Barrio Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

2814 N 16th St

Phoenix, AZ 85006

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

BARRIO CAFE GUACAMOLE
SUIZAS
LAS TLAYUDAS CAMARON

ALGO DULCE COMO TU

Dessert

CHURROS

$19.00

Cinnamon-sugar, cajeta de cabra, candied pecans and vanilla ice cream

FLAN

$16.00

Barrio classic, traditional flan

GRILLED TRES LECHES

$17.00

Grilled pound cake in a three milk sauce , butter-cinnamon plantains, candied pecans, chocolate sauce

PASTEL DE CHOCOLATE

$18.00

chocolate cake, candied pecans, chocolate sauce

BOTANAS | MAS

BARRIO CAFE GUACAMOLE

$19.00

Chef Silvana's world famous Guacamole

CUALI de CAMARON

$24.00

Two roasted jalapeños, cabra & quesillo cheese, jojoque cream, chorizo, shrimp, garlic chile oil

ESQUITES

$17.00

grilled corn kernels, chipotle creama, aged cotija

QUESADILLA BORRACHA

$24.00

two quesadillas with a blanco tequila margarita sauce, cabra & quesillo cheese, sauteed shrimp

QUESO FUNDIDO

$18.00

roasted poblano, spinach, mushroom, cabra & quesillo cheese, jocoque cream, house made chorizo sausage, avocado

ENCHILADAS

E.HUITLACOCHE

$26.00

Mexican corn truffle filled corn tortillas topped with a shollot-truffle oil creme reduction sauce, chèvre and quesillo cheese

MOLE

$28.00

corn tortillas, chicken, quesillo cheese, choice of mole negro, rojo, ahumado (smoked)

MOLE CALABACITAS

$24.00

shallot-potato filled corn tortillas, sautéed calabacitas, smoked ahumado mole

PAPA CON CALABACITAS

$22.00

shallot and potato filled corn tortillas, salsa verde, calabacitas

SUIZAS

$29.00

Corn tortillas, chicken, tomatillo cream, gratinada de queso, jojoque cream, chorizo

TACUBA SPINACH

$27.00

crema, cabra & quesillo cheese, crispy shallot,

FUERTE

CHILE COSTENO

$46.00

Roasted poblano pepper stuffed with shrimp, scallop and crab. then topped with chèvre and quesillo cheese in a tamarindo reduction cream sauce

CHILES en NOGADA

$29.75

poblano pepper, chicken, nuts, dried fruits, apples, pears, almond cream reduction. Includes piloncillo glazed baby carrots and barrio papas

CHILES en NOGADA VEGANO

$27.00

mushrooms, platano maduro, nuts, dried fruits, fresh apples and pears, cashew cream reduction. Includes piloncillo glazed baby carrots

COCHINITA PIBIL - SMOKED

$29.75

our award winning 12 hour achioted-sour orange pork. Includes; corn tortillas, pickled red onions, Yucatan pico de gallo, Sangre del Diablo chile oil, piloncillo carrots, quelite beans, Barrio papas with spicy ketchu

FILET MIGNON DE M TITA

$49.00

Tamarind-port wine sauce, crab, chorizo and crispy shallots

FILET MIGNON TRES MOLES

$49.00

Filet mignon with mole Rojo, Verde, Negro

NANA’s CHILE VERDE Receta de Familia

$28.00

pork green chile made with roasted poblanos, serranos, jalapeños and tons of roasted tomatillos. Includes; corn tortillas, quelite beans, piloncillo yams, Barrio papas with spicy ketchup

PATO EN TAMARINDO

$42.00

Seared duck breast, tamarind-port wine sauce, crispy shallots

PESCADO del MAR

$46.00

pan seared halibut topped with a white wine cream reduction, shrimp, scallops, queso cabra, chorizo

POLLO en MOLE

$29.00

spice rubbed half bone-in chicken; choice of mole rojo, classic negro, includes; corn tortillas, Yucatan pico de gallo, pickled red onions, Sangre del Diablo chile oil, zanahorias puree choice of molé.

POLLO POBLANO

$34.00

Chicken breast topped with roasted poblanos and grilled onion mix , pine nuts and tomatillo cream reduction, chèvre cheese

RELLENO VEGANO

$27.00

Potato-corn filled roasted poblano pepper , tomatillo -cilantro sauce

VERACRUZ

$44.00

Pan seared halibut, white wine and caper -olive tomato sauce

LAS TLAYUDAS (Oaxacan style corn taco)

Oaxacan style corn taco

LAS TLAYUDAS AGUACATE

$18.00

grilled avocado, grilled onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, Sangre del Diablo chile oil

LAS TLAYUDAS ASADA

$22.00

Grilled steak, avocado slices, grilled onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, Sangre del Diablo chile oil

LAS TLAYUDAS CAMARON

$24.00

spiced shrimp, avocado slice, grilled onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, Sangre del Diablo chile oil

LAS TLAYUDAS HUITLACOCHE

$18.00

Known as Mexico’s truffle

LAS TLAYUDAS PESCADO

$26.00

Pan seared halibut, avocado slice ,grilled onion, pico de gallo , salsa verde , Sangre De Diablo Chili oil

LAS TLAYUDAS POLLO

$20.00

Saladito spice rubbed chicken, avocado slice, grilled onions, pico de gallo, salsa verde, Sangre del Diablo chile oil

SOPA | ENSALADA

ENSALADA BARRIO

$15.00

mixed greens, blue and cabra cheese, pecans, oven dried tomatoes, onions & more

ENSALADA BARRIO CHICKEN BREAST

$22.00

ENSALADA BARRIO y camarones

$25.00

mixed greens, blue and cabra cheese, pecans, oven dried tomatoes, onions

MANGO, TOMATE y AGUACATE CAMARONE

$24.00

Mango, tomato, red onion, avacado with a spicy balsamic dressing , shrimp

MANGO, TOMATE, y AGUACATE

$19.00

mango, tomato, red onion, avacado with a spicy balsamic dressing

MENUDO ROJO

$17.00

Beef tripe, hominy, guajillo chile, corn tortillas

POSOLE VERDE

$18.00

pork, hominy, tomatillo, poblano pepper, cabbage, onion

POSOLE VERDE - VEGANO

$16.00

hominy, tomatillo, poblano pepper, cabbage, calabacitas, corn, beans

VEGETALES y MAS

AGUACATE ASADO

$10.00

grilled avocado, chile oil

BARRIO PAPAS

$10.00

fried fingerling potatoes, spicy ketchup

CALABACITAS

$10.00

Mexican zucchini and corn saute

CHILES TORREADOS

$8.00

grilled jalapeños, onions

PURE DE CAMOTE

$12.00

Piloncillo glazed smoked yam puree, walnuts

PURE DE PAPA

$12.00

Chipotle mashed potatoes

PURE DE PLANTANO MACHO

$10.00

plantain puree

QUELITE FRIJOLES

$10.00

beans, wild quelite greens

ZANAHORIAS

$9.00

baby carrots in a orange-piloncillo glaze

SIDE OF TORTILLAS

$3.00

SIDE OF AVACADO

$2.00

AGUA

TOPO CHICO

$5.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

TONIC WATER

$4.00

SEDONA SPRING WATER

$6.00Out of stock

CAFE

CHIAPAS DECAF

$5.00

CHIAPAZ REG

$5.00

COCA-COLA MEXICANA

COCA- Mexicana

$5.00

SQUIRT

$5.00

FOUNTAIN SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

GINGERALE

$4.00

MINUTE MAID LEMONADE

$4.00

ORANGE CRUSH

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

HUGOS

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

HORCHATA

$7.00

JAMAICA

$7.00

LEMONADA

$7.00

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$5.00

ICED T

PASSION FRUIT ICED T

$4.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$4.00

MISC DRINKS

ROGELLIO ROGERS

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$6.00

GRENADINE

$1.00

TAMARINDO STRAW

$2.00

Mens T Shirt

Barrio Cafe T-Shirt

$29.00

Womens T Shirt

Barrio Cafe T-Shirt

$27.00

Chiapas Izapa Coffe Bag

Chiapas Izapa Coffee bag

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Comida Chingona

Website

Location

2814 N 16th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Directions

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

