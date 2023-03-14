Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio Star

2706 Fifth Avenue

San Diego, CA 92103

Popular Items

Barrio Grande Quesadilla
Barrio Bowl
Carnitas Tacos

ALL DAY MENU

Starters

Barrio Guacamole and Salsa

$13.00

with homemade tortilla chips

Queso Fundido

$12.00

Barrio Pepinos

$6.00

sliced cucumber, cumin vinaigrette, red chile, cilantro lime

Guadalajara Corn

$8.00

grilled corn, cotija cheese, jalapeño honey butter

Barrio Grande Quesadilla

$12.00

flour tortilla, cheese, salsa cruda

Chips and Salsa

$4.50

Chipotle Wings

$12.00

homemade chipotle lime wing sauce, cotija cheese, cotija ranch dip

Nachos

$10.00

chips, cheese, black beans, salsa fresca, sour cream

Tinga Taquitos

$15.00

Entrees

Chile Relleno

$20.00Out of stock

roasted poblano pepper, choice of chicken, carnitas, soyrizo, or tofu stuffed with jack cheese, on top of a mexican rice pilaf, dressed with chile guajillo sauce, tomatillo sauce, cilantro lime sauce, topped with cotija ranch

Pollo Diablo

$32.00

half roasted chicken with chipotle lime and sweet soy, served with power rice, frijoles de la olla, steamed greens & cilantro lime sauce

Tamal de Maiz

$18.00Out of stock

slightly sweet corn tamal dressed with roasted tomatillo salsa, corn salsa, cilantro lime sauce, served on top of frijoles de la olla, power rice & steamed green kale

Tamal de Pollo

$20.00Out of stock

chicken tamal dressed with chile guajillo sauce, crema drizzle, pico de gallo, served on top of black beans, jasmine rice & steamed green kale

Tamal de Carnitas

$20.00Out of stock

carnitas tamal dressed with cilantro lime, avocado sauce and sour cream, served with pico de gallo, black beans, jasmine rice and steamed green kale

Barrio Fries

$20.00

marinated steak, monterrey-jack cheese, guacamole, crema, cotija cheese, pico de gallo

Barrio Bowl

$20.00

power rice, frijoles de la olla, and steamed purple and green kale, topped with pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce with your choice of chicken, carnitas or tofu

Brazil Bowl

$20.00

served with coconut rice, black beans, and steamed purple and green kale, topped with mango salsa and coconut chile sauce with your choice of chicken, carnitas or tofu

Surf and Turf Bowl

$30.00

marinated steak, blackened shrimp black beans, jasmine rice, mango salsa, cilantro lime, coconut chile sauce and diablo sauce

Barrio Torta

$18.00

your choice of chicken or carnitas with guacamole, cheese, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, mayo, served with house thick fries and sriracha ketchup

Soups & Salads

Cup Tortilla Soup

$7.00

roasted red chile guajillo soup topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime sauce, cotija cheese, corn salsa

Bowl Tortilla Soup

$11.00

roasted red chile guajillo soup topped with crunchy tortilla chips, cilantro lime sauce, cotija cheese, corn salsa

Cup Chicken Pozole Soup

$7.00

hearty shredded chicken soup with hominy, carrots, celery, topped with purple cabbage & cilantro lime sauce

Bowl Chicken Pozole Soup

$11.00

hearty shredded chicken soup with hominy, carrots, celery, topped with purple cabbage & cilantro lime sauce

Mexican Chopped Salad

$12.00

corn salsa, mixed greens, crunchy romaine, radishes, cucumbers, cotija cheese, crispy tortilla strips, cumin vinaigrette & a dollop of cotija ranch

Taco Plates

Mixed Taco Plate

$21.00

any three tacos of your choosing

Chicken Tacos

$20.00

grilled chicken, cheese, avocado sauce, chipotle cream, pico de gallo

Spicy Chicken Tacos

$20.00

chipotle-rubbed chicken, grilled onions, jalapeños, chipotle aioli, chile guajillo

Carnitas Tacos

$20.00

oven-baked carnitas, cotija cheese, avocado sauce, chile guajillo, onion, cilantro

Soychorizo Tacos

$20.00

soychorizo, avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Potato Tacos

$20.00

potato, lettuce, cheese, chipotle cream, chile guajillo, pico de gallo

Steak Tacos

$20.00

grilled marinated steak, cheese, avocado sauce, cilantro lime sauce, pico de gallo

Taco de Birria Plate

$21.00

5-hour braised beef short rib marinated with chile de arbol, red onion and cilantro lime on a crunchy corn tortilla, served with a short rib consommé

Fish Tacos

$20.00

catch of the day whitefish, thai slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Shrimp Tacos

$20.00

shrimp with thai slaw, chipotle aioli, avocado sauce, pico de gallo

Salmon Tacos

$20.00

blackened salmon, thai slaw, chipotle aioli, cilantro lime sauce, pineapple jicama salsa

Taco Special Plate

$21.00

Tofu Tacos

$20.00

Desserts

Coconut Flan

$10.00

Chocolate Chipotle Cake

$11.00Out of stock

served with vanilla ice cream

Barrio Churros

$12.00

cinnamon caramel dulce de leche, strawberry sauce, vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream & topped with fresh strawberries

Barrio Churros Martini

$15.00Out of stock

house-made churros crema, house organic coffee, los sundays coconut tequila, cinnamon, whipped cream and cinnamon powder

Kids

Kids Burrito

$10.00

1 Pancake

$6.00

Side Fries

$6.00

Side Rice/Beans Plain

$4.50

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

A la Carte

1 Steak Taco

$7.50

1 Carnitas Taco

$6.50

1 Chicken Taco

$6.50

1 Spicy Chicken taco

$6.50

1 Salmon Taco

$7.50

1 Fish Taco

$7.50

1 Shrimp Taco

$7.50

1 Tofu Taco

$6.50

1 Soyrizo Taco

$6.50

1 Potato Taco

$6.50

1 Tamalde Pollo

$12.00

1 Tamal de Carnitas

$12.00

1 Tamal de Maiz

$11.00

1 Birria Taco

$8.00

1 Taco special

$7.50

Side Sauces

side cilantro lime

$0.75

side avocado sauce

$0.75

side chipotle lime

$0.75

side chipotle crema

$0.75

side sour cream

$0.75

side avocado

$0.75

side salsa cruda

$0.75

side habanero salsa

$0.75

Refill Cruda

refill chips

side ketchup

$0.50

side mayo

$0.50

side cilantro

$0.50

side jalapenos

$1.00

side coconut sauce

$0.75

side cotija ranch

$0.75

side cumin vinaigrette

$0.75

side diablo sauce

$0.75

side small pico

$0.75

side corn salsa

$0.75

side small guacamole

$4.00

side large guacamole

$8.50

side large pico

$2.00

Tomatillo

$0.75

Side Pineapple Salsa

$0.75

Sides / Food

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Carnitas

$5.00

Side Chicken

$5.00

Side Spicy Chicken

$6.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side White Fish

$8.00

Side Salmon

$8.00

Side Tofu

$5.00

Side Soyrizo

$5.00

Side Potato

$4.00

Side Tomato

$1.00

Side Jalapenoos

$1.00

Side Avocado

$3.50

Side Kale

$7.00

Side Jasmin Rice

$3.50

Side Brown Rice

$3.50

Side Pinto Beans

$3.50

Side Black Beans

$3.50

Side Kale

$3.50

Side Corn tortillas

$3.50

Side Flour Tortillas

$3.50

Side Cheese

$1.50

LIQUOR

Tequila Blanco

House Tequila

$8.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$16.00

Lalo Blanco

$14.00

Corralejo Blanco

$14.00

Nosotros Blanco

$12.00

Asombroso Blanco

$20.00

Claze Azul Blanco

$20.00

Milagro Blanco

$15.00

Jaja Blanco

$12.00

Christiano Blanco

$14.00

Well Tequila

$8.00

Califino BL

$14.00

Solento BL

Tequila Reposado

Claze Azul Reposado

$25.00

Codigo Reposado

$20.00

Dulce Vida Reposado

$16.00

Don Julio Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$15.00

Casa Dragones Reposado

$20.00

Grand Mayan Repo

$20.00

Galan Repo

$16.00

Whiskey / Bourbon

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jameson

$12.00

Proper 12

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$15.00

Templaton Rye 3

$18.00

Templeton Rye 6

$20.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$14.00

Well Whiskey

$10.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00

Vodka / Gin / Rum

Tito's

$12.00

Grey Goose

$16.00

Well Vodka

$10.00

Well Gin

$10.00

Hendrick's

$15.00

Brugal White

$13.00

Brugal Dark

$14.00

Indigo Gin

$16.00

Tequila Anejo

Don Julio 70

$17.00

Don Julio 1942

$19.42

Tres Generationes An

$16.00

Cincoro An

$20.00

Asombroso 5 year

$30.00

Corralejo Xan

$30.00

Avion X

$28.00

Avion An

$25.00

Dulce Vida XA

$28.00

Patron XA

$20.00

Adelita XA

$20.00

Don Fulano AN

$18.00

Don Fulano XA

$30.00

Dulce Vida XA

$25.00

Herradura AN

$20.00

Chamucos AN

$18.00

Dulce Vida 5 Year

$30.00

Tears Llorona

$60.00

Fletcha Cryst

$20.00

Corralejo AN

$18.00

Galan

$20.00

MARGARITAS

Barrio Margarita

$13.00

blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

Blood Orange Margarita

$14.00

blanco tequila, blood orange, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

Roasted Jalapeno Blackberry Margarita

$14.00

house infused roasted jalapeño tequila, blackberry, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

The Paola Margarita

$14.00

house infused roasted jalapeño tequila, fresh cucumber, fresh squeezed lime and orange juice, organic light blue agave nectar

Barrio Cadillac Margarita

$17.00

blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar, grand marnier float

Margarita of the Month

$14.00

ask us about this delicious new addition to our award winning line-up!

Pitcher Barrio Margarita

$50.00

blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

Pitcher Blood Orange Margarita

$55.00

blanco tequila, blood orange, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

Pitcher Roasted Jalapeno Blackberry Margarita

$55.00

house infused roasted jalapeño tequila, blackberry, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar

Pitcher Paola Margarita

$55.00

house infused roasted jalapeño tequila, fresh cucumber, fresh squeezed lime and orange juice, organic light blue agave nectar

Pitcher Cadillac Margarita

$60.00

blanco tequila, fresh squeezed lime, organic light blue agave nectar, grand marnier float

Pitcher Margarita of the Month

$55.00

ask us about this delicious new addition to our award winning line-up!

Margarita Flight 4

$25.00

four 5oz tasters: barrio, blood orange, roasted jalapeño blackberry and our monthly special

Margarita Flight 5

$30.00

COCKTAILS

Barrio Michelada

$13.00

tecate beer, fresh lime, worchestershire, clamato, black pepper, tabasco, chile flake & salt rim

CaliFino Paloma

$17.00

CaliFino Blanco, fresh squeezed lime juice, splash of orange juice, orange bitters, squirt grapefruit soda and dash of pomegranate liquor

Mexican Mule

$14.00

house infused roasted jalapeño tequila, fresh lime, ginger beer, angostura bitters

Mezcal Mule

$14.00

mezcal, fresh lime, ginger beer, angostura bitters

House Made Red Sangria

$12.00

Pitcher Sangria

$46.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Blood Orange Mimosa

$12.00

BEER

Draft Beer

Modelo Especial

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$7.00

Barrio Star Lager

$8.00

Stone IPA

$8.00

Hazy IPA

$8.00

Kolsch

$8.00

Two Towns Cider

$8.00

Rotation

$8.00

Hard Kombucha

$8.00

Modelo Especial - Pitcher

$25.00

Modelo Negra - Pitcher

$25.00

Barrio Star Lager - Pitcher

$30.00

Stone IPA - Pitcher

$30.00

Hazy IPA - Pitcher

$30.00

Kolsh - Pitcher

$30.00

Two Towns Cider - Pitcher

$30.00

Rotation - Pitcher

$30.00

Hard Kombucha - Pitcher

$30.00

Bottled/Canned Beer

Tecate Can

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Corona

$7.00

Corona Premier

$7.00

Dos Equis

$7.00

Dos Equis Amber

$7.00

Stone Buenavida Seltzer

$8.00

Corona

$6.50

Corona Premier

$6.50

Dos XX

$6.50

Tecate

$6.50

Pacifico

$6.50

Non Alc Beer

$8.00

WINE

Glass Chardonnay

$13.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00

Glass Rose

$13.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$45.00

Glass Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Bottle Rose

$45.00

Bottle Sauvignon Blanc

$45.00

Bottle Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Glass Brut Sparkling

$13.00

Glass Pinot Noir

$13.00

Split Prosecco

$12.00

Bottle Brut Sparkling

$45.00

Bottle Pinot Noir

$45.00

Glass Malbec

$13.00

Bottle Malbec

$45.00

NA BEVERAGES

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr Pepper

$4.00

Sierra Mist

$4.00

Orange Crush

$4.00

Topo Chico

$5.00

Acquapanna

$5.00

Agua Fresca

$6.00

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$5.00

Local Roots Kombucha

$6.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Lemonade Pitcher

$25.00

Agua Fresca Pitcher

$25.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Coffee

$4.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

MERCHANDISE

Barrio Tshirt

$25.00

Barrio Hat

$25.00

Barrio Pint Glass

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for dining with us! Sign up for our newsletter at www.BarrioStar.com Join us for happy hour 3pm-5pm Mon-Fri or brunch 11am-3pm Sat & Sun Are you still here? You should probably order another margarita or follow us instagram @barriostarsd

Website

Location

2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103

Directions

