Bars & Lounges
American
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links 695 Pine Street
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Overlooking two-hundred acres of green, Barrett's Olde Scotland Links golf course provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion. This American fare restaurant features a menu of artisanal sandwiches, burgers, imported beer and specialty cocktails, putting it a step above traditional clubhouse cuisine. Join us after a round of golf or host your next event in our breathtaking function room. Whether you're planning a wedding, anniversary, shower or golf outing, a function with us is always a time to remember!
Location
695 Pine Street, Brigdewater, MA 02324
Gallery
