BARR MANSION

187 Reviews

10463 Sprinkle Rd

Austin, TX 78754

Order Again

Pre-Order VIP Menu

Classic Cheese Pie

$16.00

Pepperoni Pie

$16.00

Chef's Seasonal Pie

$16.00

seasonal veggies and meats handpicked locally by our Executive Chef

The Classic Christmas Tree Board

$25.00

alternating rows of house made croutons, salami, marinated olives, and berries with mozzarella snowflakes

Grilled Octopus

$12.00

mole, winter citrus, chicories, and seasonal sides

Pork Belly

$10.00

shaved brussel sprout salad, winter vegetables

Smores

$10.00

Organic Fair Trade chocolate served with house made marshmallows and graham crackers (2 for $10)

Restaurant info

We make many of our food items for pizza night in house. All food items purchased are 100% USDA Organic and made on site.

