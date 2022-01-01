Barrio imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Barrio 900 North Point Suite J101

review star

No reviews yet

900 North Point Suite J101

San Francisco, CA 94109

Order Again

Starters

STR - Guacamole

$12.00

Avo, Pico, House Chips

STR - Roasted Salsa

$6.00

with chips

STR - Queso Dip

$10.00

STR - Trinty salsa, guac, queso

$19.00

STR - Yuca Frita

$9.00

Yuca and Huancaina

Nachos - No Protein

$17.00

Nachos - Chicken Tinga

$20.00

Nachos - Cochinita

$20.00

Yucatan Pork

Nachos - Veg Chorizo

$20.00

VEGAN!

Nachos - Beef Birria

$21.00

STR - Chicharron

$6.00

Chicken Skin, Guajillo, Lime

STR - Pickled Veggies

$6.00

carrot, jalapeno, onion

STR - Ceviche

$19.95

Queka

Queka - Cheese

$12.00

Queka - Cochinita

$14.00

Yucatan Pork

Queka - Chicken Tinga

$14.00

Queka - Veg Chorizo

$14.00

VEGAN!

Queka - Huitlacoche

$14.00

Corn Truffle!

Queka - Beef Birria

$15.00

Salad

Salad - Chicken Tinga

$20.95

Salad - Cochinita

$20.95

Yucatan Pork

Salad - Veg Chorizo

$20.95

VEGAN!

Salad - Beef Birria

$22.95

Salad - No Protein

$15.95

Burrito

Burrito - No Protein

$15.95

Burrito - Chicken Tinga

$16.95

Burrito - Cochinita

$16.95

Yucatan Pork

Burrito - Veg Chorizo

$16.95

VEGAN!

Burrito - Beef Birria

$17.95

Tacos

Taco - Cochinita

$16.95

Yucatan Pork

Taco - Halibut

$22.95

Taco - Chicken Tinga

$16.95

Taco - Veg Chorizo

$16.95

VEGAN!

Taco - Beef Birria

$18.95

Taco - Single Cochinita

$8.00

Taco - Single Fish

$11.00

Taco - Single Chicken Tinga

$8.00

Taco - Single Veg Chorizo

$8.00

Taco - Single Birria

$9.00

Sides

Black Beans

$4.00

Rice

$4.00

Chips

$2.00

Avocado

$3.00

Tortillas (4)

$3.00

Small side guac

$3.00

Small Side Salsa

$2.00

Side Chicken Tinga

$7.00

Side Cochinita

$7.00

Side Veg Chorizo

$7.00

Side Birria

$9.00

Side Fish

$16.00

Side Huancaina Sauce

$2.00

Side Queso Dip

$5.00

Sides - Small Pico

$1.00

Dessert

cake cuttings fee per person

$3.00

Kids Burrito

Kid Burrito

$9.50

Kid Burrito - with protein

$9.50

Plates - Regular Menu

Plate - Pork Belly

$24.95Out of stock

Plate - Carne Asada

$29.95

Plate - Pork Chop

$32.95

Starter Specials

STR - Ceviche Coco

$23.95

STR - Brussel Sprouts

$11.95

STR - Fried Plantains

$9.95

STR - Queso Dip

$10.00

Plates

Plate - Carne Asada

$29.95

Plate - Pork Chop

$32.95

Stand Bar

Stand Margarita

$13.00

Stand Victoria

$6.00

N/A - Topo Chico

$6.00Out of stock

N/A - Coke

$6.00

Starters

STR - Guacamole

$15.00

Avo, Pico, House Chips

STR - Roasted Salsa

$7.50

with chips

STR - Queso Dip

$12.50

STR - Trinty salsa, guac, queso

$23.75

STR - Yuca Frita

$11.25

Yuca and Huancaina

Nachos - No Protein

$21.25

Nachos - Chicken Tinga

$25.00

Nachos - Cochinita

$25.00

Yucatan Pork

Nachos - Veg Chorizo

$25.00

VEGAN!

Nachos - Beef Birria

$26.25

STR - Chicharron

$7.50

Chicken Skin, Guajillo, Lime

STR - Pickled Veggies

$7.50

carrot, jalapeno, onion

STR - Ceviche

$24.94

Queka

Queka - Cheese

$15.00

Queka - Cochinita

$17.50

Yucatan Pork

Queka - Chicken Tinga

$17.50

Queka - Veg Chorizo

$17.50

VEGAN!

Queka - Huitlacoche

$17.50

Corn Truffle!

Queka - Beef Birria

$18.75

Salad

Salad - Chicken Tinga

$26.19

Salad - Cochinita

$26.19

Yucatan Pork

Salad - Veg Chorizo

$26.19

VEGAN!

Salad - Beef Birria

$28.69

Salad - No Protein

$19.94

Burrito

Burrito - No Protein

$19.94

Burrito - Chicken Tinga

$21.19

Burrito - Cochinita

$21.19

Yucatan Pork

Burrito - Veg Chorizo

$21.19

VEGAN!

Burrito - Beef Birria

$22.44

Tacos

Taco - Cochinita

$21.19

Yucatan Pork

Taco - Halibut

$28.69

Taco - Chicken Tinga

$21.19

Taco - Veg Chorizo

$21.19

VEGAN!

Taco - Beef Birria

$23.69

Taco - Single Cochinita

$10.00

Taco - Single Fish

$13.75

Taco - Single Chicken Tinga

$10.00

Taco - Single Veg Chorizo

$10.00

Taco - Single Birria

$11.25

Sides

Black Beans

$5.00

Rice

$5.00

Chips

$2.50

Avocado

$3.75

Tortillas (4)

$3.75

Small side guac

$3.75

Small Side Salsa

$2.50

Side Chicken Tinga

$8.75

Side Cochinita

$8.75

Side Veg Chorizo

$8.75

Side Birria

$11.25

Side Fish

$20.00

Side Huancaina Sauce

$2.50

Side Queso Dip

$6.25

Sides - Small Pico

$1.25

Dessert

Tres Leches

$11.25Out of stock

Chocolate Cake

$11.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Empanada

$12.50Out of stock

cake cuttings fee per person

$3.75

Kids Burrito

Kid Burrito

$11.88

Kid Burrito - with protein

$11.88

Plates - Regular Menu

Plate - Pork Belly

$31.19Out of stock

Plate - Carne Asada

$37.44

Plate - Pork Chop

$43.69

Starter Specials

STR - Brussel Sprouts

$14.94

STR - Fried Plantains

$12.44

STR - Queso Dip

$10.00

STR - Ceviche Coco

$23.95

Special Tacos

Taco - Chicken Tinga

$16.95

Plates

Plate - Carne Asada

$29.95

Plate - Pork Chop

$32.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Great tacos, an incredible view, and the best margarita in town.

Location

900 North Point Suite J101, San Francisco, CA 94109

Directions

Gallery
Barrio image

Map
