Food

Appetizers

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Valentina Wings

$13.00

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$14.00

Ceviche

$13.00

Seafood Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Nachos

$9.00

Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Burnt End Nachos

$14.00

Avocado Black Bean Nachos

$11.00

Steak Nachos

$13.00

Mini Chimis

$11.00

Burnt End Quesdailla

$14.00

Salsa Duo

$3.50

Queso

$9.00

Loaded Queso

$11.00

Guacamole

$9.00

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

Tacos

Wraps

Chicken Lucha Libre Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Cali Wrap

$12.00

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$12.00

Chicken & Chorizo Wrap

$12.00

Steak Fajita Wrap

$15.00

Shrimp Fajita Wrap

$14.00

Avocado Fajita Wrap

$13.00

Pork Cali Wrap

$12.00

Steak Cali Wrap

$14.00

Shrimp Cali Wrap

$13.00

Pork Lucha Libre Wrap

$11.00

Shrimp Lucha Libre Wrap

$13.00

Steak Lucha Libre Wrap

$13.00

Sandwiches

Tijuana Fried Chicken

$12.00

Barrio Burger

$13.00

Burnt End Torta

$13.00

Double Queso Jalapeno Burger

$11.50

Salads

SW Salad

$13.00

Chicken Taco Salad

$13.00

Beef Taco Salad

$13.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$14.00

Sides

Coleslaw

$4.00

Elote

$4.00

Mexican Rice

$4.00

Fries

$4.00

Potatoes Nortena

$4.00

Lettuce Cups

$2.00

Side Flour tortillas

$1.00

Side Mexican Slaw

$3.00

Side of Guac

$2.00

Side of Queso

$2.00

Side of Rajas

$3.00

Side of Jack Cheese

$1.00

Side of Queso Fresco

$1.00

Side of Avocado

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$1.00

5 Shrimp

$5.00

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of Burnt Ends

$5.00

Side of Ground Beef

$2.00

Side of Pico

$1.00

Side of Steak

$5.00

Side of Fish

$5.00

side salad

$4.00

Chipotle Aioli

Whole Beans

$4.00

side sour cream

$1.00

Bowls

Lucha Bowl Chicken

$11.00

Lucha Bowl Pork

$11.00

Lucha Bowl Steak

$13.00

Lucha Bowl Shrimp

$13.00

Cali Bowl Chicken

$12.00

Cali Bowl Pork

$12.00

Cali Bowl Steak

$14.00

Cali Bowl Shrimp

$13.00

Fajita Bowl no meat

$11.00

Fajita Bowl Chicken

$12.00

Fajita Bowl Steak

$14.00

Fajita Bowl Shrimp

$14.00

Fajita Bowl Fried Avocado

$12.00

Chicken & Chorizo Bowl

$12.00

Alcohol

Margaritas

Double OG

$7.00

Skinny Marg

$8.00

La Patrona

$10.00

Flavored Marg

$7.50

Spicy Pina

$7.50

El Pepino

$7.50

Frozen Marg

$7.50

Sangarita

$8.00

El Rey

$19.00

Spicy PEPINO Marg

$7.50

Roserita

$7.50

Cocktails

Mi Campo Reposado Sipper

$4.00

Mexican Candy Shot

$4.00

Barrio Old Fashioned

$12.00

Mango Agua Fresca

$8.50

Barrio Burro

$8.00Out of stock

Smokin Paloma

$9.00

Sangria

$7.00

Long Island Tea

$13.00

Silver Tequila

Cabo Wabo Silver

$8.50

Casamigos Silver

$10.00

Codigo Rose

$11.00

Don Julio Silver

$10.00

Espolon Silver

$8.00

Gran Patron Platinum

$37.00

Herradura Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$8.50

Classe Azul Silver

$19.00

Teremana Silver

$8.50

Mi Campo Silver

$4.00

Una Familia Silver

$8.50

Mezcal

$8.00

Monte Alban

$6.00

Reposado Tequila

Cabo Wabo Repo

$9.50

Casamigos Repo

$12.50

Clase Azul Repo

$24.00

Codigo Repo

$15.50

Don Julio Repo

$11.50

Espolon Repo

$10.50

Herradura Repo

$10.50

Una Familia Repo

$11.50

Teremana Repo

$10.50

Mi Campo Repo

$9.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Anejo Tequila

Patron Anejo

$14.50

Cabo Wabo Anejo

$11.50

Casamigos Anejo

$14.50

Don Julio Anejo

$14.50

Herradura Anejo

$14.50

Una Familia Anejo

$14.50

Teremana Anejo

$12.50

Extra Anejo Tequila

Don Julio 1942

$24.50

Gran Mayan Ultra Anejo

$21.50

Patron Piedra Anejo

$49.50

Beer

Space Camper

$5.00

High Noon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Busch Lite

$3.50

Modelo Especial

$5.00

Corona Extra

$5.00

Corona Premier

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Beer Bucket

$21.00

Modelo O

$4.25

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Wine

Sangria

$7.00

La Marca Prosecco

$11.00

La Vieille Ferme Rose

$7.00

Clos Chardonnay

$7.00

Concha Y Toro Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Apothic Red Blend

$8.00

Franciscan Cabernet

$9.00

Mimosa

$6.00

Vodka

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Bombora

$7.50

Grey Goose

$9.50

Ketel One

$7.50

360 Orange

$6.50

Tito's

$8.00

Vodka special

$6.50

Whiksey/Scotch

Crown Royal

$8.00

Jack Daniels

$7.50

Jameson

$8.00

Benchmark

$6.50Out of stock

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Templeton Rye

$9.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Dewar's

$10.50

Rum

Captain Morgan

$7.50

Bacardi

$7.50

Rum Haven

$7.50

Gin

Bombay Sapphire

$8.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Cordials

Fire Ball

$7.00

Gran Marnier

$9.00

Jaeger

$7.00

Citronge

$7.50

Pama

$8.00

Aperol

$7.50

Ameretto

$7.50

Irish Cream

$7.00

Gran Ma Float

$5.00

Mocktails

$6.00

NA Bev

N/A Bev

Iced Tea

$2.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

Dr Pepper

$2.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.75

Starry

$2.75

Coffee

$2.75

Red Bull

$4.00

Fajita Night

Fajitas

Chicken Fajita

$13.45

Chicken and Steak Fajita

$15.45

Shrimp Fajita

$15.45

Triple Combo Fajita

$17.45

Kids Menu

Kids Funny Taco

$6.00

Kids Soft Beef Taco

$6.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

Mini Smothered Burrito

$6.00

Kids Chicken Breast

$6.00

Uniform

Shirt

$10.00