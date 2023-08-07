Barry's Beach Bar
No reviews yet
7010 Padre Boulevard
South Padre Island, TX 78385
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Food
Quick Bites
Hot Dog
All-beef Frank, served with Fries.
Chicken Strips
Four Chicken Strips, served with seasoned, crinkle-cut fries.
Seasoned Fries
Seasoned, crinkle-cut french fries.
Pepperjack Corn Dip
Creamy pepperjack and corn dip, served with tortilla chips.
Jalapeno Poppers
Eight Breaded, ceam cheese stuffed jalitos. Served with ranch dressing.
Mozzarella Sticks
Barry's Picks
Fresh catch
Fish N' Chips
Freshly beer-battered fish, served with fries. Fish available blackened.
Shrimp N' Chips
Six butterflied, Freshly beer-battered shrimp, served with fries. Shrimp available blackened.
Fish N' Shrimp N' Chips
Freshly beer-battered fish and four butterflied shrimp, served with fries. Fish and shrimp available blackened.
Classics
Cheeseburger
Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.
Chicken Sandwich
Crispy chicken fritter, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.
Fish Sandwich
Beer Battered fish, topped with American cheese and pickles. Served with seasoned fries.
Mushroom & Cheese Burger
Juicy brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese, served with seasoned fries.
Barry's Burger
Impossible meatless patty, American Cheese, Avocado slices, and an onion ring.
Two by Two
Double the meat, double the cheese!
Three by Three
Triple the meat, triple the cheese!
Grilled Cheese
Club Sandwich
Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and onions on two layers of Texas toast
Pizza
14 inch Pizza with your choice of toppings.
Street-Style Tacos
BBQ Brisket Taco
Brisket, red chili bbq, shredded peperjack cheese, fried onion and jalapeno strips
Fried Chicken Taco
Fried chicken tender, poblano sauce, shredded lettuce, pico, mix cheese or queso
Island Fish Taco
Beer Battered fish, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce
Island Shrimp Taco
Beer Battered Shrimp, pico de gallo, sour cream, cilantro, cabbage, queso fresco, poblano sauce