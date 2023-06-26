Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio- Sugar Land

18702 University Blvd

Sugar Land, TX 77479

WINE

Eden Rift Chard

$13.00

Walnut Block Sauv Blc

$12.00

Sister's Run Cabernet

$12.00

Cooper Hill Pinot Noir

$12.00

Chandon Sparkling

$11.00

Chandon Rose

$11.00

BTL Eden Rift Chard

$38.00

BTL Walnut Block Sauv Blc

$34.00

BTL Sister's Run Cabernet

$34.00

BTL Cooper Hill Pinot Noir

$34.00

BTL Chandon Sparkling

$32.00

BTL Chandon Rose

$32.00

NA BEV

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Fiji Water

$4.00

Flavored Lemonade

$4.50

Gingerale

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

IBC Root Beer

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$5.00

Jarritos Grapefruit

$5.00

Jarritos Limon

$5.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$5.00

Jarritos Mango

$5.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$5.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Hoppy Refresher

$6.00

Lemonade

$3.50

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$6.00

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Mt Dew

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Parks Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Pepsi

$3.50

Pepsi Zero

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Red Bull

$6.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Starry

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Topo Chico Water

$4.00

Virgin Marg RX

$6.00

Virgin Marg FRZ

$6.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$6.00

Barrio To Go-Yo!

Barrio Box

$15.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac, Queso or Salsa Roja

Appetizers

All appetizers served with house made tortilla chips
Ballpark Nachos (D, GF)

Ballpark Nachos (D, GF)

$11.25

tortilla chips, queso, chicken, chihuahua cheese. pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde, chipotle crema

Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$17.25

choose your favorite 3 appetizers, served with Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$9.75
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$10.25

corn salsa + spices

Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$10.25

cilantro-lime white rice

Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$10.25

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Queso Buffalo Chicken + Chips

Queso Buffalo Chicken + Chips

$10.75

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$9.75

housemade guacamole

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$10.75

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$10.75

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Pico De Gallo + Chips

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$7.25

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$7.75

sweet + mild

Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$7.25

medium

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$3.00

house salsa

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$7.75

with Peppers, mild

Bag of Chips

Bag of Chips

$2.00

house made tortilla chips

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$10.50

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$6.00

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

El Sully

El Sully

$6.00

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$6.00

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camarone Agrietado

Camarone Agrietado

$6.00

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

La Tierra

La Tierra

$7.00

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.50

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$6.00

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

Build Your Own Tacos + Bowls

Flour Shell

Flour Shell

$4.75

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Corn Hard Shell

Corn Hard Shell

$4.75

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Bombshell

Bombshell

$5.75

Flour + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

Stoner Shell

$5.75

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

Green Goddess Shell

$5.75

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Corn Soft Shell

Corn Soft Shell

$4.75

One taco on a soft corn tortilla (V, GF)

Bowl Cilantro-Lime Rice

Bowl Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.50

Cilantro-Lime Rice (V,GF)

Bowl Cauliflower Rice

Bowl Cauliflower Rice

$8.50

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

Specials

Taco of the Month

Taco of the Month

$5.50

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK TACO buttered flour soft shell, cheesesteak, pickled jalapeños, smoked cheddar, peppers + onions, jalapeño queso, A1 mayo

Queso of the Month

Queso of the Month

$10.25

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK QUESO queso blanco, cheesesteak, peppers + onions, smoked cheddar

Guacamole of the Month

Guacamole of the Month

$10.25

APPLE CHUTNEY GUACAMOLE traditional guacamole, apple chutney, feta cheese

Sides

Side Cilantro-Lime Rice (V, GF)

$1.00

Side Cauliflower Rice (V, GF)

$1.50

Side Sour Cream (D, VG)

$1.00

Side Queso Blanco (D, VG)

$2.00

Side Black Beans (V, GF)

$1.50

Side Traditional Guacamole (V, GF)

$2.00

Side Thick Cut Bacon (GF)

$2.50

Side Pickled Jalapenos (V, GF)

$1.00

Side Reaper Sauce (V)

$0.50

HOT HOT HOT!!!

Side Salsa Roja (V, GF)

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde (V, GF)

$0.50

Side Cilantro Pesto (D, VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Cilantro Lime Aioli (VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Chipotle Crema (mild, VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Chipotle Honey BBQ (VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero Sauce (VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Crack Sauce (Spicy Ranch, D, VG, GF)

$0.50

Side Barrio Secret Sauce (Spicy, V, GF)

$0.50

Side Dirty Sauce (Sweet + Spicy, V, GF)

$0.50
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Established in 2012 in Tremont, OH, Barrio is known for having great food & service. We’ve been voted one of the top 10 taco stands in the United States, but we’re also known for our vast selection of tequila, whiskey, and beer. The atmosphere is casual with a unique energy that’s created from the combination of our decor, music, and staff. OUR VISION To push creative boundaries using fresh, innovative recipes in everything we do. Barrio strives to continue to provide a high-energy, inclusive atmosphere in every neighborhood we serve. CRAFT YOUR OWN CUSTOM TACO Want a custom designed taco with all your favorite fixings? At Barrio, YOU get to select as many or as few items you’d like to have on your taco. Not sure what you’re in the mood for? Check out El Jefe’s famoso taco suggestions.

18702 University Blvd, Sugar Land, TX 77479

