Barrow's Catfish - Earhart
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Barrow’s Catfish is a casual dining restaurant that specializes in Fried Catfish since 1943. The restaurant is locally and family-owned with its original beginnings in the Uptown New Orleans Carrollton Area. Barrow’s Catfish is strongly committed to making sure that it’s guest experiences, “Great Food, Great Friends, and Great Times” when visiting the restaurant.
Location
8300 Earhart Blvd STE 103, New Orleans, LA 70118
