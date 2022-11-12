Barry's Burgers
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info
Home owned and operated; fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, homemade onion rings, salads, soft-serve ice cream, and a hearty breakfast.
Location
5047 MS-184 W, Laurel, MS 39443
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
4.6 • 572
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30 Petal, MS 39465
View restaurant