Popular Items
32 OUNCE "TAKE AND SHAKE" BEVERAGES TO GO!
The Barrio Coin Marg - 32 oz Take n Shake
House Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt Six healthy servings in a 32oz mason jar - just pour over ice (and blend if desired), and enjoy!
Blood in the Ice Margarita - 32 oz Take n Shake
House Reposado, Blood Orange Puree, Lime - Suggested to serve blended. Six healthy servings in a 32oz mason jar - just pour over ice (and blend if desired), and enjoy!
Spicy Marg - 32 oz Take n Shake
Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Anchor Reyes, Patron Citronage, Lime. Six healthy servings in a 32 oz mason jar - just pour over ice and enjoy!
The Tequila Flights
Barrio Flight
Four 1 oz glasses each of Tree Generaciones Plata, Maestro Dobel Diamanté Reposado, Hussong's Platinum Anejo, and Don Julio 1942.
Blanco Flight
Four 1 oz. glasses of Don't Julio, Herradura, Milagro SBR, and Hussong's.
Reposado Flight
Four 1 oz glasses of Codigo, Casa Noble, Milagro SBR, and Corralejo.
Anejo Flight
Four 1 oz. glasses of Corralejo, Hussong's, Milagro SBR, Maestro Dobel.
Mezcal Flight
Four 1 oz glasses of Creyenta Espadin, El Jolgorios Cuixe, Delirio Joven, and Del Maguey Chichicapa.
Extra Anejo Flight
Four 3/4 oz glasses of Herradura Selection, Don't Julio Real, Cuervo Reservation, and Codigo Origen.
Jolgorio Mezcal Flight
1 oz each of El Jolgorio Cuixe, El Jolgorio Tobaziche, El Jolgorio Madrecuishe, and Wahaka Tobala.
Rey Campero Mezcal Flight
1 oz each of four different Rey Campero mexcals - Mexicano, Tobala, Jabali, and Tepextate.
Grand Mayan Flight
Margaritas & More
The Barrio Coin Marg - "It's So Money"
Frozen or Rocks! House Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt
Spicy Marg
Tanteo Jalapeno Infused Blanco, Ancho Reyes, Patron Citronge, Pickled Jalapeno, Lime
Blood In The Ice
Frozen and Blended! House Reposado, Blood Orange Puree, Lime
Hangout Ginger-rita
Espolon Blanco, Lime Juice, Organic Agave, Stirrings Ginger Syrup, Grapefruit Bitters. A Hotel Ketchum favorite!
"El Dueño", Up in the Air
Straight from the Top Shelf—Casamigos Reposado, Patron Citronge, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Agave
Mezcal-rita
Smokey Vida Mezcal, Orange, Lime, Orange Bitters
Naked & Famous
Rule #1: You never regret an $18 cocktail. Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Squeezed Lime.
La Paloma del Barrio
Cazadores Silver, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime, Bitters, Sea Salt
Pisco Sour
Chilean pisco, Egg White, Fresh Lime juice, Angostura Bitters
Barrio Daiquiri
Flor de Cana 4yr Rum, Simple Syrup, and fresh lime juice. Choose from three flavors: lime, strawberry, or passionfruit!
Corpse Reviver
Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Spritz, Lime
Daniel's Dream
Agavero Agave Liqueur, Tuaca Vanilla Liqueur, Half and Half.
XO Hot Chocolate
Hot Chocolate with a shot of Patron XO Cafe
Mezcal Mule
Mezcal Sour
Lady Lover
BEER - The Taps
BEER - Table Service Bombers
BEER - Bottles
BEER - Cans
BEER - Large Format Bottles + Cans
Bubbles
WINES - By the Glass
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc
Pomelo, California
Imagery Chardonnay
North by Northwest, Sonoma, Ca
A to Z Pinot Noir
A to Z, Oregon
Ruffino Pinot Grigio
E. Guigal Rosé
Proletariat Cabernet, Walla Walla, Wa
Browne Family Cabernet
The Prisoner Red Blend
Silver Oak Cabernet
WINES - Whites by the Bottle
WINES - Reds by the Bottle
WINES - Sparkling / Rosé
WINES - Large Format Specialty Wines by the Bottle
N/A Beverage
Mexican Coke Bottle
Topo Chico
Topo Chico Lime
Club soda
Coke
Diet Coke
Iced Tea
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Lemonade
Sprite
Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream
Root Beer
Virgin Marg /daquiri
Fanta Grape Soda
Fanta Orange Soda
Tonic water
SPIRITS - GREETINGS FROM THE TEQUILA LOUNGE
Agavero Agave Liqueur
Casa Dragones Blanco Puro
Casamigos Blanco
Clase Azul Plata
Codigo Rosa
Don Julio Blanco
El Jimador Blanco
El Tesoro Blanco
Espolon Blanco
Fortaleza Blanco
Grand Mayan Silver
Herradura Blanco
Hornitos Blanco
Hussong's Silver
Los Azulejos Silver
Maestro Dobel Pavito
Milagro Select Barrel Blanco
Patron Blanco
Tanteo Jalapeno
Tres Generaciones
Cuervo Reserva Platinum
Casa Noble Reposado
Casamigos Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado
Codigo Reposado
Corralejo Reposado
El Tesoro Reposado
Espolon Reposado
Fortaleza Reposado
Grand Mayan Reposado
Herradura Reposado
Los Azulejos Reposado
Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado
Milagro Single Barrel Reposado
Don Julio Primavera
Casa Dragones 16
Codigo Anejo
Codigo Origen Extra Anejo
Corralejo Anejo
Cuervo Reserva Anejo
Don Julio 1942 Anejo
Don Julio 70th Anejo Claro
Partida Elegante
Espolon Anejo
Grand Mayan Ultra Anejo
Herradura Seleccion Anejo
Hornitos Anejo
Hussong's Anejo
Hussong's Platnium Anejo
Los Azulejos Anejo
Maestro Dobel Anejo
Milagro SB Reserve Anejo
Sauza Tres Gen Anejo
Volans Extra Anejo
Maestro Dobel Cristalano Extra
Herradura 150th Anniversary
1800 Milenio Extra
Casamigos Joven
Creyente Joven
Del Maguey Chichicapa
Del Maguey Vida
El Jolgorio Cuixe
Illegal Mezcal
El Jolgorio Madrecuixe
Dos Hombres Espadin
El Jolgorio Tobaziche
Rey Campero Jabali
Rey Campero Mexicano
Rey Campero Tobala
Real Minero Barril
Real Minero Largo
Real Minero Pechuga
Del Maguey Tobala
Sombra Ensamble Mezcal
Rey Campero Tepexate
Peloton Criollo
Peloton Pechuga
SPIRITS - Vodka
SPIRITS - Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon
SPIRITS - Gin
SPIRITS - Rum
SPIRITS - Liqueurs & Cordials
SPIRITS - Pisco
Pre-Tacos + Not Tacos
Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips
Chef’s molcajete-smashed house guac, served with a brown bag of warm, cooked-to-order, Barrio-made heirloom corn chips
Just a Bag of Chips
Warm, cooked-to-order, housemade from heirloom corn, and good enough to eat on their own. Though why would you?
Salsas!
Each Barrio salsa is house-made with bold and bright flavors. You kind of can't go wrong.
I Love You Elote - Street Corn
char-grilled corn, cotija, fresh lime, cholula, crema, cilantro
Nacho Average Nachos
housemade warm corn chips, melted white cheddar-green chile queso, spiced ground beef, pico di gallo, jalapeno, scallion, crema
The Barrio Badass Salad
organic mixed greens, elote, cherry tomoatoes, roasted beets, radish, cotija, blackberries, jicama, housemade smoked tequila-lime vinaigrette
Jhon's Peruvian Ceviche
Sustainably sourced wild caught fish of the day (rockfish or snapper), leche de tigre, cilantro, fresh lime
Chili Hosin Glazed Duck Wings
Maple Leaf Farms duck drumettes, sesame, scallion, creamy blue cheese
Chili Hoisin Glazed Chicken Wings
Chicken drumettes, sesame, scallion, creamy blue cheese
Side of Beans
slow cooked pinto beans with traditional spices
Side Queso
addictive white cheddar, roasted red peppers, & jalapeno queso
Side Guac
Side of Barrio guac!
Side Rice
Jasmine rice with herb and citrus
The Family Taco Kit
Barrio Specialty Tacos
French Onion Barbacoa
6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, caramelized onion, gruyere
The Reuben
Schaller & Weber NYC pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, magic sauce
PBLT
Nueske's Smokehouse Pork belly, shrettuce, roasted tomato, mayo, Wood River chicharron crumble
Scenic Byway Carnitas
Carlton Farms pulled pork, Hudson Valley duck fat, pico de gallo, salsa verde
El Pollo Loco
Grilled and marinated Mary's pasture raised Petaluma chicken thigh, creamy chiptole sauce, salsa piña
Old School Crunch
A childhood classico! Crunchy corn tortilla, spiced ground beef, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. “Make it a gordita” adds a soft flour tortilla wrap and melty queso.
Carne Asada Steakburger
Grilled marinated Niman Ranch petit tenderloin, all-natural American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle
Downstream Fish Taco (Pesc)
Wild caught char-grilled mahi, green Cabo sauce, cucumber pico, crispy jalapeño
Wild Baja Shrimp (Pesc)
Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, mango, red cabbage, scallion, spicy ranch
Griddled Cheese (V)
grilled and pressed cotija, guac, pico de gallo
Veg Out Calabacitas (V)
grilled zucchini, charred onion, grilled corn, oven-roasted tomato, crema
Special Cod Taco
Deep fried cod, apple coleslaw, and tartar sauce on a flour tortilla.
Special Chicken Taco
Tempura chicken in a spicy-sweet thai sauce, cabbage, spicy mayo, topped with sauteed ginger, red onion, and red pepper on a flour tortilla.
Special Pork Belly
Special Ahi Tuna
Barrio Burritos
Lomo Saltado Burrito
Peruvian Fajita Burrito! Carne Asada, onion, tomato, scallions sauteed in olive oil and soy sauce. Served with fries. A Peruvian Specialty!
Carnitas Burrito
Barrio carnitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.
Pollo Burrito
Barrio pollo, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.
Calabacitas Burrito
Barrio calabacitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.
Baja Shrimp Burrito
Wild caught Baja shrimp, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, and pico de gallo.
Carne Asada Burrito
Niman Ranch beef tenderloin, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Burrito
6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Barrio Bowls
Lomo Saltado Bowl
Carne Asada Bowl
Niman Ranch beef tenderloin, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Carnitas Bowl
Barrio carnitas, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Barbacoa Bowl
6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Pollo Loco Bowl
Barrio pollo, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Calabacitas Bowl
Barrio calabacitas, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Grilled Mahi Bowl
Grilled wild caught Mahi, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Baja Shrimp Bowl
Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo
Kids
Desserts
Dulce De Leche Molten Cinnamon Churros
Yeah...they're every bit as good as they sound! Dulce de leche filled churros served with nutella and condensed milk.
Old Skool Choco Taco
It's like childhood memories wrapped up and delivered to your table
Strawberry & Salted Caramel Cheesecake with Sweet Balsamic Reduction
