Barrio Lakewood

2,746 Reviews

$$

15527 Madison Ave

Lakewood, OH 44107

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Flour Shell
Green Goddess Shell
Corn Hard Shell

Appetizers

All appetizers served with house made tortilla chips
Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$8.00
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$8.50

corn salsa + spices

Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$9.00

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$8.50

cilantro-lime white rice

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

$9.00

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Green Bean Queso-Role + Chips

Green Bean Queso-Role + Chips

$8.50

queso blanco, cream of mushroom, haricot vert, fried onions

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$7.50

housemade guacamole

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$9.00

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Cran-Pecan Guacamole + Chips

Cran-Pecan Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

traditional guacamole, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$6.50

sweet + mild

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$6.00

with Peppers, mild

Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$5.50

medium

Pico De Gallo + Chips

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$5.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$2.50
Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$16.00

choose your favorite 3 appetizers

Margaritas To Go

House Margarita

House Margarita

$8.00

your choice of flavor + house sour mix

Margarita Box

Margarita Box

$50.00

your choice of flavor + just add ice! Serves 8-10 margaritas

El Cero Margarita Togo

El Cero Margarita Togo

$8.00Out of stock

Zero sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado

El Cero Margarita Box

El Cero Margarita Box

$50.00Out of stock

Our zero-sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado. Serves 8-10 people. You may add a flavor. (No cost to add flavors to the box)

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard Shell

Corn Hard Shell

$4.00

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Flour Shell

Flour Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Bombshell

Bombshell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

Stoner Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

Green Goddess Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Corn Soft Shell

Corn Soft Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)

Build Your Own Bowls

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.50

Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$8.50Out of stock

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.25

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$5.50

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

El Sully

El Sully

$5.50

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$5.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camaron Agrietado

Camaron Agrietado

$5.50

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

La Tierra

La Tierra

$6.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.00

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$5.50

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

Turkey Day Taco

Turkey Day Taco

$5.50Out of stock

flour shell, garlic mashed potatoes, corn hard shell, roasted turkey, chorizo stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$11.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso

Barrio Box on the Rocks

Barrio Box on the Rocks

$19.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos, your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso, and 1 house margarita to-go.

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.00
Side of Cauliflower Rice

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$1.50Out of stock
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00
Side of Queso Blanco

Side of Queso Blanco

$1.50
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$1.50
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.50
Side of Pickled Jalapenos

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50
Side of Reaper

Side of Reaper

$0.50
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

15527 Madison Ave, Lakewood, OH 44107

Directions

