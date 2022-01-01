Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Barrio Star

3,900 Reviews

$$

2706 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Mixed Taco Plate
Fresh Chips, Salsa and Guacamole
Mexican Chopped Salad

Appetizer

Cheese Quesadilla (Large)

$12.00

Flour tortilla, Monterrey/Jack Cheese, Cilantro, House Salsa Cruda

Guadalaja Corn

$8.00

Yellow Corn Cooked on open flame, Jalapeno Butter, Cotija Cheese, Cilantro, Barrio Seasoning

Chicken Pozole Soup BOWL

$11.00

hearty shredded chicken soup with hominy, carrots, celery, topped with purple cabbage, and cilantro lime

Tortilla Soup BOWL

$11.00

roasted re Chile guajillo soup, topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime, cotija cheese, corn salsa

Fresh Chips, Salsa and Guacamole

$12.00

Chicken Pozole Soup CUP

$7.00

hearty shredded chicken soup with hominy, carrots, celery, topped with purple cabbage, and cilantro lime

Tortilla Soup CUP

$7.00

roasted re Chile guajillo soup, topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime, cotija cheese, corn salsa

Pequena Salad

$6.00

small salad, crunchy romaine, mixed greens radish, cucumber, cor salsa, crunchy tortilla chips, cumin vinaigrette, cotija ranch

Chips and Salsa

$4.50
Chipotle Chicken Wings

Chipotle Chicken Wings

$12.00

chipotle lime marinade, double fried crunchy outside, tender inside, cotija cheese, cotija ranch dip

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Melted Cheese fondue, milk, corn salsa, soy chorizo, jalapeño, crunchy tortilla chips

Barrio Cucumbers

$6.00

refreshing sliced cucumbers, cilantro lime, cumin vinaigrette, special seasoning

Entree

Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein

Barrio Bowl w/ choice of protein

$20.00

power rice (brown rice and quinoa), pinto beans, steamed kale, pico de gallo, cilantro lime

Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein

Brazil Bowl w/ choice of protein

$20.00

black beans, jasmine rice, steamed kale, coconut chili sauce, mango salsa

Chile Relleno w/ choice of protein

Chile Relleno w/ choice of protein

$20.00

roasted Anaheim Chile, stuffed with Monterrey-jack cheese, Mexican rice pilau, Chile guajillo sauce, cilantro lime sauce, and cotija ranch, green onion garnish

Barrio Torta w/ choice of protein

Barrio Torta w/ choice of protein

$17.00

guacamole, cheese, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, mayo on torta bread

Barrio Loaded Fries

Barrio Loaded Fries

$18.00

marinated steak, Monterey-jack cheese, melted quest, guacamole, pico de Gallo, cotija cheese

Mixed Taco Plate

Mixed Taco Plate

$21.00

3 tacos (hand pressed tortillas) with rice and beans Please specify which tacos you would like.

Mexican Chopped Salad

$12.00

cor salsa, mixed greens, crunchy romaine, radishes, cucumbers, cotija ranch, crispy tortilla chips, cumin vinaigrette, cotija ranch

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Mexican Coke Bottle

$5.00

Limeade

$5.00

Drinks

House Barrio Margarita

$12.00

Roasted Jalapeno Blackberry Margarita

$13.00

Blood Orange Margarita

$13.00

Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

House Margarita with Grand Marnier floater

Bottle 1L House Margarita

$46.00

Bottle 1L Blood Orange Margarita

$50.00

Bottle 1L Roasted Jalapeno Blackberry Margarita

$50.00

Shot of house tequila 1.5 oz

$8.00

Dessert

Barrio Coconut Flan

Barrio Coconut Flan

$10.00

Chipotle Chocolate Cake

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Come to Barrio Star to enjoy our Mexican Soul food with hand pressed tortillas, everything made from scratch and the best margaritas in San Diego.

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

