Barrio - Grandview Grandview

1416 W 5th Ave

Columbus, OH 43212

Popular Items

Flour Shell
Green Goddess Shell
Queso Blanco + Chips

Appetizers

All appetizers served with house made tortilla chips
Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$9.00
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$9.60

corn salsa + spices

Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$9.60

cilantro-lime white rice

Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$10.20

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

$10.20

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Queso of the Month + Chips

Queso of the Month + Chips

$9.60

Queso blanco, cream of mushroom, haricot vert, fried onions.

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$8.40

housemade guacamole

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$9.60

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$10.20

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Guacamole of the Month + Chips

Guacamole of the Month + Chips

$9.60

Traditional guacamole, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese.

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$3.00
Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$6.60

medium

Pico De Gallo + Chips

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$6.60

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$7.20

with Peppers, mild

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$7.80

sweet + mild

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$19.20

choose your favorite 3 appetizers

Margaritas To Go

House Margarita

House Margarita

$9.60

your choice of flavor + house sour mix

Margarita Box

Margarita Box

$60.00

your choice of flavor + just add ice! Serves 8-10 margaritas

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard Shell

Corn Hard Shell

$4.80

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Flour Shell

Flour Shell

$4.80

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Bombshell

Bombshell

$6.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

Stoner Shell

$6.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

Green Goddess Shell

$6.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Corn Soft Shell

Corn Soft Shell

$4.80

One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)

Build Your Own Bowls

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$8.40

Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$9.60

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$9.90

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$6.60

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

El Sully

El Sully

$6.60

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$6.60

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camaron Agrietado

Camaron Agrietado

$6.60

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

La Tierra

La Tierra

$7.80

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

El Gringo

El Gringo

$6.00

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$6.60

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

Taco of the Month-Turkey Day Taco

Taco of the Month-Turkey Day Taco

$6.60Out of stock

Flour shell, garlic mashed potatoes, corn hard shell, Roasted turkey, chorizo stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy.

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$14.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.60Out of stock

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.60

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Strawberry

Out of stock

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Out of stock

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.20
Side of Cauliflower Rice

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$1.80
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.20
Side of Queso Blanco

Side of Queso Blanco

$1.80
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$1.80
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.40
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.00
Side of Pickled Jalapenos

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.20
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.60
Side of Carolina Reaper

Side of Carolina Reaper

$0.60
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:00 am
Location

1416 W 5th Ave, Columbus, OH 43212

