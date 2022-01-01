Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Barrett's Coffee

112 Reviews

$

713 W St. Johns Ave

Austin, TX 78752

Order Again

Coffee Beans

Class Favorites

Class Favorites

$48.00

Value set of 3 lbs of single-origin coffees. A special rotating selection of our roaster's current favorites.

Colombia - Cauca

Colombia - Cauca

$18.00+

Regional Select Sugary, sweet and balanced with caramel, brown sugar, apple and citrus flavors. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Mexico - Chiapas Mayan Harvest

Mexico - Chiapas Mayan Harvest

$18.00+

Cherry cola, Caramel, Creamy. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Costa Rica - Lote Jacote Natural

Costa Rica - Lote Jacote Natural

$18.00+Out of stock

Natural Process Crisp, winey fruit acidity with berry, cherry and elderflower **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Rwanda FTO Kivu

Rwanda FTO Kivu

$18.00+Out of stock

Sweet and savory with tart fruit acidity and a smooth mouthfeel. Chocolate, Grapefruit, and sugar cane juice. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Kenya - Nyeri Gura Peaberry

Kenya - Nyeri Gura Peaberry

$18.00+

Lemon, Grapefruit notes with Raisin and Brown Sugar **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Ethiopia Washed - Guji

Ethiopia Washed - Guji

$18.00+

Our washed Guji, very floral, jasmine flowers with lemon and lime. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Ethiopia Guji Natural

Ethiopia Guji Natural

$18.00+

Cocoa, coffee cherry and lemongrass with tart fruit acidity. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Peru - Cajamarca

Peru - Cajamarca

$18.00+Out of stock

Fair Trade / Organic Sweet, savory and sugary with caramel, chocolate, berry and citrus fruit flavors and a nutty aftertaste. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Saint John's House Blend

Saint John's House Blend

$16.00+

A balanced, sweet and smooth blend of Central and South American coffees. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Saint Lucifer

Saint Lucifer

$16.00+

Our St. Johns blend roasted on the dark side. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Uganda - Sipi Falls Natural

Uganda - Sipi Falls Natural

$18.00+

Certified organic natural process coffee. Banana, strawberry and dark chocolate. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Papua New Guinea - Roots No.1

Papua New Guinea - Roots No.1

$18.00+

Fair Trade / Organic From the Roots No.1 farmers association. Mixed berries, red wine and milk chocolate. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Honduras - Honey

Honduras - Honey

$18.00+

Honey Process Nutty and buttery with stonefruit silky, smooth mouthfeel with medium body. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Guatemala - Huehuetenango

Guatemala - Huehuetenango

$18.00+

Fair Trade / Organic Sweet and savory with dark chocolate and lemon **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

El Salvador - Honey

El Salvador - Honey

$18.00+

"Cerro Las Rannas" (Hill of Frogs) Honey process Strawberry jam and nutty, cocoa nibs

St. Drogo - 70/30 blend

St. Drogo - 70/30 blend

$18.00+

A delicious blend of 70% Colombian and 30% Ethiopian washed Guji. Bright clean and floral. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Fruit Punch Blend

Fruit Punch Blend

$18.00+

A blend of our Kenya, Ethiopian natural and Costa Rican natural coffees that delivers a blend that truly lives up to its name. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

*Coffee for a Cause* All My Groovy Friends Coffee

*Coffee for a Cause* All My Groovy Friends Coffee

$18.00

The pandemic has been hard for the Austin music scene. A share of the sales from this custom blend coffee will go to support local musician Tate Mayeux from Mayeux & Broussard. Morning blend. Smooth and sweet like a Texas sunrise.

*Coffee for a Cause* True Fire Mayan Harvest Coffee

*Coffee for a Cause* True Fire Mayan Harvest Coffee

$18.00

The pandemic has been hard for the ATX music scene. A share of the sales from this coffee will go to support local musician David Tejas from Starving Wolves. Cherry cola, caramel, creamy. Light your fire. Brought to you by the Mayan Harvest Women's Group

Sugarcane Decaf Colombia

Sugarcane Decaf Colombia

$16.00+

Very sugary, with chocolate, caramel, you won't believe it's decaf. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Black & White Flame Airscape Can

$28.00Out of stock

Alright, alright, allllllll tight. Keep 'em fresh with our NEW Airscape Coffee Can with one-way valve. Black and white flame design. Get it empty or fill'er up! Holds 1 lbs. of beans.

Kool Beans Airscape Coffee Can

Kool Beans Airscape Coffee Can

$28.00

Alright, alright, allllllll tight. Keep 'em fresh with our NEW Airscape Coffee Can with one-way valve. Copper Kool-aid man design. Get it empty or fill'er up! Holds 1 lbs. of beans.

Black & White Barrett's Logo Airscape Can

$28.00Out of stock

Alright, alright, allllllll tight. Keep 'em fresh with our NEW Airscape Coffee Can with one way valve. Black and white Barrett's Logo design. Get it empty or fill'er up! Holds 1 lbs. of beans.

Cold Brew

House steeped cold brew.

Half Gallon Jug of Cold Brew

$15.00

**All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Food & Milk

Oatmeal and Company Oatmeal

Oatmeal and Company Oatmeal

$10.00

12 oz. bags of carefully crafted artisanal oatmeal. 4 flavors available. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Pacific Barista Series Milk Alternatives

Pacific Barista Series Milk Alternatives

$5.00

Plant-based milk alternative 32 oz. **All delivery orders will be delivered after 3PM that day, regardless of specified delivery time**

Merchandise

Kool Beans Tote Bag

Kool Beans Tote Bag

$6.00Out of stock

Barrett's Kool Beans Tote for the tote-ally tubular toting.

Armadillo Tote Bag

Armadillo Tote Bag

$6.00

The first in our Texas Animal Series!

Kool Beans T-Shirt

Kool Beans T-Shirt

$20.00

Kool Beans, OH YEAH, on black.

Texas Crew T-Shirt

Texas Crew T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Texas Crew, representing' on black.

Roast & Destroy T-Shirt

Roast & Destroy T-Shirt

$20.00

Roast & Destroy T-shirt on black.

Bloom & Doom T-Shirt

Bloom & Doom T-Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Bloom & Doom pour some coffee on me T-shirt in army green.

Barrett's Blue Embroidered Logo Cap

Barrett's Blue Embroidered Logo Cap

$20.00

Royal blue snapback cap with white embroidered "B" on front and ATX pennant on the side.

Barrett's Black Embroidered Logo Cap

Barrett's Black Embroidered Logo Cap

$20.00

Black snapback cap with throwback green under brim, white embroidered "B" on the front, and ATX pennant on the side.

Barrett's Black Logo Patch Cap

Barrett's Black Logo Patch Cap

$17.00

Black snapback cap with grey under brim color. Black and white Barrett's logo patch on the front of the cap.

Barrett's Gold Logo Patch Cap

Barrett's Gold Logo Patch Cap

$17.00Out of stock

Gold snapback cap with red and white Barrett's logo patch on the front of the cap.

Barrett's Brown and Gold Embroidered Logo Cap

Barrett's Brown and Gold Embroidered Logo Cap

$20.00

Brown flex fit cap with gold embroidered Barrett's Logo. 2 sizes available!

Donation

Thank you supporting us. All donations will go directly back to rebuilding our establishment during this time.

Donation

$10.00

Thank you for supporting us. All donations will go back to rebuilding our establishment and supporting our employees during this time.

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Serving Austin's Finest Coffees. All right, all right, all right. Kool beans.

Website

Location

713 W St. Johns Ave, Austin, TX 78752

Directions

Barrett's Coffee image
Barrett's Coffee image
Barrett's Coffee image

