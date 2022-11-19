Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Barrett's Olde Scotland Links 695 Pine Street

review star

No reviews yet

695 Pine Street

Brigdewater, MA 02324

GC Fast Bar

Domestic Beer

$4.75

Imported Beer

$6.75

High Noon

$8.50

Transfusion

$10.75

Titos

$9.00

Captain

$9.00

Dr/Fireball

$9.00

Jack

$10.25

Jamo

$10.25

Bag Domestic

$26.75

Bag Imported

$36.25

W/S/G

$3.25

Candy

$3.25

nuts/cracker

$1.00

Power Bar

$5.25

Hot Dog

$4.25

Cheeseburger

$7.00

Chips

$2.25

Heineken

$7.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

Toasted English Muffin

$3.00

On The Turn

Hot Dog

$4.00

Hamburger

$6.00

Cheeseburger

$6.50

Chicken Salad

$7.50

Tuna Salad

$7.50

Turkey Sandwich

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Appetizers

APP Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$13.00

Onion Rings

$9.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Steak & Cheese Eggrolls

$13.00

Chicken Quesadilla Taquitos

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

CBR Flatbread

$14.00

Side French Fries

$4.00

Side Waffle Fries

$6.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$16.00

Big Mac Salad

$16.00

Summer Berry Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Burgers

Barrett's Hamburger

$13.00

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$16.00

Sandwiches

Tuna Salad Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

BBQ Chicken Melt

$14.00

Buffalo Chicken Melt

$14.00

Turkey Club Wrap

$14.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Pastrami Sandwich

$14.00

BLT

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$13.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Chicken Tender Plate

$16.00

Specials

Special 1

$10.00

Snacks

Candy

$3.00

Crackers

$1.00

Chips

$2.00

Power Bar

$5.00

Peanuts

$1.00Out of stock

Muffin

$3.00

Kid's

Kid's Hot Dog

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kid's Hamburger

$8.00

Liquor

Titos

$8.50

3 Olives Raspberry

$8.50

3 Olives Blueberry

$8.50

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$8.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One Citroen

$9.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Rum Haven

$8.50

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.50

Don Julio

$13.00

Casamigos Anejo

$14.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Crown Royal

$9.50

Southern Comfort

$8.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Screwball Peanut Butter

$9.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Dewars

$8.50

JOHNNY WALKER BLACK

$11.00

Angels & Envy

$12.00

Chambord

$8.50

Frangelico

$9.50

Grand Marnier

$9.50

Bailey's

$9.50

Jagermeister

$8.50

Kahlua

$8.50

DiSARRONO

$9.50

Fireball/DR

$8.50

Cocktails

Blackberry Mule

$10.00

Blackberry Wine Slushie

$11.00

Blueberry Lemonade

$9.00

Coconut Rum Punch

$9.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Flirtini

$13.00

Frozen Margarita Pouches

$10.00

Hawaiin Mimosa

$9.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

$8.50

Manmosa

$10.00

Margarita

$8.50

Mimosa

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$11.00

Red Sangria

$10.00

Screwdriver

$8.50

Sea Breeze

$8.50

Spiked Iced Coffee

$10.00

Spiked Peach Palmer

$10.00

Strawberry Lemon drop

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$8.50

Watermelon Sangria

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.50

White Russian

$10.00

White Sangria

$10.00

Gummy Bear Martini

$13.00

Beer

Arnold Palmer

$6.25

Blue Moon

$6.25

Budweiser

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Cisco Gripah IPA

$6.25

Coors Light

$4.50

Corona

$6.25

Corona Light

$6.25

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$6.25

Downeast Cider

$8.00

Heineken

$7.00

Guinness

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

High Noon

$8.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$6.25

Links Drink Transfusion

$10.00

Miller Lite

$4.50

O'douls Non-Alcoholic

$6.25

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$6.25

Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy IPA

$9.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$6.25

Truly

$6.25

Shipyard

$6.25

Arnold Palmer

$34.00

Blue Moon

$34.00

Budweiser

$25.00

Bud Light

$25.00

Cisco Gripah IPA

$34.00

Coors Light

$25.00

Corona

$34.00

Corona Light

$34.00

Dogfish Head 60 Minute IPA

$34.00

Downeast Cider

$45.00

Heineken

$39.00

Guinness

$39.00

Michelob Ultra

$25.00

High Noon

$45.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy

$34.00

Links Drink Transfusion

$60.00

Miller Lite

$25.00

O'douls Non-Alcoholic

$34.00

Samuel Adams Boston Lager

$34.00

Samuel Adams Wicked Hazy IPA

$54.00

Samuel Adams Seasonal

$34.00

Truly

$34.00

Wine

Barefoot Cabernet

$6.50

Louis Martini Cabernet

$12.00

Barefoot Merlot

$6.50

William Hill Merlot

$10.00

Barefoot Pinot Noir

$6.50

Wild Horse Pinot Noir

$11.00

Red Blend Locations

$12.00

Decoy Cab

$11.00Out of stock

Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00

Barefoot Chardonnay

$6.50

Clos Du Bois Chardonnay

$12.00

Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Maso Canali Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Nobilo Sauv Blanc

$8.50Out of stock

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$11.00

Starborough Sauv Blanc

$8.50

Simi Chardonnay

$11.00

Hogue Reisling

$11.00

Fleur De Mer Rose

$12.00

Wycliff

$8.00

Prosecco

$9.50

NA Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25

Aquafina

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

Ginger ale

$3.25

Btl Soda

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Tonic

$3.25

Soda Water

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Miscellaneous Vending Machine

Milk

$3.00

Banquet Fees

Mimosa Bar

$275.00

Satellite Bar

$100.00

1 Extra Hour

$100.00

Bottle of Champagne

$25.00

Chair Covers

$100.00

Sangria Bar

$325.00

Chef Station

$50.00

Security

$25.00

Photobooth

$700.00

Bloody Mary Bar

$200.00

Uplighting

$50.00

Donut Wall

$8.00

Cigars

$14 CIGAR

$14.00

$11 CIGAR

$11.00

$8 CIGAR

$8.00

CIGAR CUTTER

$2.49
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Overlooking two-hundred acres of green, Barrett's Olde Scotland Links golf course provides the perfect backdrop for any occasion. This American fare restaurant features a menu of artisanal sandwiches, burgers, imported beer and specialty cocktails, putting it a step above traditional clubhouse cuisine. Join us after a round of golf or host your next event in our breathtaking function room. Whether you're planning a wedding, anniversary, shower or golf outing, a function with us is always a time to remember!

Location

695 Pine Street, Brigdewater, MA 02324

Directions

Gallery
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links image
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links image
Barrett's Olde Scotland Links image

Map
