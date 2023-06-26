Barrio- Sugar Land

Restaurant info

Established in 2012 in Tremont, OH, Barrio is known for having great food & service. We’ve been voted one of the top 10 taco stands in the United States, but we’re also known for our vast selection of tequila, whiskey, and beer. The atmosphere is casual with a unique energy that’s created from the combination of our decor, music, and staff. OUR VISION To push creative boundaries using fresh, innovative recipes in everything we do. Barrio strives to continue to provide a high-energy, inclusive atmosphere in every neighborhood we serve. CRAFT YOUR OWN CUSTOM TACO Want a custom designed taco with all your favorite fixings? At Barrio, YOU get to select as many or as few items you’d like to have on your taco. Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Check out El Jefe’s famoso taco suggestions.

