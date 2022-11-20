Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barrow's Catfish - Earhart

8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103

New Orleans, LA 70118

Order Again

Popular Items

CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER
SEAFOOD GUMBO

APPETIZERS

BBQ SHRIMP

BBQ SHRIMP

$11.99
CHARBROILED OYSTERS - HALF

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - HALF

$17.99Out of stock

HALF DOZEN

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN

CHARBROILED OYSTERS - DOZEN

$33.99Out of stock

FULL DOZEN

KJ'S CRAB CLAWS

KJ'S CRAB CLAWS

$11.99

SHRIMP & SPINACH ROLLS

$11.99

SEAFOOD BELL PEPPER

$11.99

SILAS’ CRAB CAKES

$14.99Out of stock

Shrimp Roll Sauce

$0.75

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTERS

CLASSIC PLATTER

$13.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

LIL BILLY PLATTER

$19.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

CATFISH KING PLATTER

$25.99

SIGNATURE CATFISH PLATTER

SIDE OF CATFISH

$5.99

COMBO PLATTERS

SHRIMP PLATTER

SHRIMP PLATTER

$17.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

OYSTER PLATTER

$30.99

SEAFOOD PLATTER

CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER

CATFISH & SHRIMP PLATTER

$26.99

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH & OYSTER PLATTER

$30.99

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

SHRIMP & OYSTER PLATTER

$32.99

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH & CHARBOILED OYSTER PLATTER

$23.99Out of stock

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

CATFISH, SHRIMP, & OYSTER PLATTER

CATFISH, SHRIMP, & OYSTER PLATTER

$40.99

SEAFOOD COMBO PLATTER

SANDWICHES

CATFISH POBOY

$12.99

12" SANDWICH

SHRIMP POBOY

$13.99

12" SANDWICH

OYSTER POBOY

$30.99

12" SANDWICH

CATFISH & SHRIMP POBOY

$14.99

12" SANDWICH

CATFISH & OYSTER POBOY

$26.99

12" SANDWICH

SHRIMP & OYSTER POBOY

$27.99

12" SANDWICH

SOFTSHELL POBOY

$22.99Out of stock

PASTA

CHEESY CRAWFISH PASTA

$18.99Out of stock

PASTA

BLACKENED SEAFOOD PASTA

$18.99Out of stock

PASTA

CRAB & SHRIMP PASTA

$25.99Out of stock

ENTREES

HAWAIIAN RIBEYE

$25.99Out of stock

STEAK

Half BARBECUE RIBS

$12.99

HALF RACK

Full BARBECUE RIBS

$23.99

FULL RACK

BLACKENED DRUM RED FISH & SHRIMP

$24.99Out of stock

FISH & SHRIMP

Softshell Crab

$24.99Out of stock

DINNER CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$17.99Out of stock

SMOTHERED OKRA

$18.99Out of stock

TROUT SPECIAL

$21.99Out of stock

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp Platter

$17.99

LAMP CHOPS

$28.99Out of stock

DINNER BOURBON GLAZED PORK CHOPS

$15.99Out of stock

CITRUS GLAZED SALMON

$18.99Out of stock

SOUPS

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$5.99

CUP

SEAFOOD GUMBO

$8.99

BOWL

CRAWFISH & CORN BISQUE

$6.99

CUP

CRAWFISH & CORN BISQUE

$9.99

BOWL

SALAD

LG BARROW'S HOUSE SALAD

$9.99

LARGE

SM BARROW'S HOUSE SALAD

$5.99

SMALL

BARROW'S SIDES

POTATO SALAD

$3.99

BARROW'S SIDE

FRENCH FRIES

$2.99

BARROW'S SIDE

SEASONED SHRIMP RICE

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

BAKED BEANS

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

CREAMY SAUTEED SPINACH

$5.99

BARROW'S SIDE

SIDE MEDLEY SALAD

$2.99

BARROW'S SIDE

CREOLE MACARONI & CHEESE

$5.99Out of stock

BARROW'S SIDE

ADD LG SHRIMP

$7.99

PROTEIN SIDE

ADD CRAWFISH

$9.99

PROTEIN SIDE

OYSTERS

$8.99

PROTEIN SIDE

ADD SM SHRIMP

$5.99

2 JUMBO BLACKENED SHRIMP

$5.00

ADD CRABMEAT

$9.99

SEAFOOD MASH POTATO

$6.99

ADD CRAWFISH

$9.99

SHARE PLATE

$5.00

Shrimp Creamy Sauce

$3.99

DESSERT

PRALINE CHEESE CAKE

$6.99

HOMEMADE BREAD PUDDING

$6.99

LAVA CAKE

$7.99Out of stock

Ice Cream

$2.99Out of stock

Bread Pudding Sauce

$0.50

LUNCH MENU

CATFISH POBOY 6" & SOUP

$12.99Out of stock

MON-THUR 11AM - 3PM

SHRIMP POBOY 6" & SOUP

$11.99Out of stock

OYSTER POBOY 6" & SOUP

$21.99Out of stock

SOUP & SALAD

$7.99Out of stock

CUP OF RED BEANS & RICE (MONDAY'S ONLY)

$4.99Out of stock

CUP

BOWL OF RED BEANS & RICE ( MONDAYS ONLY )

$7.99Out of stock

BOWL

Breakfast Special

$11.99Out of stock

LUNCH CRAWFISH ETOUFFEE

$13.99Out of stock

LUNCH BLACKENED CHICKEN

$8.99Out of stock

LUNCH CHEESY CRAWFISH

$11.99Out of stock

LUNCH BOURBON GLAZED PORK CHOP

$10.99Out of stock

KIDS

Popcorn Chicken & Fries

$13.99

Hamburger Rolls

$12.99

BEVERAGES

COKE

$3.99

DIET COKE

$3.99

SPRITE

$3.99

ROOT BEER

$3.99

RED CREAM SODA

$3.99

UNSWEET TEA

$3.99

CLASSIC LEMONADE

$5.00

CLASSIC SWEET TEA

$5.00

CLASSIC HALF & HALF

$5.00

THE HOLLYGROVE

$5.00

AGUA

$3.99

ALCOHOL

LEMONADE REMIX

$10.00

SWEET TEA REMIX

$10.00

HOLLYGROVE REMIX

$10.00

Beer

Heineken

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

COCKTAILS

SPECIALTY

Catering

Catering Pot Salad

$15.00

20 Pcs

$100.00

20 pcs w/ Pot Salad

$140.00

ADVANCED DEPOSIT

$250.00

25 Piece No Sales Tax

$95.00

French Fries No Sales Tax

French Fries No Sales Tax

French Fries No Sales Tax

$2.99

Barrows Logo

$10.00

Black Mask

$5.00

Barrows Long Sleeve

$20.00

Apron

$10.00

Barrows Short Sleeve

$10.00

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.

8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103, New Orleans, LA 70118

