Barrow Food House Aquebogue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
counter service, farm fast food
Location
452 New York Highway 25, Aquebogue, NY 11931
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jamesport Vineyards - Little Oak Wood Fired Kitchen
3.5 • 184
1216 Main Rd Jamesport, NY 11947
View restaurant
My Cookie Dealer - Riverhead Pop-up
No Reviews
501 Tanger Mall Drive Suite 501 Riverhead, NY 11901
View restaurant