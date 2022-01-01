Main picView gallery

Barrio Tacos - Salem, MA Salem

review star

No reviews yet

41 Lafayette Street

Right across from the fire station!

Salem, MA 01970

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Flour Shell
Green Goddess Shell
Stoner Shell

Apps

ToGo Chips Only

$2.00
Tres Amigos

Tres Amigos

$16.00

choose your favorite 3 appetizers

Salsa Roja + Chips

Salsa Roja + Chips

$3.50
Salsa Verde + Chips

Salsa Verde + Chips

$5.50

medium

Pico De Gallo + Chips

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$5.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Corn Salsa + Chips

Corn Salsa + Chips

$6.00

with Peppers, mild

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$6.50

sweet + mild

Queso Blanco + Chips

Queso Blanco + Chips

$7.50
Queso Elote + Chips

Queso Elote + Chips

$8.00

corn salsa + spices

Queso Chorizo + Chips

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$8.50

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Queso Stoner + Chips

Queso Stoner + Chips

$8.00

cilantro-lime white rice

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

$8.50

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Queso of the Month + Chips

Queso of the Month + Chips

$8.00

queso blanco, beer cheese, bbq pork, caramel apple bacon bits, crispy fried onions, bbq drizzle

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$7.00

housemade guacamole

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$8.00

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Guacamole of the Month + Chips

Guacamole of the Month + Chips

$8.00

traditional guacamole, watermelon, red onion, jalapenos, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard Shell

Corn Hard Shell

$4.00

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Flour Shell

Flour Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Bombshell

Bombshell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

Stoner Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

Green Goddess Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.00

Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$8.00

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

Corn Soft Shell

Corn Soft Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.25

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

Bomba De Tocino

Bomba De Tocino

$5.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camaron Agrietado

Camaron Agrietado

$5.50

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

El Gringo

El Gringo

$5.00

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

El Jefe Loco

$5.50

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

El Sully

El Sully

$5.50

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

El Vegano

El Vegano

$5.50

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

La Tierra

La Tierra

$6.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

Taco of the Month

Taco of the Month

$5.50

flour shell, bbq pork, beer cheese, caramel apple bacon bits, fried crispy onions

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$12.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso

Sides

Side of Rice

Side of Rice

$1.00
Side of Cauliflower Rice

Side of Cauliflower Rice

$1.50
Side of Sour Cream

Side of Sour Cream

$1.00
Side of Queso Blanco

Side of Queso Blanco

$1.50
Side of Black Beans

Side of Black Beans

$1.50
Side of Guacamole

Side of Guacamole

$2.00
Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$2.50
Side of Pickled Jalapenos

Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00
Side of Sauce

Side of Sauce

$0.50
Side of Carolina Reaper

Side of Carolina Reaper

$0.50

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Pineapple

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Fruit Punch

Jarritos Strawberry

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
41 Lafayette Street, Right across from the fire station!, Salem, MA 01970

