Barrio Star
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Thanks for dining with us! Sign up for our newsletter at www.BarrioStar.com Join us for happy hour 3pm-5pm Mon-Fri or brunch 11am-3pm Sat & Sun Are you still here? You should probably order another margarita or follow us instagram @barriostarsd
Location
2706 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in San Diego
Sombrero Mexican Food - #11 - Mission Gorge San Diego
4.4 • 7,990
6178 Mission Gorge Road San Diego, CA 92120
View restaurant
Sombrero Mexican Food - #14-Rio Vista San Diego
4.5 • 7,801
8590 Rio San Diego Drive #108 San Diego, CA 92108
View restaurant