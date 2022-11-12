Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Barroluco Argentine Comfort Food

47 N Pearl St

Columbus, OH 43215

Popular Items

11. (2) Empanada + Side Platter
7. Full Paella
4. (1) Empanada

Ready to GO (1-6)

1. Paella Rice

$4.37

2. French Fries

$4.05

3. Plantains

$5.06

4. (1) Empanada

$5.06

5. (1) Rib

$5.06

6. Simple Salad

$7.08

Sample Platter

$18.41

Quick and Easy (7-13)

7. Full Paella

$11.00

8. Simple Paella

$10.25

9. Vegetarian Paella

$10.25

10. (3) Pork Ribs

$13.00

11. (2) Empanada + Side Platter

$11.00

12. Choripan Sandwich

$13.00

13. Chicken Salad

$11.00

Entrees (14-20)

14. Carne Asada

$14.50

15. Lomito Sadwich

$14.90

16. Milanesa Grande

$14.90

17. Tilapia

$15.90

18. Barroluco Sandwich

$15.90

19. (3) Fish Tacos

$13.00

20. (3) Tacos

$12.00

Sweets

(6) Churros

$6.50

Sweet Plantains

$7.00

Alfajores (2-pack)

$5.00Out of stock

Churros Individual

$2.50

Specials

5.5 Paella

$5.50

Shredded Chicken

$13.55

BYO Burrito Loco

$10.00

Quesadilla

$8.00

Esquite Corn

$4.50

Chips and Guac

$4.50

Loaded Fries Large

$11.00

Loaded Fries Small

$6.00

Pernil $12

$12.00

**NA Beverages**

Coke

$2.88
Diet Coke

$2.88
Orange Fanta

$2.88
Ginger Ale - Seagram's

$2.88

Fruit Punch Jarrito

$2.88
Lime Jarrito

$2.88
Mandarin Jarrito

$2.88
Mango Jarrito

$2.88
Tamarindo Jarrito

$2.88
Pineapple Jarrito

$2.88

Red Bull

$5.75
Sprite

$2.88
Sweet Tea

$2.88
Unsweet Tea

$2.88
Water Bottle

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.88

Pink Lemonade

$2.88

Margarita (Machine)

$5.00

Special Bottles

Malbec Bottle

$20.70

Moscato Bottle

$20.70

Sangria Bottle

$20.70

Canned Cocktails

White Claw

$5.00

Cutwater

$7.00

Modelo Chelada

$9.00
CAYMAN JACK MARGARITA

$5.00

CATERING

10 People Catering

$170.00

CATERING

10 People Catering

$170.00

Build Your Own Burrito Catering

Family Meals

Family Meal For 5

$69.00
Family Meal For 10

$103.50

Weekly Meals 7 Platters (Copy)

Plate Choice

$74.75
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Barroluco is a restaurant, a gathering place, a bakery, a grill, a departure, and above all, it is a destination for an Exotic meal Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

47 N Pearl St, Columbus, OH 43215

Directions

