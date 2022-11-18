Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio Red Bridge

review star

No reviews yet

11118 Holmes Road

Kansas City, MO 64114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Queso
Guacamole & Chips
Crispy Beef Tacos

Appetizers

Queso

$9.00

Guacamole & Chips

$9.00

Quesadilla Chicken

$12.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.00

Guacamole & Chicharrones

$11.50

Lettuce Wraps Chicken

$12.00

Lettuce Wraps Shrimp

$14.00

Loaded Queso

$11.00

Mini Chimis

$11.00

Nachos Burnt End

$16.00

Nachos Chicken

$14.00

Nachos Jackfruit

$14.00

Nachos No Meat

$12.00

Nachos Steak

$16.00

Quesadilla Burnt End

$14.00

Quesadilla Cheese Only

$10.00

Quesadilla Seafood

$14.00

Tacos

Birria Tacos

$14.00

Carne Asada Tacos

$14.00

Crispy Beef Tacos

$11.00

Crispy Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Fish Tacos

$13.00

Fried Avocado Tacos

$12.00

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

Soft Beef Tacos

$11.00

Soft Chicken Tacos

$11.00

Taco Platter Chicken

$13.00

Taco Platter Jackfruit

$13.00

Taco Platter Pork

$13.00

Taco Platter Steak

$14.00

Plates

Chimichanga Beef

$14.00

Chimichanga Chicken

$14.00

Chimichanga Pork

$14.00

Enchiladas Chicken

$14.00

Enchiladas De Madre

$13.00

Enchiladas Jackfruit

$14.00

Enchiladas Seafood

$16.00

Fajitas Chicken

$16.00

Fajitas Shrimp

$18.00

Fajitas Steak

$19.00

Fajitas Triple Combo

$19.00

Kabobs Carne Asada

$17.00

Kabobs Surf & Turf

$16.50

Lucha Libre Beef

$13.00

Lucha Libre Chicken

$13.00

Lucha Libre Pork

$13.00

Salads

SW Chicken Salad

$13.00

Taco Salad Beef

$13.00

Taco Salad Chicken

$13.00

Kids

Kids Beef Funny Taco

$6.00

Kids Beef Soft Taco

$6.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Kids Cheese Enchilada

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Kids Chicken Funny Taco

$6.00

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Chicken Soft Taco

$6.00

Sides

Chicharrones

$2.50

Side Avocado Tomatillo Salsa

Side Avocado-Sliced

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

Side Beans-Refried

$3.00

Side Beans-Whole

$3.00

Side Beef

$2.00

Side Black Bean Relish

Side Chicken-Breast

$5.00

Side Chicken-Marinated

$5.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

Side Chipotle Aioli

Side Chipotle Ranch

Side Chorizo

$2.00

Side Corn Relish

Side Corn Tortillas

Side Elote

$4.00

Side Enchilada Sauce

Side Flour Tortillas

Side Garlic Cream Sauce

$0.50

Side Guacamole

$2.00

Side Jack Cheese

$0.50

Side Jalapenos

Side Mango Relish

Side Mexican Slaw

Side Mushrooms

Side Onion-Pickled

Side Pico

Side Pineapple

Side Poblano Cream Sauce

Side Potatoes Valentina

$5.00

Side Queso Fresco

$0.50

Side Queso

$2.00

Side Rajas

Side Rice

$3.00

Side Shrimp 5 Pieces

$5.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Tomatos

Side Tortilla Strips

Margaritas

Double OG

$7.00

El Pepino

$7.50

Flavored Marg

$7.50

Frozen Marg

$7.00

La Patrona

$10.00

Sangarita

$8.00

Skinny Marg

$8.00

Spicy Peche

$7.50

Spicy Pina

$7.50

El Rey

$19.00

Infusion Shot

$6.00

Patron Anejo Tower

$45.00

Blanco Tequila

Exotico Silver

$7.00

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Blanco

$9.00

Clase Azul Blanco

$16.00

Codigo Blanco

$10.00

Codigo Rosa

$10.00

DeLeon Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Silver

$9.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Herradura Blanco

$8.00

Milagro Select Silver

$10.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Teremana Silver

$9.00

Mi Campo Silver

$8.00

Reposado Tequila

Casamigos Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$21.00

Codigo Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$10.00

Espolon Reposado

$10.00

Herradura Reposado

$10.00

Maestro Dobel Reposado

$12.00

Milagro Reposado

$10.00

Patron Reposado

$10.00

Roca Patron Reposado

$14.00

Mi Campo Reposado

$9.00

Cabo Wabo Reposado

$10.00

Anejo Tequila

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Codigo Anejo

$22.00

Don Julio Anejo 70

$12.00

El Major Anejo

$10.00

Herradura Anejo

$12.00

Milagro Select Anejo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Terra Mana Anejo

$12.00

Extra Anejo Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$24.00

Gran Maya Extra Anejo

$21.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$22.00

Mezcal

Banhez

$8.00

Vodka

Bombora

$5.00

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Grey Goose

$7.50

Ketel One

$7.50

Orange 360

$6.00

Titos

$6.50

Whiskey

Rebel Yell

$6.00

Bulleitt

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Fireball

$5.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$6.50

Maker's Mark

$8.00

Screwball

$5.00Out of stock

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.50

Scotch

Dewars

$6.50

Macallan 12

$12.00

Rum

Bacardi

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Rum Haven

$6.00

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$7.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Cordials

Amaretto

$5.00

Citronage

$7.50

Fireball

$5.00

Gran Mar Float

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$8.50

Irish Cream

$6.50

Jager

$6.50

Kahlua

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rumchata

$6.50

Red Wine

Malbec-Gonguenheim

$8.00

Tempranillo-Entre Suelos

$8.00

Pinot Noir-Parducci

$8.00Out of stock

Cabernet-Gougenheim

$10.00

Red Blend-Lago

$7.00

White Wine

Chardonnay-Vega Sindoa

$8.00

Pinot Grigio-Rapido

$7.00

White Wine-Protocollo

$7.00

Chateau Souverain

$8.00

Rose & Bubbly Wine

Cava-Portium

$8.00

Champagne

$5.00

Rosehaven

$9.00

N/A Bevs

Iced Tea

$2.50

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50

Sierra Mist

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Tonic

$2.50

Redbull

$5.25

SF Redbull

$5.25

Gingerbeer

$4.00

Water

Cranberry

$3.50

Grapefruit

$3.50

OJ

$3.50

Pineapple

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Milk

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, coastal inspired locally owned Mexican kitchen. All your favorites available for to-go!!

Location

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64114

Directions

Gallery
Barrio at Redbridge image
Barrio at Redbridge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tanner's Bar & Grill - Red Bridge
orange starNo Reviews
11134 Holmes Rd Kansas City, MO 64131
View restaurantnext
Enjoy® Pure Food + Drink - Mission Farms
orange starNo Reviews
10573 Mission Rd Leawood, KS 66206
View restaurantnext
Crushed Red - Overland Park
orange star4.5 • 2,632
10640 Roe Ave Overland Park, KS 66207
View restaurantnext
Penny's Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
13109 Holmes Road Kansas City, MO 64145
View restaurantnext
Ramsey's Burgers - 13109 Holmes Rd
orange star4.3 • 246
13109 Holmes Rd Kansas City, MO 64145
View restaurantnext
Waldo Thai - 8431 Wornall Rd
orange star4.7 • 738
8431 Wornall Rd Kansas City, MO 64114
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Kansas City

The Mixx - Country Club Plaza
orange star4.6 • 6,510
4855 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64112
View restaurantnext
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
orange star4.4 • 5,647
2030 CENTRAL KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 34 - Blue Ridge
orange star4.1 • 3,467
4179 Sterling Avenue Kansas City, MO 64133
View restaurantnext
The Farmhouse - Kansas City
orange star4.2 • 3,102
300 Delaware Street Kansas City, MO 64105
View restaurantnext
Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads
orange star4.4 • 2,631
409 E 18TH ST KANSAS CITY, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Grinders - 417 E 18th St
orange star4.3 • 2,593
417 E 18th St Kansas City, MO 64108
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kansas City
Kansas City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Independence
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Liberty
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lenexa
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Overland Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)
Mission
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
review star
Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Leawood
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Shawnee
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston