Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Barrio Taqueria + Tequila

688 Reviews

$$

2229 West Main St

Richmond, VA 23220

Popular Items

MED Queso (for 2-3)
Vegan 7 Layer Burrito
Soft Serve Margarita ToGo

Bottles And Cans

Ardent X IPA

$9.00

Bold Rock

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

Devils Backbone Vienna Lager

$6.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Hardywood Tropication

$6.00

Heineken 0.0

$6.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Stella

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Topo Chico Exotic Mango

$5.00

Topo Chico Strawberry Guava

$5.00

Topo Chico Tangy Lemon Lime

$5.00

Topo Chico Tropical Mango

$5.00

Ultra

$5.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

TO GO COCKTAILS

Classic Margarita ToGo

$16.00

for 2, served on the rocks with salt

Handcrafted Margarita ToGo

$20.00

for 2, Espolon Blanco, cointreau, fresh squeezed lime, agave with salt

Treuse or Dare ToGo

$20.00

for 2, Tanteo Jalapeno infused tequila, green chartreuse, cucumber, lime, simple syrup, foam

Mezcal Mule ToGo

$16.00

for 2, Vida Mezcal, ginger beer, agave, lime

Paloma U Know Ma ToGo

$18.00

for 2, el Jimador reposado, grapefruit juice, ginger simple

Expat ToGo

$20.00

for 2, Belle Isle Honey Hab, lemongrass, ginger simple, lime, basil, mint

Classic Mojito ToGo

$16.00

for 2, muddled mint, rum, simple syrup, soda water

Strawberry Mojito ToGo

$16.00

for 2, muddled mint & Strawbery, rum, simple syrup, soda water

Mango Mojito ToGo

$16.00

for 2, muddled mint & mango, rum, simple syrup, soda water

Soft Serve Margarita ToGo

$12.00

single serving, lime

Dips

SM Guacamole (for 1)

$6.95

house made with lime, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, serves 1, with chips

SM Queso (for 1)

$5.95

cheese dip serves 1, with chips

SM Salsa Blanco (for 1)

$3.95

white sales serves 1 with chips

SM Salsa Roja (for 1)

$3.95

red salsa serves 1 with chips

SM Salsa Verde (for 1)

$3.95

green salsa serves 1 with chips

MED Guacamole (for 2-3)

$9.95

house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 1-2 people, with chips

MED Queso (for 2-3)

$8.95

cheese dip serves 1-2 people, with chips

MED Salsa Blanco (for 2-3)

$7.95

white sauce serves 1-2 people, with chips

MED Salsa Roja (for 2-3)

$7.95

red salsa serves 1-2 people with chips

MED Salsa Verde (for 2-3)

$7.95

green salsa serves 1-2 people with chips

LG Guacamole (for 3-5)

$16.95

house made with lime, onions, jalapeño, cilantro serves 3 - 5 people with chips

LG Queso (for 3-5)

$15.95

cheese dip serves 3-5 people, with chips

LG Salsa Blanco (for 3-5)

$12.95

white sauce serves 3-5 people, with chips

LG Salsa Roja (for 3-5)

$12.95

red salsa serves 3-5 people with chips

LG Salsa Verde (for 3-5)

$12.95

green salsa serves 3-5 people with chips

Starters

Black Bean Quesadilla

$9.95

monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac & lime crema

Brisket Quesadilla

$14.90

monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac, lime crema

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$14.90

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.90

monterey jack cheese, peppers, onions, pico, guac & lime crema

Chopped Salad

$7.95

romaine, pepitas, pico de gallo, corn ,queso, crispy tortillas, lemon avocado dressing

Plantains

$6.95

with salt, cayenne, cinnamon and sugar

Shrimp Quesadilla

$14.90

Street Corn Cobs

$6.95

Tacos (3 per order)

Adobo Chicken Tacos (3)

$13.50

lime crema, lettuce, pico, jack cheese

Gringo Chicken Tacos (3)

$13.50

roasted pulled chicken, lettuce, jack cheese, pico, cilantro lime aioli

Carne Asada Tacos (3)

$14.85

grilled peppers & onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli

Brisket Tacos (3)

$14.85

corn salsa, poblano aioli, cotija, cilantro

Baja Fish Tacos (3)

$14.85

fried grouper, pickled red cabbage, cilantro, roasted poblano aioli. Not available gluten free.

Buffalo Cauliflower Tacos (3) vegan

$13.50

roasted cauliflower, buffalo sauce, vegan ranch, lettuce, radish, pumpkin seeds

Fried Avocado Tacos (3)

$13.50

corn relish, pico, scallion, salsa verde

Crispy Shrimp Tacos(3)

$13.50

jicama, pickled pineapple and red onion, scallion, cilantro lime aioli. Not available gluten free

Crispy Potato Tacos (3)

$13.50

Burritos

Barbacoa Burrito

$12.95

rice, beans, corn salsa, pickled onions, salsa verde, smothered with queso

Breakfast Burrito

$12.95

Carnitas Burrito

$12.95

beans, pickled onions, pineapple, salsa verde, smothered with quesp

Chorizo Burrito

$10.95

Fajita Burrito

$12.95

carne asada, rice, beans, peppers, onions, queso fresco, chipotle aioli

Vegan 7 Layer Burrito

$9.95

rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, guacamole, corn salsa, vegan ranch

Yard Bird Burrito

$10.95

Adobo chicken, black beans, rice, monterey jack cheese, pico, lettuce, lime crema

Desserts

Flan😵👹👌👌👌👌👌👌

$7.95Out of stock

Sides

-----------

Side Avocado

$2.95

Side Black Beans

$1.95

Side Chips

$0.95

Side Guacamole

$2.95

Side Lime Crema

$0.95

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.95

Side Queso

$1.95

Side Rice

$1.95

Side Roja

$1.95

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Tortilla

$1.00

Side Verde

$1.95

Side White Salsa

$1.95

Pint Beans

$7.95

Quart Beans

$10.95

House Hot Sauce

$0.95

Side Chicken

$4.50

Side Shrimp

$4.50

Side Steak

$4.95

Side Brisket

$4.95

Corn Relish

$1.95

Rice&beans

$3.90

Vegan Ranch

$0.95

Cilantro Aioli

$0.95

Chipotle Aioli

$0.95
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A taqueria and tequila bar located in the heart of the fan in Richmond, Virginia.

Website

Location

2229 West Main St, Richmond, VA 23220

Directions

