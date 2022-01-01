  • Home
Barrow Catfish 1700 Lapalco Blvd Building A

1700 Lapalco Boulevard

Building A

Harvey, LA 70058

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

APPETIZERS

BBQ SHRIMP

BBQ SHRIMP

$11.99

Gulf Coast jumbo shrimp served with french bread medallions.

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - HALF

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - HALF

$18.99Out of stock

HALF DOZEN

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN

$35.99Out of stock

FULL DOZEN

KJ'S CRAB CLAWS

KJ'S CRAB CLAWS

$11.99

Gulf Coast claws in garlic butter served with our House Doe Doe Sauce.

SHRIMP & SPINACH ROLLS

$11.99

SEAFOOD BELL PEPPER

$11.99

SILAS'S CRAB CAKES

$14.99

HALF DOZEN CRAWFISH

$23.99Out of stock

DOZEN CRAWFISH

$40.99Out of stock

HALF DOZEN SPINACH

$22.50Out of stock

DOZEN SPINACH

$39.50Out of stock

HALF DOZEN SHRIMP

$22.99Out of stock

DOZEN SHRIMP

$39.99Out of stock

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTERS

CLASSIC PLATTER

$13.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

LIL BILLY PLATTER

$19.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

CATFISH KING PLATTER

$25.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

SIDE OF CATFISH

$5.99

COMBO PLATTERS

SHRIMP PLATTER

SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

OYSTER PLATTER

$31.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD PLATTER

CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER

CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER

$26.99

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH & OYSTER PLATTER

$33.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

SHRIMP & OYSTER PLATTER

$36.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH & CHARBOILED OYSTER PLATTER

$27.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH, SHRIMP, & OYSTER PLATTER

CATFISH, SHRIMP, & OYSTER PLATTER

$44.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

SANDWICHES

CATFISH POBOY

$12.99

12" SANDWICH

SHRIMP POBOY

$13.99

12" SANDWICH

OYSTER POBOY

$32.99Out of stock

12" SANDWICH

CATFISH & SHRIMP POBOY

$14.99

12" SANDWICH

CATFISH & OYSTER POBOY

$28.99Out of stock

12" SANDWICH

SHRIMP & OYSTER POBOY

$29.99Out of stock

12" SANDWICH

PASTA

CHEESY CRAWFISH PASTA

$18.99

PASTA

SHRIMP AND CRAB PASTA

$25.99

CHICKEN ALFREDO

$18.00Out of stock

VEGETABLE PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

BLACKENED PASTA W/SHRIMP

$18.99

BLACKENED PASTA W/FRIED FISH

$18.99

BLACKENED SNAPPER PASTA

$18.99Out of stock

SOUPS

CUP OF GUMBO

$5.99

CUP

BOWL OF GUMBO

$8.99

BOWL

CUP OF BISQUE

$6.99

CUP

BOWL OF BISQUE

$9.99

BOWL

SALAD

LG BARROW'S HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

LARGE

SM BARROW'S HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

SMALL

BARROW'S SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$3.99

BARROW'S SIDE

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

BARROW'S SIDE

SEASONED SHRIMP RICE

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

BAKED BEANS

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

CREAMY SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

SIDE MEDLEY SALAD

$2.99

BARROW'S SIDE

CREOLE MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

ADD SHRIMP

$7.99

PROTEIN SIDE

ADD CRAWFISH

$9.99

PROTEIN SIDE

OYSTERS

$11.99Out of stock

PROTEIN SIDE

2 JUMBO BLACKENED SHRIMP

$5.00

ADD CRAWFISH

$9.99

SHARE PLATE

$5.00

MIXED VEGETABLES

$5.99

CRABMEAT

$12.00

SEAFOOD POTAOES

$6.99

BOWL RED BEANS

$7.99

SMOTHERED OKRA

$8.99

CUP RED BEANS

$5.99

DESSERT

PRALINE CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

HOMEMADE BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

LAVA CAKE

$6.99

EXTRA SAUCE

$1.50

PECAN PIE

$4.99Out of stock

SCOOP OF VANILLA

$1.99Out of stock

LEMON MERINGUE PETITS

$7.99Out of stock

LUNCH MENU

CATFISH POBOY 6" & SOUP

$12.99

MON-THUR 11AM - 3PM

SHRIMP POBOY 6" & SOUP

$11.99

OYSTER POBOY 6" & SOUP

$21.99Out of stock

SOUP & SALAD

$7.99

BARBECUE RIBS-HALF RACK

$11.99Out of stock

CUP OF RED BEANS & RICE (MONDAY'S ONLY)

$4.99

CUP

BOWL OF RED BEANS & RICE ( MONDAYS ONLY )

$7.99

BOWL

SOFTSHELL POBOY 6" & SOUP

$16.99Out of stock

LUNCH SHRIMP & PEPPERS

$10.99Out of stock

LUNCH BLACKENED CHICKEN

$8.99Out of stock

LUNCH CHEESY CRAWFISH

$11.99Out of stock

ENTREES

HAWAIIAN RIBEYE

$25.99Out of stock

STEAK

Half BARBECUE RIBS

$12.99

HALF RACK

Full BARBECUE RIBS

$23.99

FULL RACK

BLACKENED DRUM RED FISH & SHRIMP

$24.99Out of stock

FISH & SHRIMP

LAMB CHOPS

$28.99

3 COURSE MENU

$50.00

FOOD AND BEVERAGE MINIMUM

$156.01

CITRUS GLAZED SAMON

$23.99Out of stock

GRILLEDTROUT

$21.99Out of stock

PORK CHOP

$16.99

CORNISH HEN

$14.99Out of stock

SURCHARGE

$10.00

SHRIMP ETOUFEE

$18.99Out of stock

BLACKENED W/CATFISH

$24.99

BLACKENED SHRIMP ENTREE

$24.99

Smothered Okra

$18.99Out of stock

BLACKENED SNAPPER

$24.99Out of stock

KIDS

CHEESEBURGER WRAP W/FRIES

$5.99Out of stock

KIDS SHRIMP W/FRIES

$6.99

KIDS FISH W/FRIES

$6.99

KIDS CHICKEN ALFREDO

$7.99Out of stock

KIDS POPCORN CHICKEN w/ FRIES

$5.99

BRUNCH

SHRIMP & GRITS

$14.99

CRABCAKE BENEDICT

$18.99

FRENCH TOAST

$12.99

OMELETTE

$24.99

CHICKEN & WAFFLES

$13.99Out of stock

PORK CHOP

$16.99

SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

$16.99

GLAZED SALMON

$18.99

CORNISH HEN

$14.99Out of stock

CRABMEAT SALAD

$18.99Out of stock

GRILLED RIBEYE

$25.99

BRUNCH SIDES

ADD TURKEY SAUSAGE

$4.99

ADD HAM

$3.99

ADD EGGS

$3.99

ADD GRITS

$3.99

ADD WAFFLE

$4.99

ADD POTATOES

$3.99

ADD BACON

$4.99

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.99

DIET COKE

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.99

ROOT BEER

$3.99

RED CREAM SODA

$3.99

UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

CLASSIC LEMONADE

$5.00

CLASSIC SWEET TEA

$5.00

CLASSIC HALF & HALF

$5.00

THE HOLLYGROVE

$5.00

AGUA

$3.99

Strawberry

$1.00

Mango

$1.00

Passionfruit

$1.00

Watermelon

$1.00

PINEAPPLE XPRESS

$6.00

Soda Water

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00Out of stock

BARROW'S SIGNATURE

LEMONADE REMIX

$10.00

SWEET TEA REMIX

$10.00

HOLLYGROVE REMIX

$10.00

BEER

CORONA

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.00

MILLER LITE

$4.00

COCKTAILS

NONCHALANT

$15.00

OLD HARVEY

$12.00

LOVE AND HAPPINESS

$12.00Out of stock

G-DADDY

$14.00

BOMBSHELL

$15.00

LONG ISLAND

$14.00

COSMOPOLITAN

$12.00

PATRON MARGARITA

$16.00

LEMON DROP MARTINI

$12.00

MAI TAI

$14.00

RUM PUNCH

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00Out of stock

MOSCOW MULE

$12.00

WHITE SANGRIA

$12.00Out of stock

RED SANGRIA

$12.00

KIR ROYALE

$12.00

FRENCH 75 GIN

$12.00

FRENCH 75 COGNAC

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$10.00

BLOODY MARY

$13.00

HENNESSY MARGARITA

$16.00

OLD FASHIONED

$14.00

MANGO-PINEAPPLE MARTINI

$12.00

MARTINI ROCKS

$12.00

MARTINI UP

$12.00

SAZERAC

$12.00

MIMOSA

$5.00

MIMOSA strawberry

$5.50

MIMOSA watermelon

$5.50

MIMOSA passion

$5.50

MIMOSA mango

$5.50

MIMOSA Peach

$5.50

BEAUTIFUL

$21.00

SHOTS

LEMON DROP

$8.00

GREEN TEA

$10.00

Vodka Shot

$6.00

Absolut Vanilla

$6.00

Titos Handmade Vodka

$6.00

Casamigos Tequila

$14.00

Hennessy

$13.00

Crown Apple

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$6.00

Tanqueray Gin

$8.00

CIROC MANGO

$10.00

Disaronno

$9.00

Beefeater Gin

$7.00

Crown Royal

Patron

$12.00

Jameson

$10.00

SPIRITS

HENNESSEY

$13.00

SALIGNAC

$9.00Out of stock

JOHNNY WALKER

$12.00

DISARRONO AMARETTO

$9.00

GRAND MARNIER

$11.00

BEEFEATER

$7.00Out of stock

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE

$7.00

TANQUERAY

$9.00

BACARDI SILVER

$5.00

BACARDI GOLD

$5.00

MALIBU

$5.00

JOSE CUERVO GOLD

$7.00

PATRON SILVER

$12.00

1800 SILVER

$8.00

CASAMIGOS SILVER

$14.00

DON JULIO SILVER

$11.00Out of stock

ABSOLUT VANILLA

$6.00Out of stock

ABSOLUT CITRON

$6.00

CIROC MANGO

$10.00

GREY GOOSE

$9.00

KETEL ONE

$7.00

TITOS

$6.00

CIROC FRENCH VANILLA

$8.00

JACK DANIELS

$8.00

JACK DANIELS HONEY

$6.00

CROWN ROYAL

$9.00

CROWN APPLE

$9.00

BULLIET RYE WHISKEY

$8.00

JAMESON IRISH WHISKEY

$9.00

WINE

RED

WHITE

$12.00

GL LA CREMA CHARD

$12.00

GL LA CREMA PN

$12.00

GL MOSCATO

$11.00

GL DECOY

$12.00

BTL LA CREMA CHARD

$40.00

BTL LA CREMA PN

$40.00

BTL DECOY

$50.00

BTL MOSCATO

$45.00

GL SPARKLING

$10.00

BTL SPARKLING

$40.00

Catering

Catering Pot Salad

$15.00

20 pcs

$100.00

20 Pcs With Potatoe Salad

$140.00

Food And Beverage

$1,300.00

3 COURSE MENU

$50.00

TASTING MENU

$70.00

ROOM FEE

$680.00

Catering (Copy)

Shamar Farve Payroll Receipt

$50.00

25 Piece No Sales Tax

$95.00

French Fries No Sales Tax

French Fries No Sales Tax

French Fries No Sales Tax

$2.99

Apron

$5.00

$250 DEPOSIT

$250.00

MASK

$1.00

Barrows Chef Coats

$25.00

Brian Tip Out

$200.00

HELEN COX

$600.00

Open Tab

$300.00

ENTREES

SHRIMP ETOUFEE

$18.99Out of stock

SMOTHERED OKRA

$18.99Out of stock

DINNER RED BEANS

$7.99

BOWL RED BEANS

$7.99

LUNCH

APPETIZERS

MEDLEY SALAD

NO APPETIZERS

ENTREES

HAMBURGER With Fries

$15.00

CHICKEN ALFREDO PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

SHRIMP ALFREDO PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

VEGETABLE PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

LARGE VEGETABLE SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

RED BEANS & RICE SMOKED SAUSAGE

$15.00Out of stock

GRILLED PORK CHOP

$15.00Out of stock

FRIED CATFISH

$15.00

FRIED SHRIMP

$15.00

MEAT SAUCE & PENNE PASTA

$15.00Out of stock

BBQ BURGERS

$15.00Out of stock

GLAZED PORK CHOP

$15.00Out of stock

HOUSE SALAD

$15.00Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

$15.00

DESSERT

NO DESSERT

COOKIES

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.

Location

1700 Lapalco Boulevard, Building A, Harvey, LA 70058

Directions

Gallery
Barrow Catfish - Lapalco image
Barrow Catfish - Lapalco image
Barrow Catfish - Lapalco image
Main pic

