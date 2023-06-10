Barry's Bistro on the Beach 7000 Padre Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:45 pm
Restaurant info
Beachside restaurant on South Padre Island, serving pizza, pasta, burgers, and eclectic fare with international flair.
Location
7000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX 78385
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Nautico Island Grill
No Reviews
1313 Padre Blvd, South Padre Island South Padre Island, TX 78597
View restaurant
Grapevine Cafe - 100 E Swordfish St
No Reviews
100 E Swordfish St South Padre Isla, TX 78597
View restaurant
Tequila Sunset Bar and Grill - 200 Pike Street
No Reviews
200 Pike Street South Padre Island, TX 78385
View restaurant
More near South Padre Island