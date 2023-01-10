Barry's Cheesesteaks
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
We are a Christian-owned business that is also family-owned and operated. We share the good news because that’s what we believe has brought us this far. We want to make a real Cheesesteak, just like we have done it up there in Philly. We try to share a lot of love and good food in our community.
Location
5408 Valley Station Road, Louisville, KY 40272
Gallery