Barrio Willoughby

review star

No reviews yet

4061 Erie Street

Willoughby, OH 44094

Popular Items

Flour Shell
Green Goddess Shell
Bombshell

Appetizers

All appetizers served with house made tortilla chips
Queso Blanco + Chips

$8.00
Queso Elote + Chips

$8.50

corn salsa + spices

Queso Chorizo + Chips

$9.00

housemade spicy, Spanish sausage

Queso Stoner + Chips

$8.50

cilantro-lime white rice

Buffalo Chicken Queso + Chips

$9.00

blue cheese, hot sauce, celery

Green Bean Queso-Role + Chips

$8.50

queso blanco, cream of mushroom, haricot vert, fried onions

Traditional Guacamole + Chips

$7.50

housemade guacamole

Tuscan Guacamole + Chips

$9.00

chévre cheese, basil, balsamic, pepitas

Pineapple Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

pickled red onion + chipotle honey bbq

Cran-Pecan Guacamole + Chips

$8.50

traditional guacamole, cranberry sauce, dried cranberries, candied pecans, goat cheese

Pineapple Salsa + Chips

$6.50

sweet + mild

Corn Salsa + Chips

$6.00

with Peppers, mild

Salsa Verde + Chips

$5.50

medium

Pico De Gallo + Chips

$5.50

tomato, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime

Salsa Roja + Chips

$2.50
Tres Amigos

$16.00

choose your favorite 3 appetizers

Margaritas To Go

House Margarita ToGo

$7.00

your choice of flavor + house sour mix

Margarita Box Togo

$50.00

your choice of flavor + just add ice! Serves 8-10 margaritas

El Cero Margarita Togo

$8.00Out of stock

Zero sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado

El Cero Margarita Box

$50.00Out of stock

Our zero-sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado. Serves 8-10 people. You may add a flavor. (No cost to add flavors to the box)

Build Your Own Tacos

Corn Hard Shell

$4.00

One taco on a hard corn tortilla (V,GF)

Flour Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft flour tortilla (V)

Bombshell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + crumbled bacon (D)

Stoner Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + chorizo (D)

Green Goddess Shell

$5.00

Flour soft + corn hard + queso + guac (D)

Corn Soft Shell

$4.00

One taco on a soft corn tortilla(V, GF)

Build Your Own Bowls

Bowl with Cilantro-Lime Rice

$7.50

Cilantro -Lime Rice (V, GF)

Bowl with Cauliflower Rice

$8.50

Cauliflower Rice with pineapple vinaigrette (V, GF)

El Jefe Selecciones

Al Pastor Bowl

$8.25

pulled pork, cauliflower rice, pineapple salsa, cilantro+onions, mango habanero, dirty sauce

El Vegano

$5.50

lean goddess shell (corn soft+corn hard+guac), pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions + poblanos, pico de gallo, corn salsa, salsa verde

El Sully

$5.50

dub-shell (flour soft+corn hard+queso), chorizo, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, barrio secret sauce

Bomba De Tocino

$5.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), thick-cut bacon, chihuahua, lettuce, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, pickled jalapeños

Camaron Agrietado

$5.50

flour shell, jalapeño lime shrimp, cilantro rice, napa slaw, crack sauce

La Tierra

$6.50

bombshell (flour soft+corn hard+queso+crumbled bacon), coca-cola marinated steak, pan-seared portobellos, caramelized onions & poblanos, chihuahua, secret sauce, cilantro aioli

El Gringo

$5.00

flour shell, chili-spiced ground sirloin, smoked cheddar, lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle crema

El Jefe Loco

$5.50

stoner shell (flour+corn hard+chorizo+queso), spice-rubbed chicken, fresco, smoked cheddar, pico de gallo, corn salsa, chipotle honey bbq, salsa roja

Turkey Day Taco

$5.50

flour shell, garlic mashed potatoes, corn hard shell, roasted turkey, chorizo stuffing, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy

Barrio Box

Barrio Box

$11.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos with your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso

Barrio Box on the Rocks

$19.00

Your choice of 2 El Jefe Selecciones Tacos, your choice of Chips + Guac or Queso, and 1 house margarita to-go.

Margaritas To Go

House Margarita

$8.00

your choice of flavor + house sour mix

Margarita Box

$50.00

your choice of flavor + just add ice! Serves 8-10 margaritas

El Cero Margarita Togo

$8.00Out of stock

Zero sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado

El Cero Margarita Box

$50.00Out of stock

Our zero-sugar house margarita made with El Jimador Reposado. Serves 8-10 people. You may add a flavor. (No cost to add flavors to the box)

Jarritos

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00Out of stock

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00Out of stock

Flavored Mexican Soda

Jarritos Lime

$3.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Rice

$1.00
Side of Cauliflower Rice

$1.50
Side of Sour Cream

$1.00
Side of Queso Blanco

$1.50
Side of Black Beans

$1.50
Side of Guacamole

$2.00
Side of Bacon

$2.50
Side of Pickled Jalapenos

$1.00
Side of Sauce

$0.50
Side of Reaper

$0.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
4061 Erie Street, Willoughby, OH 44094

