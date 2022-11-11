Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrio Cosita Frank Lloyd Wright

review star

No reviews yet

15801 N Frank Lloyd WrightBlvd Suite 100

Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Popular Items

3 Taco Combo
Rolled Quesadilla
Guacamole

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$1.00

House-made corn chips dusted with tajín, served with house-made salsa.

Dirty Fries

$10.00

Hand-cut fries, leeks, topped with creamy red sauce, avocado salsa, Oaxaca cheese, chorizo refried beans, tomato, green onion, crispy bacon, crema.

Elote Wheels

$6.00

Mexican corn, topped with butter, lime juice, mayo, cotija, tajín.

Guacamole

$6.00

Avocado, tomato, red onion, cilantro, serrano, topped with queso fresco.

Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

House-made corn chips dusted with tajín, topped with cheese sauce, chorizo refried beans, puerco bohemio, pico de gallo, avocado salsa, crema.

Rolled Quesadilla

$6.50

Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, served with avocado salsa and house-made salsa

Tacos

2 Tacos

Your choice of two tacos.

3 Tacos

Your choice of three tacos.

3 Taco Combo

Your choice of three tacos and two sides.

Beef Barbacoa Taco

$4.50

slow-roasted beef short rib, topped with red onion, cilantro

Carne Asada Taco

$4.50

marinated steak, topped with avocado salsa, red onion, cilantro

Chicken Tinga Taco

$3.50

shredded chicken breast in zesty tomato sauce, topped with shredded green cabbage, queso fresco, crema, red onion, cilantro

Chorizo Taco

$3.50

Mexican pork, topped with queso fresco, pico de gallo

Fried Fish Taco

$3.50

Negro Modelo beer battered cod, topped with shredded green cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo

Grilled Fish Taco

$3.50

grilled fresh cod, topped with shredded green cabbage, chipotle aioli, pico de gallo

Pork Chile Verde Taco

$3.50Out of stock

tender cubed pork in chile de arbol sauce, topped with red onion, cilantro

Pulled Pork Taco

$3.50

slow-roasted pork, topped with red onion, cilantro

Rajas con Elote Taco

$3.50

Mexican corn sautéed with roasted Anaheim peppers, topped with queso fresco, crema

Vegetariano Taco

$3.50Out of stock

red pepper, zucchini, mushroom, corn, spinach, tomato, onion, topped with avocado salsa, pico de gallo

Burritos

Beef Barbacoa

$11.00

Slow-roasted beef short rib, Mexican rice, red onion, cilantro

Carne Asada

$11.00

Marinated sirloin, chorizo refried beans, pico de gallo

Chicken Tinga

$9.00

Shredded chicken breast in zesty tomato sauce, shredded green cabbage, queso fresco, crema, cilantro

Pork Chile Verde Burrito

$9.00

Tender cubed pork cooked in chile de arbol sauce, black beans, red onion, cilantro

Pulled Pork

$9.00

Slow-roasted pork, avocado salsa, pico de gallo

Vegetariano

$9.00Out of stock

Red pepper, zucchini, mushroom, corn, spinach, tomato, onion, black beans, avocado salsa, pickled red onion

Large Plates

Cosita Bowl

$7.50

Black bean, rice, avocado, pickled red onion, queso fresco, pico de gallo, tortilla strips.

Cosita Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$7.00Out of stock

brioche bun, breaded crispy chicken breast, green apple and jicima slaw, pickle

Mexican Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$8.00Out of stock

brioche bun, breaded crispy chicken breast, chipotle aioli, cheese sauce, roasted Anaheim chile

Pulled Pork Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Noble Bread sourdough, pulled pork, Oaxaca cheese, cotija, side of zesty tomato sauce.

Red Enchilada Suizas

$10.00

Blue corn tortilla, chicken tinga, Oaxaca cheese, topped with chile de arbol sauce, crema, red onion.

Sonoran Hotdog

$7.00Out of stock

Noble Bread bun, all-beef hot dog, topped with diced onion, tomato, mustard, crispy bacon.

Taco Salad

$9.00

Romaine, black bean, corn, tomato, red onion, avocado ranch, Oaxaca cheese.

Desserts

Mexican Flan

$6.00Out of stock

Mexican vanilla custard, caramel, fresh strawberries

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00

House-made vanilla cake, tres leches sauce, whipped cream, peach compote

Sides

Black Beans Side

$3.00

Our homemade epazote black beans.

Chorizo Refried Beans Side

$3.00

Refried beans, sautéed with chorizo and topped with queso fresco.

Fries Side

$4.00

Fries with Leeks.

Pico De Gallo Side

$0.50

Authentic pico de gallo.

Rice Side

$3.00

Mexican-style rice, made fresh each day.

Side Salad

$3.00

Mexican-style house salad.

Kids Menu

Bean and Cheese Burrito Kids

$6.00

Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese, chorizo refried beans. Your choice of side and drink

Cheese Quesadilla Kids

$6.00

Sonoran flour tortilla, Oaxaca cheese. Your choice of side and drink

Chicken Tenders Kids

$6.00

Three chicken tenders. Your choice of side and drink

Grilled Cheese Kids

$6.00

Noble Bread sourdough, Oaxaca cheese. Your choice of side and drink

Hot Dog Kids

$6.00Out of stock

Noble Bread bun, all-beef hot dog, topped with ketchup. Your choice of side and drink

N/A Beverages

Horchata Agua Fresca

$4.00

Because Spanish conquistadors didn't bring tiger nuts with them to “The New World”, this variety of horchata is rice-based, and also known as "horchata de arroz" or "agua de horchata", flavored with cinnamon and vanilla.

Lemonade Agua Fresca

$4.00
C20 Coconut Water

$4.00

C2O coconut water fuses a unique, full flavor profile with all of the naturally occurring electrolytes sweet Mother Nature has to offer with delicious shavings of young green coconut.

Jarritos Grapefruit

$4.00

Experience tart, tangy and a kick of sweetness with every sip. Also, an insatiable need for another sip. (12oz glass bottle)

Jarritos Strawberry

$4.00

Nothing is better than taking a bite of a perfectly ripe strawberry. Until you try Jarritos Strawberry soda. Priorities changed. (12oz glass bottle)

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

This Mexican Coke is made with cane sugar while American Coke is made with high fructose corn syrup. Cane sugar provides a superior flavor. (12oz glass bottle)

Mexican Fanta

$4.00

Mexican Fanta Orange is a classic orange soda made with real pure cane sugar. (12oz glass bottle)

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mexican Sprite® glass bottles. This Mexican-made Sprite® is made with cane sugar rather than high-fructose corn syrup that gives it a clean, refreshing, lemon-lime flavor and a balanced carbonation. (12oz glass bottle)

Press Cold Brew Coffee

$5.00

Over 10 years and 9 valley locations later, Press Coffee has become an Arizona staple among specialty coffee enthusiasts while earning national recognition for their coffees.

Purely Sedona 16.9oz

$4.00

Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water originates from a registered and protected artesian spring in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. Oak Creek Canyon is a sacred river gorge that runs along the Mogollon Rim in Northern Arizona. From the spectacular rain storms that bring life to the region, to the million delicate waterfalls that ultimately wind their way to the Oak Creek Canyon, the water that emerges is naturally purified. Yet, it retains the trace minerals and electrolytes that set this water apart from all others.

Purely Sedona 25.4oz

$5.00

Purely Sedona Artesian Spring Water originates from a registered and protected artesian spring in Oak Creek Canyon in Sedona. Oak Creek Canyon is a sacred river gorge that runs along the Mogollon Rim in Northern Arizona. From the spectacular rain storms that bring life to the region, to the million delicate waterfalls that ultimately wind their way to the Oak Creek Canyon, the water that emerges is naturally purified. Yet, it retains the trace minerals and electrolytes that set this water apart from all others.

Red Bull

$4.00

Gives you wings.

Sangria Senorial

$5.00

*Non-Alcoholic* This sparkling sangria is prepared with the finest wine grapes, essence of lemon and is sweetened with 100% natural sugar, the batch is later aged in oak barrels, fermented for a period of time and then the alcohol is removed in order to give the beverage it’s unique and authentic sangria flavor that can be enjoyed by everyone.

Sanpellegrino Arancia & Fico D'India

$4.00

Prickly pear – the spiky fruit that hangs like jewels on the cactus trees in the sunny Mediterranean coast, is the ingredient in Sanpellegrino® Arancia & Fico d'India.

Sanpellegrino Aranciata

$4.00

Sanpellegrino® Aranciata is Italy’s famous aranciata, with a history dating back to 1932, delicate on the nose with notes of juicy orange.

Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$4.00

Sanpellegrino® Aranciata Rossa is made from oranges and blood oranges from Italy that get their unique color and taste from the conditions of the land in which they are grown.

Sanpellegrino Limone & Menta

$4.00

Sanpellegrino Limone & Menta is an enlightening combination of zesty lemons and aromatic mint for those who like tradition with a twist.

Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia

$4.00

Made with the delicious juices of oranges and pomegranate, Melograno & Arancia blooms with the flavor of gently squeezed orange juice paired with the exciting taste of pomegranate.

Shamrock Whole Milk

$3.00

Shamrock Farms Whole Milk is pure, fresh and nutritious with no added hormones. Through rigorous purity testing and cold packaging and shipping, it arrives from a family of local farms to you fresher, faster and tastier. The result is pure, wholesome, delicious milk.

Sugar-Free Red Bull

$4.00

Gives you sugar-free wings.

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$4.00

A sparkling mineral water sourced and bottled in Monterrey, Mexico since 1895.

Arnold Palmer Half N' Half

$5.00
Barq's Rootbeer

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Coca Cola

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Coke Zero

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Diet Coke

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Seagrams Ginger Ale

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Sprite

$2.00

24oz - 32oz

Traditional Iced Tea

$2.00

Passport Tradition Tea collect is sourced from the best teas. A cup of tea allows you to slow down and enjoy life. have a cup today. (24oz - 32oz)

Tropical Iced Tea

$2.00Out of stock

This smooth refreshing Tropical black tea starts with China black FOP and is infused with passion fruit, pineapple and other tropical fruits. This Tropical tea blend is Passport's most popular iced tea. Custom blended and infused by hand. (24oz - 32oz)

