A map showing the location of Barrio's 5717 Saratoga BoulevardView gallery

Barrio's 5717 Saratoga Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

5717 Saratoga Boulevard

Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Food

Antojitos

Queso Fundido

$13.99

Cactel de Elote

$7.99

Flautas de Pollo

$13.99

Barrio Guacamole

$12.99

Quail Legs

$16.99

Chicharron

$7.99

Quesadilla

$7.99

Coconut Shrimp

$18.99

Sopa Y Ensalada

Pazole Roja de Puerco

$6.99+

Avocado Salad

$8.99

Tortilla Soup

$6.99+

Burgers

Poblano Burger

$17.99

B.Y.O.B

$12.99

Entrées

Barrio Steaks

$49.00+

Chicken Florentine

$18.99

Barrio Fajitas

$18.00+

Fresh Fish Plate

$19.99+

Fresh Shrimp Plate

$16.50+

Tacos

Veggie Taco Espanola

$15.99

Pancho Villa Tacos

$17.99

Pura Vida Tacos

$18.99

Chicken Tinga Tacos

$17.99

Birria Tacos

$18.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$18.99

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

Tacos al Pastor

$14.99

Beef Puffy Tacos

$12.99

Beverages

Soft drink

$2.99

Specials

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.99

Texas Philly Meltdown

$15.99

Short Rib Sandwich

$19.99

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.99

Fried Fresh Seafood Fresh Drum + Jumbo Bay Shrimp Basket

$26.99

Happy Hour

Queso

$5.00

5 wings

$5.00

10 wings

$8.25

Cheese sticks

$5.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$4.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$6.00

Puffy Taco Plate

$7.00

Chicken Taco Plate

$7.00

Bar

Draft Beer

Bud Light Draft

$5.00

Ultra Draft

$5.50

Kona Draft

$6.00

Estrella Draft

$5.50

Landshark

$4.00

Rebel Toad Angry Man Draft

$7.00

Rebel Toad Watermelon Draft

$7.00

Crawford Draft

$6.00

Cerveza Draft

$6.00

Sangria Draft

$7.00

Coors Light Draft

$5.00

Miller Lite Draft

$5.00

Premier Draft

$6.00

Dos Draft

$5.50

Crawford Special

$2.00

Sky Trooper Draft

$7.00

Happy Hour Draft

$4.00

Bottled Beer

Bud Light Bottle

$5.00

Budweiser Bottle

$5.00

Ultra Bottle

$5.50

Ultra Lime Bottle

$5.50

Landshark Bottle

$4.00

White Claw Can

$5.50

Austin East Cider Can

$5.50

Stella Artois Bottle

$6.00

Sol Cerveza Bottle

$6.00

Shiner Bottle

$5.50

Pacifico Bottle

$6.00

Voodoo Ranger Can

$6.00

Modelo Negra Bottle

$6.00

Modelo Especial Bottle

$6.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$5.00

Guinness Bottle

$6.00

Dos Equis Bottle

$5.50

Heineken 00

$5.00

Corona Bottle

$6.00

Coors Lite Bottle

$5.00

Vodka

Deep Eddy Lemon

$6.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$6.00

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$6.00

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$6.00

Deep Eddy Peach

$6.00

Dripping Springs

$6.00

Grey Goose

$7.00

Pearl Cucumber

$5.00

Svedka Well

$5.00

Tito’s

$6.00

Gin

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saphire

$6.00

Empress

$7.00

Hendricks

$7.00

Seagrams Well

$5.00

Tanqueray

$6.50

Tequila

1800 Silver

$7.00

1800 Repo

$7.00

Casamigos Silver

$8.00

Casamigos Repo

$8.00

Cazadores Silver

$7.00

Cazadores Repo

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Don Julio Anejo

$8.50

Espolon Silver

$6.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Rejon Silver Well

$5.00

Rejon Repo Well

$5.00

Hornitos Silver

$7.00

Mijenta Silver

$6.00

Mijenta Repo

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi Silver Well

$5.00

Calypso Coco Well

$5.00

Captain Morgan

$6.00

Flor de Cana 12yr

$7.00

Kraken

$6.00

Malibu

$6.00

Vida Cana 2yr

$6.00

Vida Cana 18yr

$9.00

Whiskey

Basil Hayden’s

$8.00

Buffalo Trace

$6.00

Jack

$6.00

Carstairs Well

$5.00

Gentleman Jack

$7.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Makers Mark

$7.50

Seagrams 7

$6.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Tx Whiskey

$7.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$5.00

Bushmills

$7.50

Jameson

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$7.00

Crown Royal

$7.50

Crown Apple

$7.50

Crown Peach

$7.50

Scotch

Dewars White Label

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.50

Liqueurs

Fireball

$6.00

Skrewball

$6.00

Tuaca

$6.00

Run Chata

$6.00

Rumpleminze

$6.00

Cocktails

Barrio Paloma

$10.00

Skinny Chola

$10.00

Jalepeno Margarita

$10.00

The Peoples Margarita

$10.00

El Pepino Loco

$10.00

Casa Margarita

$8.00

Chingonarita

$10.00

Mangonada

$10.00

Mezcalita

$10.00

Toloache

$10.00

Oaxacan

$10.00

Rum Fashioned

$10.00

Blue Hawaiin

$7.00

Martini

$7.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$12.00

Mai thai

$8.00

LIT

$8.00

El Pepino Loco

$10.00

Shots

Green Tea

$6.50

Star fucker

$6.50

Jalepeno Pinapple Shot

$6.50

Mexican Candy

$6.50

Mind eraser

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Cocktails and Cuisine!

Location

5717 Saratoga Boulevard, Corpus Christi, TX 78414

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Pretty One Cake Company - 6702 S. Staples Building B, Suite A, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
orange starNo Reviews
6702 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
BKK thai kitchen + bar - South Side
orange starNo Reviews
6702 S Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
La Playa Saratoga
orange starNo Reviews
5017 Saratoga Blvd #131 Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Stingers Coffee - Southside
orange star4.8 • 168
7042 S. Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
The Roaming Ronin
orange starNo Reviews
2306 Airline Road Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View restaurantnext
Quasars Arcade
orange starNo Reviews
5862 Everhart Road Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 5 (3 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston