Elf

$8.00

Elf-ocado Toast

$8.00

SIDE Homefries

$4.00

SIDE Scrambled Eggs

$4.00

SIDE Bacon

$4.00

SIDE Sausage

$4.00

SIDE French Fries

$4.00

KID Sliders

$9.00

KID Mac & Cheese

$9.00

KID Eggs & Bacon

$9.00

KID Eggs & Sausage

$9.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markSports
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

674 W Center Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379

Directions

Gallery
Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater image

Similar restaurants in your area

2 Jerks Grille - Easton Country Club
orange starNo Reviews
265 Purchase St South Easton, MA 02375
View restaurantnext
Brack's Grille - 1280 Belmont St
orange star4.6 • 1,627
1280 Belmont Street Brockton, MA 02301
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Alehouse Bridgewater - 425 Bedford Street
orange star4.0 • 918
425 Bedford Street Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
2 Jerks BBQ & Market
orange star4.4 • 1,802
701 Broadway Raynham, MA 02767
View restaurantnext
Greyhound Tavern - Bridgewater
orange star4.4 • 501
39 Broad St Bridgewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links - 695 Pine Street
orange starNo Reviews
695 Pine Street Brigdewater, MA 02324
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near West Bridgewater
Bridgewater
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Brockton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
South Easton
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
North Easton
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Raynham
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Stoughton
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Taunton
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Norton
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston