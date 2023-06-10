  • Home
Barry's Bistro on the Beach 7000 Padre Blvd

No reviews yet

7000 Padre Boulevard

South Padre Island, TX 78385

Popular Items

B.Y.O. Pizza

B.Y.O. Pizza

$14.00
Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$14.00

One fish filet and four shrimp, freshly lager-battered or blacked, served with two hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and seasoned fries.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Six freshly lager-battered or blackened shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.


Burgers

Dream Burger

Dream Burger

$7.00

Named for a little motor lodge in Greenville, Texas, this is a juicy brisket and chuck burger, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.

Barry’s Burger

Barry’s Burger

$9.00

An all-vegetarian Impossible burger, topped with American cheese, fresh avocado, an onion ring, and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.

Hershal’s Burger

Hershal’s Burger

$9.00

A juicy cheeseburger, topped with grilled mushrooms, peppers, onions, and a fried egg, served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, and seasoned fries.

Classic Cheese Burger

Classic Cheese Burger

$8.00

Our signature brisket and chuck burger, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.

Washington St. Burger

Washington St. Burger

$8.00

A tip of our hat to a Browntown classic, it’s our classic cheeseburger, topped with two slices of ham and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, and seasoned fries.

Chicken Burger

Chicken Burger

$8.00

Chicken breast, freshly fried crispy or grilled, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, seasoned fries, and ranch dressing

Fish Burger

Fish Burger

$8.00

Flaky white fish, freshly lager-battered or blackened, topped with American cheese and served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, seasoned fries, and tartar sauce.

Pastas

Penne Alfredo

Penne Alfredo

$10.00

Al dente penne pasta, tossed in our house tomato sauce, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$12.00

Penne pasta tossed in our homemade, creamy Cajun sauce, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, onions and Parmesan cheese, and served with garlic bread.

Penne Pomodoro

Penne Pomodoro

$9.00

Al dente penne pasta, tossed in our homemade creamy Alfredo sauce, topped with fresh diced tomatoes, parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread.

Chicken Tikka Pasta

Chicken Tikka Pasta

$12.00

Penne pasta tossed in our signature, homemade Tikka Masala blush sauce and grilled chicken, topped with fresh Parmesan cheese, cilantro, diced tomato, onions, and served with garlic bread.

Specialty Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

Chicken Tikka Pizza

$16.00

Signature homemade tikka masala sauce, mozzarella cheese, Indian-spiced grilled chicken, cilantro and onions.

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$18.00

Homemade white sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic-butter shrimp, and parsley.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

Fried chicken, creamy buffalo sauce, mozzarella cheese, and ranch drizzle.

Meat Supreme Pizza

Meat Supreme Pizza

$18.00

Our house pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, and grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, olives, and mozzarella cheese.

B.Y.O. Pizza

B.Y.O. Pizza

$14.00

Entrées

Tikka Masala

Tikka Masala

$8.00

Indian-seasoned grilled chicken tossed in our homemade signature tikka masala sauce, topped with cilantro and onions, served with naan flatbread and white rice.

General Tso’s Chicken

General Tso’s Chicken

$8.00

Crispy chicken, tossed in our house sweet and spice General’s sauce, served with white rice and a pork egg roll.

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.00

Six freshly lager-battered or blackened shrimp, served with cocktail sauce and seasoned fries.

Fish Basket

Fish Basket

$10.00

Two freshly lager-battered or blackened, flaky white fish filets, served tartar sauce and seasoned fries.

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$14.00

One fish filet and four shrimp, freshly lager-battered or blacked, served with two hushpuppies, cocktail sauce, tartar sauce, and seasoned fries.

Sides

Onion Rings

$5.00

Basket of Fries

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info

Beachside restaurant on South Padre Island, serving pizza, pasta, burgers, and eclectic fare with international flair.

Location

7000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX 78385

Directions

