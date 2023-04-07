Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barry's Baked Chicken

No reviews yet

8750 Main Street

Williamsville, NY 14221

Popular Items

Samuel's Pastry Bites


Chicken Combo

4 Piece Combo

4 Piece Combo

$10.50

Breast,Thigh,2 drum. mashed potatoe with gravy, croissant

Chicken Dinner (a)

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

Chicken Cutlet Dinner

$12.50

8 oz Breast, 1 side, croissant

6 Piece Dinner

$16.25

2 Breast, 2 Thighs, 2 Drums, 1 side, 6 Croissants

Chicken Dinner (b)

8 Piece Dinner

$25.50

2 Breast, 3 Thighs, 3 Drums, 2 sides, 8 Croissants

12 Piece Dinner

12 Piece Dinner

$34.50

4 Breasts, 4 Thighs, 4 Drums, 2 sides, 12 Croissants

Chicken Only

18 Piece Box

18 Piece Box

$33.50

4 Breasts, 4 Thighs, 4 Drums, 6 Full Wings

50 Piece Box Party Pack

50 Piece Box Party Pack

$93.00

12 Breasts, 12 Thighs, 12 Drums, 14 Full Wings

Sides

Mashed Potatoes 4 Servings

Mashed Potatoes 4 Servings

$6.50

Mashed Potatoes, seperate container Chicken Gravy

Mashed Potatoes 8 Servings

$10.95

Mashed Potatoes, seperate container Chicken Gravy

Cole Slaw 4 Servings

Cole Slaw 4 Servings

$8.50

House freshcut cole slaw

Corn 4 servings

Corn 4 servings

$6.50

Corn Kernels

Green Beans 4 Servings

Green Beans 4 Servings

$6.50

Steamed green beans

Croissants 4 piece

$6.50

Fresh Baked Croissants

Salad Bowl

Salad Bowl

$12.50

Romaine & Field greens, tomato, cucumber, shredded carrot, sliced red onion, with sie of House Samuel Dressing (Creamed Honey Mustard special blend)

Samuel's Pastry Bites

Samuel's Pastry Bites

price per piece, Cherry or Apple pastry OR Cinnamon roll

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Chicken baked Never fried. A Healthier Home Cooked Alternative. Pick up and Delivery available here!

8750 Main Street, Williamsville, NY 14221

Directions

