- Home
- /
- West Bridgewater
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater - 674 W Center Street
Barrett's Alehouse West Bridgewater 674 W Center Street
406 Reviews
$$
674 W Center Street
West Bridgewater, MA 02379
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
STARTERS & SMALL BITES
Nachos
monterey jack cheese, black olives, lettuce, jalapeños, fresh salsa, sour cream, tortilla chips
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Shredded chicken, buffalo sauce, cream cheese, monterey jack cheese, bleu cheese crumbles, banana peppers, tortilla chips, celery, carrots
Giant Pretzel
Huge pretzel, house made cheese sauce, stone ground mustard aioli
Chicken Tenders
Choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo , garlic parmesan, asian sweet chili, gold fever, thai teriyaki served with carrots and celery
Chicken Wings
Choice of sauce: bbq, buffalo , garlic parmesan, asian sweet chili, gold fever, thai teriyaki served with carrots and celery
Bang Bang Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower, scallions, sesame seeds, asian sweet chili sauce
Steak & Cheese Rolls
Shaved steak, mushrooms, peppers, onions, american cheese, chipotle ranch
Pimento Cheese Crisps
Be Hoppy IPA beer cheese & pimento pepper spread, southern chow chow, mango habanero sweet mama hot sauce.
Pig Candy
Crispy pork belly, Korean BBQ, hot honey glaze, maple-bourbon aioli.
Fig & Pig Flatbread
Grilled flatbread, fig base, feta cheese, crispy bacon, prosciutto, fresh jalapenos, 3-cheese blend.
Bacon & Spinach Dip
Crispy bacon, spinach, cream cheese, Parmesan cheese, garlic, roasted red peppers, micro leeks, warm naan crisps, carrots & celery sticks.
Pork Street Tacos
Crispy pork belly, coleslaw, garlic, teriyaki sauce, pickled red onions, micro leeks, wakame seaweed salad.
Goat Cheese & Bacon Crostini
Toasted crostini, honey whipped goat cheese, maple bourbon bacon jam, micro basil, white truffle essence.
Prosciutto Wrapped Asparagus
Roasted prosciutto & asparagus, fig balsamic reduction, shaved Parmesan cheese, micro basil.
Chicken Satay Lettuce Cups
Smoked pulled chicken, thai peanut sauce, apple & fennel slaw, baby iceberg, chopped peanuts, micro radish.
SOUPS
SALADS
Small Garden Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons
Large Garden Salad
Mixed greens, red onions, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, croutons
Small Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, creamy caesar dressing
Cobb Salad
mixed greens, gorgonzola cheese, crispy bacon, tomatoes, avocados, hard boiled egg, roasted red peppers, red onions
Apple & Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, baby kale, candied walnuts, red delicious apples, craisins, red onions, apple cider vinaigrette.
Pumpkin Panzanella
Mixed greens, roasted pumpkin, homemade croutons, craisins, fresh sage, feta cheese, cranberry balsamic vinaigrette.
Pear & Pomegranate Salad
Baby spinach, pomegranate seeds, bartlett pears, feta cheese, candied walnuts, red onions, apple cider vinaigrette.
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Hand stretched pizza dough, pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend
Pepperoni Pizza
Hand stretched pizza dough, pizza sauce, 3-cheese blend, pepperoni
Gold Fever Pizza
Grilled chicken, choice of sauce, 3-cheese blend
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Grilled Chicken, BBQ sauce, 3-cheese blend
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch dressing, scallions
Nashville Hot Pizza
ranch dressing base, nashville hot sauce, fried chicken, sothern chow chow, three cheese blend New! 🌶
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Grilled Chicken, Ranch dressing, bacon, 3-cheese blend, scallions
ENTREES
Baked Haddock
Haddock fillet, white wine, butter, ritz cracker crumbs, mashed potatoes, chefs vegetable
Chicken Stir Fry Bowl
Grilled chicken, peppers, onions, broccoli, soba noodles, Thai teriyaki sauce, sesame seeds
Fish & Chips
Fried haddock fillet, french fries, coleslaw, tartar sauce, lemon wedge
J's Fried Rice
Pan fried chicken, slow braised pork belly, egg, snow peas, shiitake mushrooms, shredded carrots, sesame teriyaki sauce, white rice, sesame seeds, scallions.
Kung Pao Chicken Bowl
Fried chicken, sweet chili sauce, peppers, onions, pineapples, broccoli, steamed white rice, sriracha, scallions
Steak Tips
Our signature house marinated steak tips, mashed potatoes, chef's vegetable,
Twisted Mac 'N' Cheese
Cavatappi, signature house made cheese sauce, ritz cracker crumbs
Pumpkin & Scallops
Pan seared scallops, bacon & spinach risotto, crispy sage, roasted pumpkin puree, candied pumpkin seeds, maple bourbon glaze.
Cedar Plank Salmon
Pan seared salmon cooked over cedar wood, maple bourbon compound butter, roasted pumpkin puree, candied walnuts, asparagus.
Mario's Bolognese
Slow simmered meat ragu, cheese tortellini. shaved Parmesan cheese, micro basil.
Black & Bleu Sirloin
Marinated New York sirloin, spiceology black & bleu rub, bleu cheese crumbles, fried onion rings, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans.
BURGERS
Classic Burger
Custom-made fresh blend of brisket, short rib & angus choice beef
Texas Burger
Bacon, cheddar cheese, coleslaw, crispy onion strings, bbq sauce
Be Hoppy Burger
Brisket, short rib & chuck angus burger, Be Hoppy IPA cheese & pimento pepper spread, mesquite burger seasoning, pickled corn relish, crushed corn tortilla chips, lettuce, tomato, red onion, grilled bulkie roll.
Autumn Turkey Burger
Hand pressed turkey burger, honey whipped goat cheese, baby arugula, sliced tomatoes, cranberry balsamic, grilled bulkie roll.
New England Breakfast Burger
Brisket, short rib & chuck angus burger, spiceology coffee junkie rub, maple bourbon bacon jam, fried egg, cheddar cheese, baby arugula, grilled bulkie roll.
SANDWICHES & TACOS
Blackened Chicken Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas, blackened grilled chicken, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, monterey jack cheese, chipotle ranch
Chicken Panini
Fried chicken, bacon, cheddar cheese, grilled sourdough, choice of buffalo or honey bbq
Fish Tacos
3 soft flour tortillas, fried haddock, shredded iceberg lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco, cilantro -lime aioli
Nashville Sandwich
nashville hot sauce, buttermilk fried chicken sandwich, house brined pickles, coleslaw, buttermilk ranch, grilled bulkie roll
Monte Cristo
Thinly sliced turkey, ham & swiss cheese, apple cider jam, cinnamon swirl french toast, powdered sugar.
SIDES
DESSERTS
Molton Cookie Explosion
Chocolate chip cookie filled with molten chocolate, served with vanilla ice cream, chocolate sauce, caramel drizzle and whipped cream.
Salted Caramel Cake
Light, buttery vanilla flecked cake with layers of salted caramel crunch, creamy custard and caramel.
Apple Crisp
Ripe granny smith apples simmered with cinnamon sugar then baked with a buttery crumble topping. Finished with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and caramel sauce.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Pumpkin flavored cheesecake baked in a graham cracker crust and topped with bourbon barrel aged maple syrup, sweet smoked pecans and fresh whipped cream.
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake
Chocolate Torte
KIDS
Food
Buddy's Spaghetti
Papa Elf's Breakfast
What's Your Favorite Color?
You Sit on a Throne of Fries
Smell Like Beef & Cheese
Cotton-Headed Ninny Muffins
He's an Angry Elf
Elf-ocado Toast
SIDE Homefries
SIDE Scrambled Eggs
SIDE Bacon
SIDE Sausage
SIDE French Fries
KID Sliders
KID Mac & Cheese
KID Eggs & Bacon
KID Eggs & Sausage
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
674 W Center Street, West Bridgewater, MA 02379