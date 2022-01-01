Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio Luchador

69 Reviews

$

500 Bellevue Way

suite 250

Bellevue, WA 98004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Taco - Carne Asada
Taco - Al Pastor
Chorizo Burrito

Breakfast

Chorizo Burrito

Chorizo Burrito

$5.95

Made with chorizo, scrambled eggs, roasted sweet potato, house made guacamole, salsa and cotija.

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$4.95

Made with roasted sweet potato, scrambled egg, guacamole, cotija cheese, and salsa verde.

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

Chicken Breakfast Burrito

$5.50

Made with adobo pollo, scrambled egg, roasted sweet potato, sour cream, salsa roja and cotija cheese.

Appetizers/Sides

Chips & Salsa

Chips & Salsa

$3.95
Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$5.95
Guacamole Side

Guacamole Side

$2.50
Rice & Beans Side

Rice & Beans Side

$3.50
Rice Side

Rice Side

$1.95
Beans Side

Beans Side

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Ancho Fries

$5.95

Tacos

Taco - Al Pastor

Taco - Al Pastor

$3.50

Marinated Al Pastor, served with cilantro onion mix, grilled pineapple and verde crema sauce.

Taco - Pollo

Taco - Pollo

$2.95
Taco - Carne Asada

Taco - Carne Asada

$3.95

Taco- Veggie-Roasted Corn and Guacamole

$2.95

Roasted sweet corn, grilled onion and cilantro topped with guacamole.

SPECIALS

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00
Pollo Quesadilla

Pollo Quesadilla

$7.50

Quesadilla - Al Pastor

$8.00

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$8.50

Burger special

$12.95

Dry aged beef, Oaxaca cheese, bacon, chipotle mayo, pineapple on brioche bun

Loaded Fries

$11.95

Torta

$12.95Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Honoring Mexico's al pastor tacos & other street food favorites in a brash Airstream trailer

Location

500 Bellevue Way, suite 250, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

Gallery
Barrio Luchador image
Barrio Luchador image
Barrio Luchador image
Barrio Luchador image

Similar restaurants in your area

Blazing Bagels - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10812 Main Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Bellevue Square
orange starNo Reviews
126 Bellevue Square Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Bake's Place Bar & Bistro
orange star4.5 • 1,554
155 108th Ave NE St 110 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Avo Poke
orange starNo Reviews
500 Bellevue Way NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Evergreens - Bellevue
orange starNo Reviews
10503 NE 4th Street Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bellevue

Daniel's Broiler-Bellevue
orange star4.3 • 7,714
10500 NE 8th Suite 2100 Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Kizuki Ramen & Izakaya
orange star4.3 • 5,074
14845 Main St Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Bellevue WA
orange star4.1 • 3,602
302 108th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Ivar's - Seafood Bar - Bellevue
orange star4.5 • 3,167
1505 156th Ave NE Bellevue, WA 98007
View restaurantnext
Monsoon - Bellevue - 10245 Main St
orange star4.3 • 3,162
10245 Main St Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Tavern Hall - Bellevue Square
orange star4.4 • 2,567
505 Bellevue Sq Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bellevue
Mercer Island
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Sammamish
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Redmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Kirkland
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
Seattle
review star
Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)
Issaquah
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Renton
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Woodinville
review star
Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)
Bothell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston