Barrio 75

271 Reviews

$

600 N Main St

Ketchum, ID 83340

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School Crunch
El Pollo Loco
Side Queso

32 OUNCE "TAKE AND SHAKE" BEVERAGES TO GO!

House Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt 6 Servings in a 32-ounce mason jar! Just pour over ice (blend if desired!) and enjoy a taste of Barrio at home!

The Barrio Coin Marg - 32 oz Take n Shake

$44.00

House Blanco, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt Six healthy servings in a 32oz mason jar - just pour over ice (and blend if desired), and enjoy!

Blood in the Ice Margarita - 32 oz Take n Shake

$50.00

House Reposado, Blood Orange Puree, Lime - Suggested to serve blended. Six healthy servings in a 32oz mason jar - just pour over ice (and blend if desired), and enjoy!

Spicy Marg - 32 oz Take n Shake

$65.00

Tanteo Jalapeño Tequila, Anchor Reyes, Patron Citronage, Lime. Six healthy servings in a 32 oz mason jar - just pour over ice and enjoy!

The Tequila Flights

Barrio Flight

$50.00

Four 1 oz glasses each of Tree Generaciones Plata, Maestro Dobel Diamanté Reposado, Hussong's Platinum Anejo, and Don Julio 1942.

Blanco Flight

$32.00

Four 1 oz. glasses of Don't Julio, Herradura, Milagro SBR, and Hussong's.

Reposado Flight

$35.00

Four 1 oz glasses of Codigo, Casa Noble, Milagro SBR, and Corralejo.

Anejo Flight

$40.00

Four 1 oz. glasses of Corralejo, Hussong's, Milagro SBR, Maestro Dobel.

Mezcal Flight

$40.00

Four 1 oz glasses of Creyenta Espadin, El Jolgorios Cuixe, Delirio Joven, and Del Maguey Chichicapa.

Extra Anejo Flight

$99.00

Four 3/4 oz glasses of Herradura Selection, Don't Julio Real, Cuervo Reservation, and Codigo Origen.

Jolgorio Mezcal Flight

$65.00

1 oz each of El Jolgorio Cuixe, El Jolgorio Tobaziche, El Jolgorio Madrecuishe, and Wahaka Tobala.

Rey Campero Mezcal Flight

$60.00

1 oz each of four different Rey Campero mexcals - Mexicano, Tobala, Jabali, and Tepextate.

Grand Mayan Flight

$40.00

The Special

WYD-BYD (What You Drink Before You Drink)

$8.00

1oz shot of Espelon Blanco + 7oz Coronita

Margaritas & More

The Barrio Coin Marg - "It's So Money"

$9.00

Frozen or Rocks! House Reposado, Triple Sec, Lime, Sea Salt

Spicy Marg

$15.00

Tanteo Jalapeno Infused Blanco, Ancho Reyes, Patron Citronge, Pickled Jalapeno, Lime

Blood In The Ice

$13.00

Frozen and Blended! House Reposado, Blood Orange Puree, Lime

Hangout Ginger-rita

$13.00

Espolon Blanco, Lime Juice, Organic Agave, Stirrings Ginger Syrup, Grapefruit Bitters. A Hotel Ketchum favorite!

"El Dueño", Up in the Air

$16.00

Straight from the Top Shelf—Casamigos Reposado, Patron Citronge, Fresh Squeezed Lime, Agave

Mezcal-rita

$13.00

Smokey Vida Mezcal, Orange, Lime, Orange Bitters

Naked & Famous

$18.00

Rule #1: You never regret an $18 cocktail. Mezcal, Aperol, Yellow Chartreuse, Fresh Squeezed Lime.

La Paloma del Barrio

$13.00

Cazadores Silver, Fresh Grapefruit Juice, Fresh Lime, Bitters, Sea Salt

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Chilean pisco, Egg White, Fresh Lime juice, Angostura Bitters

Barrio Daiquiri

$10.00

Flor de Cana 4yr Rum, Simple Syrup, and fresh lime juice. Choose from three flavors: lime, strawberry, or passionfruit!

Corpse Reviver

$15.00

Aperol Spritz

$15.00

Aperol, Sparkling Wine, Spritz, Lime

Daniel's Dream

$14.00

Agavero Agave Liqueur, Tuaca Vanilla Liqueur, Half and Half.

XO Hot Chocolate

$12.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate with a shot of Patron XO Cafe

Mezcal Mule

$13.00

Mezcal Sour

$12.00

Lady Lover

$14.00

BEER - The Taps

Modelo

$5.00

Mexican Lager - Tacuba, Mexico

Pacifico

$6.00

Mexican Lager - Nueva León, Mexico

Roadhouse Pilsner

$7.00

Samuel Adams Cold Snap

$7.00Out of stock

Sierra Hazy Little Thing IPA

$7.00

Short Modelo

$2.50

Short Pacifico

$3.00

Short Craft

$3.50

BEER - Table Service Bombers

Served tableside "champagne style" in an ice stand. Budget balling never tasted so refreshing.

Corona Familia (32oz Bomber)

$12.00

Served tableside "champagne style" in an ice stand. Budget balling never tasted so refreshing.

Tecate (32oz Bomber)

$9.00

Served tableside "champagne style" in an ice stand. Budget balling never tasted so refreshing.

BEER - Bottles

Negra Modelo

$6.00

Bohemia

$5.00Out of stock

Victoria

$5.00

Coronitas 7 oz.

$4.00

Bittburger NA

$6.00

BEER - Cans

Roadhouse Wilson Mountain IPA

$7.00

Roadhouse Family Vacation Cream Ale

$7.00Out of stock

Heineken N\A

$6.00Out of stock

Roadhouse Brewing Golden Ale

$7.00

BEER - Large Format Bottles + Cans

Fremont Coffee B Bomb 22 oz.

$24.00Out of stock

Dos Equis Lager, 24oz Can

$8.50

Fremont Bourbon Barrel Ale 22 oz

$11.00Out of stock

Bubbles

Ruffino Prosecco 187ml

$10.00

WINES - By the Glass

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Pomelo, California

Imagery Chardonnay

$9.00

North by Northwest, Sonoma, Ca

A to Z Pinot Noir

$11.00

A to Z, Oregon

Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$9.00

E. Guigal Rosé

$9.00

Proletariat Cabernet, Walla Walla, Wa

$14.00

Browne Family Cabernet

$18.00

The Prisoner Red Blend

$20.00

Silver Oak Cabernet

$35.00

WINES - Whites by the Bottle

Neyers Chardonnay, Carneros, Ca

$50.00Out of stock

Ruffino Pinot Grig BTL

$32.00

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$34.00

Imagery Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

WINES - Reds by the Bottle

Finca Nueva, Tempranillo, Spain

$42.00

2015 Tempranillo Navarrete, Spain

The Show, Malbec, Argentina

$40.00

2019 Malbec Mendoza, Argentina

Joel Gott, Cabernet, California

$48.00

WINES - Sparkling / Rosé

E. Guigal Rosé, Cotes Du Rhone, France

$34.00

Dom Carneros Sparkling

$75.00

WINES - Large Format Specialty Wines by the Bottle

Browne Family Vineyards 1.5L

$120.00

The Prisoner 1.5L

$175.00

2015 Silver Oak 1.5L

$225.00

N/A Beverage

Mexican Coke Bottle

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.50

Topo Chico Lime

$3.50Out of stock

Club soda

$2.50

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Hot Chocolate with Whipped Cream

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Virgin Marg /daquiri

$6.00

Fanta Grape Soda

$5.00

Fanta Orange Soda

$5.00

Tonic water

$3.00

SPIRITS - GREETINGS FROM THE TEQUILA LOUNGE

Agavero Agave Liqueur

$9.00

Casa Dragones Blanco Puro

$25.00Out of stock

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Clase Azul Plata

$31.00

Codigo Rosa

$19.00

Don Julio Blanco

$17.00

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00

El Tesoro Blanco

$15.00

Espolon Blanco

$8.00

Fortaleza Blanco

$17.00

Grand Mayan Silver

$18.00

Herradura Blanco

$16.00

Hornitos Blanco

$8.00

Hussong's Silver

$9.00

Los Azulejos Silver

$23.00

Maestro Dobel Pavito

$17.00

Milagro Select Barrel Blanco

$16.00

Patron Blanco

$16.00

Tanteo Jalapeno

$9.00

Tres Generaciones

$13.00

Cuervo Reserva Platinum

$20.00

Casa Noble Reposado

$14.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$38.00

Codigo Reposado

$19.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

El Tesoro Reposado

$18.00

Espolon Reposado

$9.00

Fortaleza Reposado

$18.00

Grand Mayan Reposado

$24.00

Herradura Reposado

$15.00

Los Azulejos Reposado

$24.00

Maestro Dobel Diamante Reposado

$16.00

Milagro Single Barrel Reposado

$18.00

Don Julio Primavera

$37.00

Casa Dragones 16

$65.00Out of stock

Codigo Anejo

$33.00

Codigo Origen Extra Anejo

$68.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Cuervo Reserva Anejo

$45.00

Don Julio 1942 Anejo

$39.00

Don Julio 70th Anejo Claro

$20.00

Partida Elegante

$75.00

Espolon Anejo

$10.00

Grand Mayan Ultra Anejo

$30.00

Herradura Seleccion Anejo

$70.00

Hornitos Anejo

$10.00

Hussong's Anejo

$11.00

Hussong's Platnium Anejo

$13.00

Los Azulejos Anejo

$28.00

Maestro Dobel Anejo

$16.00

Milagro SB Reserve Anejo

$28.00

Sauza Tres Gen Anejo

$14.00

Volans Extra Anejo

$32.00

Maestro Dobel Cristalano Extra

$34.00

Herradura 150th Anniversary

$75.00

1800 Milenio Extra

$40.00

Casamigos Joven

$8.00

Creyente Joven

$13.00

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$20.00

Del Maguey Vida

$10.00

El Jolgorio Cuixe

$33.00

Illegal Mezcal

$16.00

El Jolgorio Madrecuixe

$33.00

Dos Hombres Espadin

$17.00

El Jolgorio Tobaziche

$33.00

Rey Campero Jabali

$28.00

Rey Campero Mexicano

$26.00

Rey Campero Tobala

$28.00

Real Minero Barril

$36.00

Real Minero Largo

$37.00

Real Minero Pechuga

$40.00

Del Maguey Tobala

$34.00

Sombra Ensamble Mezcal

$41.00

Rey Campero Tepexate

$26.00

Peloton Criollo

$11.00

Peloton Pechuga

$12.00

SPIRITS - Vodka

Ketel One

$9.00

Belvedere

$9.00

Party Animal

$6.00

Titos

$7.00

SPIRITS - Scotch, Whiskey & Bourbon

Jim Beam

$6.00

Basil Haydens

$11.00

Buffalo Trace Kentucky

$8.00

Makers Mark

$9.00

Seagram 7

$6.00

Woodford

$12.00

Jameson Irish

$8.00

Tullamore Dew Irish 12y

$13.00

Rye Bulleit

$9.00

Dewars White

$7.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Macallan Double Cask 12y

$18.00

Glenlivet

$17.00

Blanton's Bourbon

$16.00

SPIRITS - Gin

Monkey 47

$12.00

St. George Botanavore

$11.00

Leopold Brothers

$10.00

Ransom

$10.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

SPIRITS - Rum

Kirk&Sweeney 12y

$12.00

Papa's Pilar

$8.00

Sailor Jerry Spiced

$7.00

Mount Gay

$7.00

Myers Dark

$7.00

SPIRITS - Liqueurs & Cordials

Dry Vermouth N Pratt

$3.00

Patron Citronge Orange

$7.00

Fernet Branca

$8.00

Patron XO Coffee

$8.00

Solerno Blood Orange

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$9.00

Ancho Reyes Chili

$8.00

Campari

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Hennessey VS

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Agavero Agave Liqueur

$9.00

SPIRITS - Pisco

Caravedo

$14.00Out of stock

Barsol

$9.00Out of stock

Pre-Tacos + Not Tacos

grilled pineapple, onion, cilantro, jalapeño
Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips

Guac-Star Guacamole + Chips

$11.00

Chef’s molcajete-smashed house guac, served with a brown bag of warm, cooked-to-order, Barrio-made heirloom corn chips

Just a Bag of Chips

Just a Bag of Chips

$2.00

Warm, cooked-to-order, housemade from heirloom corn, and good enough to eat on their own. Though why would you?

Salsas!

Salsas!

Each Barrio salsa is house-made with bold and bright flavors. You kind of can't go wrong.

I Love You Elote - Street Corn

I Love You Elote - Street Corn

$8.00

char-grilled corn, cotija, fresh lime, cholula, crema, cilantro

Nacho Average Nachos

Nacho Average Nachos

$14.00

housemade warm corn chips, melted white cheddar-green chile queso, spiced ground beef, pico di gallo, jalapeno, scallion, crema

The Barrio Badass Salad

The Barrio Badass Salad

$14.00

organic mixed greens, elote, cherry tomoatoes, roasted beets, radish, cotija, blackberries, jicama, housemade smoked tequila-lime vinaigrette

Jhon's Peruvian Ceviche

$20.00Out of stock

Sustainably sourced wild caught fish of the day (rockfish or snapper), leche de tigre, cilantro, fresh lime

Chili Hosin Glazed Duck Wings

Chili Hosin Glazed Duck Wings

$15.00Out of stock

Maple Leaf Farms duck drumettes, sesame, scallion, creamy blue cheese

Chili Hoisin Glazed Chicken Wings

$10.00Out of stock

Chicken drumettes, sesame, scallion, creamy blue cheese

Side of Beans

$4.00

slow cooked pinto beans with traditional spices

Side Queso

$5.00

addictive white cheddar, roasted red peppers, & jalapeno queso

Side Guac

$6.00

Side of Barrio guac!

Side Rice

$3.00

Jasmine rice with herb and citrus

The Family Taco Kit

The Family Taco Kit

$50.00

- Makes 12 Street tacos! - fresh made heirloom corn tortillas - house pico de gallo - shredded cheese - pint of seasoned jasmine rice - pint of slow cooked pinto beans - choice of protein or veggies

Barrio Specialty Tacos

Served for dine-in on house-made heirloom corn tortillas, crafted fresh daily. Take-out served on flour tortillas.
French Onion Barbacoa

French Onion Barbacoa

$4.75

6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, caramelized onion, gruyere

The Reuben

The Reuben

$4.75

Schaller & Weber NYC pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, magic sauce

PBLT

PBLT

$4.75

Nueske's Smokehouse Pork belly, shrettuce, roasted tomato, mayo, Wood River chicharron crumble 

Scenic Byway Carnitas

Scenic Byway Carnitas

$4.50

Carlton Farms pulled pork, Hudson Valley duck fat, pico de gallo, salsa verde

El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco

$4.50

Grilled and marinated Mary's pasture raised Petaluma chicken thigh, creamy chiptole sauce, salsa piña

Old School Crunch

Old School Crunch

$3.75

A childhood classico! Crunchy corn tortilla, spiced ground beef, shredded cheese, and pico de gallo. “Make it a gordita” adds a soft flour tortilla wrap and melty queso.

Carne Asada Steakburger

Carne Asada Steakburger

$5.00

Grilled marinated Niman Ranch petit tenderloin, all-natural American cheese, butter lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle

Downstream Fish Taco (Pesc)

Downstream Fish Taco (Pesc)

$6.75Out of stock

Wild caught char-grilled mahi, green Cabo sauce, cucumber pico, crispy jalapeño

Wild Baja Shrimp (Pesc)

Wild Baja Shrimp (Pesc)

$5.50

Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, mango, red cabbage, scallion, spicy ranch

Griddled Cheese (V)

Griddled Cheese (V)

$4.00

grilled and pressed cotija, guac, pico de gallo 

Veg Out Calabacitas (V)

Veg Out Calabacitas (V)

$4.00

grilled zucchini, charred onion, grilled corn, oven-roasted tomato, crema

Special Cod Taco

$7.75

Deep fried cod, apple coleslaw, and tartar sauce on a flour tortilla.

Special Chicken Taco

$7.75

Tempura chicken in a spicy-sweet thai sauce, cabbage, spicy mayo, topped with sauteed ginger, red onion, and red pepper on a flour tortilla.

Special Pork Belly

$8.75

Special Ahi Tuna

$8.75

Barrio Burritos

Lomo Saltado Burrito

Lomo Saltado Burrito

$19.00

Peruvian Fajita Burrito! Carne Asada, onion, tomato, scallions sauteed in olive oil and soy sauce. Served with fries. A Peruvian Specialty!

Carnitas Burrito

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Barrio carnitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.

Pollo Burrito

Pollo Burrito

$14.00

Barrio pollo, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.

Calabacitas Burrito

Calabacitas Burrito

$14.00

Barrio calabacitas, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, and pico de gallo.

Baja Shrimp Burrito

Baja Shrimp Burrito

$17.00

Wild caught Baja shrimp, wrapped in a fresh flour tortilla with seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Burrito

$14.00

Niman Ranch beef tenderloin, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Barbacoa Burrito

$14.00

6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Barrio Bowls

Organic mixed greens, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, and pico de gallo served in a bowl with your choice of protein.

Lomo Saltado Bowl

$19.00

Carne Asada Bowl

$14.00

Niman Ranch beef tenderloin, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Carnitas Bowl

$14.00

Barrio carnitas, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Barbacoa Bowl

$14.00

6 hour slow braised Double R Ranch barbacoa beef, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Pollo Loco Bowl

$14.00

Barrio pollo, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Calabacitas Bowl

$14.00

Barrio calabacitas, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Grilled Mahi Bowl

$17.00Out of stock

Grilled wild caught Mahi, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Baja Shrimp Bowl

$17.00

Wild caught Mexican white shrimp, seasoned jasmine rice, slow braised pinto beans, queso sauce, red cabbage, & pico de gallo

Soups

Chupe De Camorones

Chupe De Camorones

$12.00
Chicken Tortilla

Chicken Tortilla

$10.00

Kids

Kids Quesadilla

$3.00

Flour tortilla grilled with shredded cheese.

Kids Crunch Taco

$3.00

Kids Burrito

$6.00

Flour tortilla filled with braised pinto beans, seasoned jasmine rice, and queso sauce.

Desserts

Dulce De Leche Molten Cinnamon Churros

Dulce De Leche Molten Cinnamon Churros

$8.00

Yeah...they're every bit as good as they sound! Dulce de leche filled churros served with nutella and condensed milk.

Old Skool Choco Taco

Old Skool Choco Taco

$4.00Out of stock

It's like childhood memories wrapped up and delivered to your table

Strawberry & Salted Caramel Cheesecake with Sweet Balsamic Reduction

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

600 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340

Directions

Gallery
Barrio75 image
Barrio75 image

