Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barry's Burgers

review star

No reviews yet

5047 MS-184 W

Laurel, MS 39443

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheeseburger
Onion Rings
Burger

Specialty Burgers

Our beef is fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus, ground and pattied every morning along with the freshest produce - we slice tomatoes, chop lettuce, and onions, and make our signature homemade chili each and every morning right here at Barry's.
The Mustang

The Mustang

$8.50

This is a 1/2 lb (two 1/4 lb patties) certified Angus beef cheeseburger topped with bacon, pickles, grilled onions, & BBQ sauce.

The Rudy

The Rudy

$8.50

Double cheeseburger (1/2 lb of our certified Angus beef chuck) served with mayo, mustard, onion, pickles, & our signature homemade chili.

The Barry

The Barry

$7.50

It's Barry's Favorite: Double Cheeseburger (1/2 lb of our certified Angus beef) loaded with mayo, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and grilled onions & jalapeños.

Original Burgers

Our beef is fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus, ground and pattied every morning along with the freshest produce - we slice tomatoes, chop lettuce, and onions, and make our signature homemade chili each and every morning right here at Barry's.

Burger

$4.00+

Our Single (one 1/4 lb patty) or our Double (two 1/4 lb patties) made with our fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus beef chuck that's ground every morning right here at Barry's. Choose as many of our free toppings as you can handle! *Bacon & Chili for additional cost* "All the Way" is with Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Diced Onions

Cheeseburger

$5.00+

Our Single (one 1/4 lb patty) or our Double (two 1/4 lb patties) with Cheese - made with our fresh, never frozen, Certified Angus beef chuck that's ground every morning right here at Barry's. Choose as many of our free toppings as you can handle! *Bacon & Chili for additional cost* "All the Way" is with Mayo, Mustard, Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, and Diced Onions

Chicken

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$10.00

Four of our fresh, never frozen, lightly hand-breaded (or grilled) chicken tenders with fries, slaw, and your choice of dipping sauce.

Chicken Sandwich

$5.00

Hand-breaded or grilled chicken with awesome sauce, lettuce, & tomato.

Hotdog

All-Beef Hotdog

$3.00

Tasty all-beef grilled hotdog with toppings of your choice.

Salads

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$10.00

Fried or grilled chicken tenders on a bed of iceberg, crispy bacon, tomato, cucumber, croutons, & our homemade ranch dressing.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.50

Grilled or fried chicken on a bed of romaine, with bacon, topped with parmesan cheese, Black Olives, croutons, & our homemade Caesar dressing.

Chef Salad

$9.00

Ham, bacon, tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, cheese, and croutons with your choice of one of our house-made dressings.

Big Cheeseburger Salad

$9.00

This double burger-in-a-bowl is 1/2 pound of our Certified Angus Beef w/ American cheese on a bed of iceberg with anything from the make-it-your-own burger toppings list.

Garden Side Salad

$4.00

Kid Menu

Kid Meal Burger

$4.50

Kid-sized burger with ketchup, mustard, and pickle with a kid-sized fries and a kid-sized drink.

Kid Meal Hotdog

$3.50

All-beef hotdog with ketchup and mustard, a kid fries, and a kid drink.

Kid Meal Chicken

$3.50

One tender (grilled or fried), a kid fries, and a kid drink.

Fries

Fries

Crispy and delicious!

Loaded Fries

$3.50+

Our crispy and delicious French fries loaded with your choice of our homemade Chili & Cheese or Bacon &Cheese.

Sweet Potato Fries

The sweetest of fries. Ask for them with confectioners sugar or try them with our house-made cinnamon marshmallow sauce.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

We slice 50 lbs of onions per day to make our delicious onion rings, then we batter and fry them to order - try them with our signature Awesome Sauce!

Dine-In Drink

Our regular-sized dine-in drink is a refillable 22 oz souvenir-type cup with the Barry's logo.

Dine-in Drink

$1.50+

Our regular-sized dine-in drink is a refillable 22 oz souvenir-style cup

Drive-thru Drink

Our regular sized take-out cup is a non-refillable 32 oz disposable cup.

Drive-thru Drink

$1.50+

Our regular sized take-out cup is a non-refillable 32 oz disposable cup.

Water & Ice

Bottled Water

$1.50

20 oz Ice

$0.75

32 oz ice

$1.00

Ice Cream

Milkshakes

$3.00+

Our delicious hand-spun milkshakes are mixed only with the best syrups available. Try it with or without whipped cream.

Sundaes

$3.00+

Your choice of our delicious toppings in either a dish or a homemade waffle bowl. Get whipped cream and/or nuts upon request.

Banana Split

$5.00

A crowd favorite! Comes standard with strawberries, pineapple, and chocolate. Whipped cream and/or nuts upon request.

Soft Serve

$2.00+

Our delicious, creamy, soft serve ice cream in a dish, homemade waffle bowl, classic cake cone, or homemade waffle cone.

Floats

$2.50+

Try it with Rootbeer or Coke!

Quart of Ice Cream

$5.00

Extras

Extra Topping

$0.50

One Burger Patty

$2.00

One Chicken Tender

$2.00

Extra Sauce/Dressing

Coleslaw

$1.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Home owned and operated; fresh, made-to-order burgers, hand-breaded chicken tenders, homemade onion rings, salads, soft-serve ice cream, and a hearty breakfast.

Location

5047 MS-184 W, Laurel, MS 39443

Directions

Gallery
Barry's Burgers image
Barry's Burgers image
Barry's Burgers image

Similar restaurants in your area

Wilson Commissary - 545 central ave
orange starNo Reviews
545 central ave Laurel, MS 39440
View restaurantnext
BIRD DOG CAFE - 412 Short 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 184
412 Short 7th Ave Laurel, MS 39440
View restaurantnext
Sully's Petal - 1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30
orange star4.6 • 572
1272 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Suite 30 Petal, MS 39465
View restaurantnext
Los Chicos Tequila Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1080 Evelyn Gandy Parkway Petal, MS 39465
View restaurantnext
Southern Bean
orange starNo Reviews
6724 U.S. 49 Hattiesburg, MS 39402
View restaurantnext
Grits & Some - 437 N Magnolia St.
orange starNo Reviews
437 N Magnolia St. Laurel, MS 39440
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Laurel

BIRD DOG CAFE - 412 Short 7th Ave
orange star4.5 • 184
412 Short 7th Ave Laurel, MS 39440
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Laurel
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Jackson
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Saraland
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston