Barrio Costero

1,091 Reviews

$$

610 Bangs Ave

Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN (GF)
BEEF (GF,DF)
GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, V+)

COCKTAILS TO-GO!

Margarita Kit

Margarita Kit

$70.00

1 L Pueblo Viejo, Fresh Lime Juice, Agave & Flavored Salt

Mexican Cream Tequila 8oz

Mexican Cream Tequila 8oz

$20.00Out of stock

Best if sipped, resist the urge to shoot! Coffee Infused Blanco Tequila, Cream, Vanilla (Serves 2-3/ 8oz Bottle)

Classic Margy 12oz

Classic Margy 12oz

$18.00

blanco tequila, lime, agave

Spicy Margy 12oz

Spicy Margy 12oz

$18.00

jalapeno tequila, lime, agave

Jalisco Is Burning 12oz

Jalisco Is Burning 12oz

$22.00

blanco tequila, mezcal, chipotle, lime

BEER TO-GO!

Allagash White (4 Pack, 16oz Can)

Allagash White (4 Pack, 16oz Can)

$16.00
Modelo Especial (6 Pack, 12oz Can)

Modelo Especial (6 Pack, 12oz Can)

$14.00

WINE TO-GO!

High Note, Malbec

High Note, Malbec

$20.00
Lima, Vinho Verde

Lima, Vinho Verde

$18.00

DeMartino, Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
Macul, Chardonnay

Macul, Chardonnay

$22.00

BOTANAS

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, V+)

GUACAMOLE & CHIPS (GF, V+)

$14.00

(DF, GF, V)

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, V+)

SALSA & CHIPS (GF, V+)

$12.00

(DF, GF, V)

NACHOS (GF)

NACHOS (GF)

$14.00+

4 giant nachos with guacamole, crema, salsa

ENSALADA (GF, V+)

ENSALADA (GF, V+)

$14.00

greens, grilled jicama, cucumber, pickled celery, Valentino and mango vinaigrette, agave chipotle peanuts

CEVICHE(GF,DF)

$16.00

pear jam, hibiscus cured fish, fried rice, pickled onion, nori

ESQUITES (GF)

$17.00

house made requeson cheese, tajin corn pudding, Fresno chili, corn salt, bacon, lime

WINGS (GF)

WINGS (GF)

$15.00

mole, chipotle, lime, cilantro buttermilk, jicama

TACOS

VEG (GF, V+)

$18.00

Sweet potato, vegan cheese, cucumber chimichurri, cabbage

CHICKEN (GF)

CHICKEN (GF)

$19.00

tinga, red onion, crema, cotija cheese

FISH (GF, DF)

$22.00

smoked Carolina barbaca aioli, chayote slaw, totopo

BEEF (GF,DF)

$20.00

togarashi, baby corn, snow peas, chipotle teriyaki

LAS OTRAS

BIRRIA (V+)

BIRRIA (V+)

$20.00

braised mushroom, tomato, radish, consommé, vegan cheese

CHICKEN (DF,GF)

$24.00

sikil p'aak, greens, turnips, citrus

OCTOPUS (DF,GF)

OCTOPUS (DF,GF)

$22.00

potato, fennel, pueblan tahina, peppers, lime

OSSO BUCCO (DF,GF)

$42.00

fried masa, cherry tomato, cucumber pico, oregano, jus mole

EL POSTRE

MEXICAN CREAM TEQUILA

$11.00

House Mexican Cream Tequila

BROWNIE

$12.00

double chocolate, aji amarillo, vanilla rum helado

BUNELO (GF)

$13.00

fried dough, cinnamon sugar, dulche de leche, mezcal helado

POUND CAKE

$14.00

meringue, coconut aguachile, beet & coconut helado

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$8.00

KIDS

Kid's Chicken Tacos

$9.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Kids Chicken Quesadilla

$9.99

SIDES

SD Hot Sauce

SD Hot Sauce

$3.00
SD Guacamole

SD Guacamole

$6.00
SD Salsa

SD Salsa

$4.00
SD Crema

SD Crema

$5.00
SD Limes

SD Limes

$2.00

SD Buttermilk Ranch

$5.00

The Barrio Bundle

The Barrio Bundle

$100.00

Limited Edition Conejo tee Signature House Margy Salts Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book House Favorite Margy Recipe

Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book

Raise your Spirits Cocktail Book

$55.00
Barrio Costero Margarita Salts

Barrio Costero Margarita Salts

$30.00

Chili Lime Pink Peppercorn Chipotle Fennel

Barrio Beanie

Barrio Beanie

$20.00
Barrio Tee

Barrio Tee

$25.00
Agave Spirits Club Tee

Agave Spirits Club Tee

$25.00
Cocktail Party

Cocktail Party

$1,000.00

We’ll bring signature shrubs, tincture and other homemade ingredients you can’t get in the liquor store. Learn and keep 2 of our signature recipes forever! In-person instruction with Pip & Dodge Ask your friends to join we’ll allow up to 20 people. Cocktails for everyone!!!

Chef in your Kitchen

Chef in your Kitchen

$1,200.00

Multi-course menu curated for you and your friends based on your food preferences, dietary restrictions, and allergies. Chef preparation and cooking Casual conversation Professional presentation of each course

check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Hip spot offering elevated coastal Mexican plates paired with wine & cocktails in a modern setting.

610 Bangs Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

BARRIO COSTERO image
BARRIO COSTERO image
BARRIO COSTERO image

