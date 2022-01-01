Barrio Cocina Y Tequileria

CLASSIC PITCHER

$30.00

EL JIMADOR SILVER, TRIPLE SEC, FRESH LIME JUICE - 4 SERVINGS OF 5oz, COMES WITH LIME . INSTRUCTIONS FOR SALT OR SUGAR RIM: CUT LIME IN HALF AND THEN INTO WEDGES. POUR SOME KOSHER SALT OR SUGAR ONTO SMALL PLATE. RUB LIP OF 10 -11oz GLASS WITH LIME. DIP LIP OF GLASS INTO SALT OR SUGAR. FILL GLASS WITH ICE. ADD CLASSIC MARGARITA. GARNISH WITH LIME WEDGE. ENJOY!