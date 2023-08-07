Food

Quick Bites

Hot Dog

$5.00

All-beef Frank, served with Fries.

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Four Chicken Strips, served with seasoned, crinkle-cut fries.

Seasoned Fries

$5.00

Seasoned, crinkle-cut french fries.

Pepperjack Corn Dip

$5.00

Creamy pepperjack and corn dip, served with tortilla chips.

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.00

Eight Breaded, ceam cheese stuffed jalitos. Served with ranch dressing.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Barry's Picks

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.00

Freshly beer-battered onion rings.

Fajita Panchos

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Six wings, served with fries and ranch dressing. Wing flavors: Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Sriracha, and Garlic Parmesan

Fresh catch

Fish N' Chips

$12.00

Freshly beer-battered fish, served with fries. Fish available blackened.

Shrimp N' Chips

$16.00

Six butterflied, Freshly beer-battered shrimp, served with fries. Shrimp available blackened.

Fish N' Shrimp N' Chips

$14.00

Freshly beer-battered fish and four butterflied shrimp, served with fries. Fish and shrimp available blackened.

Classics

Cheeseburger

$9.00

Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Crispy chicken fritter, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Fish Sandwich

$9.00

Beer Battered fish, topped with American cheese and pickles. Served with seasoned fries.

Mushroom & Cheese Burger

$9.00

Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.

Barry's Burger

$12.00

Impossible meatless patty, American Cheese, Avocado slices, and an onion ring.

Two by Two

$13.00

Double the meat, double the cheese!

Three by Three

$17.00

Triple the meat, triple the cheese!

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$10.00

Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and onions on two layers of Texas toast

Pizza

$15.00

14 inch Pizza with your choice of toppings.

Street-Style Tacos

BBQ Brisket Taco

$6.00

Brisket, red chili bbq, shredded peperjack cheese, fried onion and jalapeno strips

Fried Chicken Taco

$6.00

Fried chicken tender, poblano sauce, shredded lettuce, pico, mix cheese or queso

Island Fish Taco

$6.00

Beer Battered fish, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce

Island Shrimp Taco

$6.00

Beer Battered Shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce

Pepperjack Chicken Taco

$6.00