Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

2,823 Reviews

$$

555 Forest Ave

Plymouth, MI 48170

Popular Items

EL TRIO
NACHOS
STREET CORN

TOTOPOS

Choice of braised short rib or chorizo, pickled red onion, crema, radish, queso fresco, cilantro

LARGE CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

COMES WITH HOUSE MADE BARRIO SALSA AND CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS

GUACAMOLE

$11.00

AVOCADO, TOMATO, ONION, JALAPENO, PICO, LIME - SERVED WITH CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS

SALSA FLIGHT

$10.00

3 FRESH HOUSE MADE SALSAS: ARBOL, CHIPOTLE, VERDE - SERVED WITH CERTIFIED ORGANIC CORN CHIPS

EL TRIO

$14.00

3 FRESH HOUSE MADE DIPS: HOT QUESO, GUACAMOLE, SALSA BARRIO

BOCADITOS

NACHOS

$12.00

FRESH CHIPS, PICO, GUAC, HOUSE-PICKLED JALAPEÑO, CREMA. ***HOT QUESO AND BLACK BEANS ARE SERVED ON THE SIDE SO YOUR CHIPS STAY CRISPY UNTIL YOU ARE READY TO POUR ON TOP.***

FLAUTAS

$15.00

GRILLED CHICKEN, ONION, GREEN CHILI PEPPERS, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, CREAMY CHIPOTLE, FRIED FLOUR TORTILLAS, SERVED WITH SIDES OF PICO, GUAC, SOUR CREAM

SALAD

Grilled chicken, roasted corn, vegetables, black beans, tortilla strips, sliced avocado, crema

ENSALADA MIXTA

$12.00

ROMAINE, QUESO FRESCO, TOMATO, AVOCADO, TORTILLA STRIPS, BLACK BEAN, CORN, CARROT, AVOCADO TOMATILLO RANCH. TWO DRESSINGS ON SIDE

BOWL

FIESTA BOWL

$14.00

PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

ADOBO CHICKEN FIESTA BOWL

$18.00

CHIMICHURRI CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

SHRIMP FIESTA BOWL

$19.00

ADOBO SEASONED SHRIMP, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

STEAK FIESTA BOWL

$21.00

MARINATED FLANK STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, CHEESE, RICE, BLACK BEANS, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

BURRITOS

BURRITO DE CASA

$12.00

RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, TOPPED WITH HOT VERDE SAUCE, CREMA, MICRO CILANTRO

ADOBO CHICKEN BURRITO DE CASA

$16.00

ADOBO CHICKEN, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, TOPPED WITH HOT VERDE SAUCE, CREMA, MICRO CILANTRO

STEAK BURRITO DE CASA

$19.00

FLANK STEAK, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH HOT VERDE SAUCE, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH, GUACAMOLE, PICO DE GALLO, CREMA, MICRO CILANTRO

WET BURRITO

$12.00

WET BURRITO WITH, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, MEXICAN CHEESE, TOPPED WITH ROJO SAUCE, SALSA VERDE, CREMA, SESAME SEEDS, CILANTRO - HAND ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

SHRIMP WET BURRITO

$17.00

WET BURRITO WITH SHRIMP, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, MEXICAN CHEESE, TOPPED WITH ROJO SAUCE, SALSA VERDE, CREMA, SESAME SEEDS, CILANTRO - HAND ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

STEAK WET BURRITO

$19.00

WET BURRITO WITH STEAK, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, MEXICAN CHEESE, TOPPED WITH ROJO SAUCE, SALSA VERDE, CREMA, SESAME SEEDS, CILANTRO - HAND ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

ADOBO CHICKEN WET BURRITO

$16.00

WET BURRITO WITH ADOBO CHICKEN, RICE, BLACK BEANS, LETTUCE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, TORTILLA STRIPS, MEXICAN CHEESE, TOPPED WITH ROJO SAUCE, SALSA VERDE, CREMA, SESAME SEEDS, CILANTRO - HAND ROLLED IN FLOUR TORTILLA

TACOS

TACOS ARE SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

AL PASTOR

$12.00

GRILLED MARINATED PORK, GRILLED PINEAPPLE, ONION, CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

TINGA

$12.00

BRAISED SHREDDED CHICKEN, LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

CHORIZO VERDE

$12.00

SPICED PORK, COTIJA CHEESE, CRISPY POTATO, CREMA, MICRO CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

CARNITAS

$12.00

CITRUS BRAISED PORK, PICKLED JALAPENO, CARROT, & ONION, JALAPENO AGAVE, CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

POLLO

$12.00

MARINATED CHICKEN BREST, LETTUCE, QUESO FRESCO, RADISH, CREAMY TOMATILLO, CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

BARBACOA

$15.00

BRAISED SHORT RIB BEEF, QUESO FRESCO, PICKLED RED ONION, RADISH, CILANTRO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

CARNE ASADA

$15.00

MARINATED FLANK STEAK, QUESO FRESCO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, RADISH, CILANTRO

TACOS DE CASA

AVOCADO FRITAS

$13.00

TEMPURA-FRIED AVOCADO, PAPRIKA AIOLI, ESCABECHE, QUESO FRESCO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

SHRIMP TACOS

$14.00

LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, QUESO FRESCO, CEBOLLITAS- SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

MUSHROOM TACOS

$13.00

King oyster mushrooms, queso fresco, pepitas, radish, zesty truffle pesto, micro cilantro

MAHI MAHI

$14.00

PAPRIKA AIOLI, SHREDDED CABBAGE, PICO DE GALLO - SERVED 3 PER ORDER ON CORN TORTILLAS

ENCHILADAS

ENCHILADAS DE QUESO

$15.00

CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH ROJO SAUCE, CREMA, CILANTRO - SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE AND BLACK BEANS

ENCHILADAS VERDES

$16.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN TINGA, CHIHUAHUA CHEESE, TOPPED WITH VERDE SAUCE, CREMA, CILANTRO - SERVED WITH MEXICAN RICE AND BLACK BEANS

ENCHILADAS ROJAS

$16.00

SLOW BRAISED PORK, TOPPED WITH MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, CREMA, CILANTRO - SERVED WITH RICE AND BLACK BEANS

QUESADILLAS

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$11.00

MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

VEGETALES QUESADILLA

$12.00

SAUTÉED ONIONS AND PEPPERS, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

CHICKEN TINGA QUESADILLA

$15.00

CHICKEN TINGA, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

ADOBO CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$15.00

ADOBO CHICKEN, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

SHRIMP QUESADILLA

$16.00

SHRIMP, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

STEAK QUESADILLA

$18.00

STEAK, MEXICAN CHEESE BLEND, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM AND GUACAMOLE

FAJITAS

ADOBO CHICKEN FAJITAS

$19.00

GRILLED ADOBO CHICKEN, PEPPERS, ONIONS. SERVED WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, PICO, BARRIO CHEESE BLEND, SOUR CREAM, AND MEXICAN RICE

MUSHROOM FAJITAS

$21.00

MUSHROOM BLEND, ZUCCHINI, PEPPERS, ONIONS, AND TOMATOES. SERVED WITH SIDES OF GUACAMOLE, PICO, BARRIO CHEESE BLEND, SOUR CREAM, AND MEXICAN RICE

SHRIMP FAJITAS

$21.00

GRILLED SEASONED SHRIMP, PEPPERS, ONIONS, SERVED WITH SIDES OF CHEESE, RICE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

FLANK STEAK FAJITAS

$24.00

GRILLED MARINATED FLANK STEAK, PEPPERS, ONIONS, SERVED WITH SIDES OF CHEESE, RICE, GUACAMOLE, PICO, LETTUCE, SOUR CREAM

SIDES

STREET CORN COVERED IN LIME MAYO, COTIJA CHEESE, CHILE SPICE

STREET CORN

$6.00

STREET CORN, COTIJA CHEESE, LIME MAYO, HOUSE SPICE BLEND

GRILLED JALAPENOS

$3.00

GRILLED JALAPENO PEPPERS

MEXICAN RICE

$4.00

MEXICAN RICE COOKED IN VEGETABLE BROTH

BLACK BEANS

$4.00

BLACK BEANS, QUESO FRESCO, CILANTRO

MARGARITAS

CLASSIC PITCHER

CLASSIC PITCHER

$30.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE - 4 SERVINGS OF 5oz, COMES WITH LIME . INSTRUCTIONS FOR SALT OR SUGAR RIM: CUT LIME IN HALF AND THEN INTO WEDGES. POUR SOME KOSHER SALT OR SUGAR ONTO SMALL PLATE. RUB LIP OF 10 -11oz GLASS WITH LIME. DIP LIP OF GLASS INTO SALT OR SUGAR. FILL GLASS WITH ICE. ADD CLASSIC MARGARITA. GARNISH WITH LIME WEDGE. ENJOY!

check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria is an independent, locally-owned restaurant featuring unique Mexican street food, finely crafted cocktails made with fresh fruit juices, Mexican and Michigan craft beers, wines and a full bar. All menu items are made-to-order using fresh ingredients and with locally sourced fruits and vegetables when seasonally possible.

555 Forest Ave, Plymouth, MI 48170

