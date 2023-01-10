Restaurant header imageView gallery

Barry's Cheesesteaks

5408 Valley Station Road

Louisville, KY 40272

Order Again

Cheesesteaks

#1 Cheesesteak Hoagie

#1 Cheesesteak Hoagie

$9.49+

Authentic Philly Steak, white American cheese, onions, topped with lettuce, and tomato.

#2 Philly Cheesesteak

#2 Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Our top seller. Philly Steak, white American cheese, and onions.

#3 Chicken Cheesesteak

#3 Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.49+

In the mood for something different? Thinly Sliced Chicken, white American cheese, and onions.

#4 Chicken Club Cheesesteak

#4 Chicken Club Cheesesteak

$9.99+

Thinly sliced Chicken, white American cheese, lettuce, pickle, onion, tomato, and bacon.

#5 Pepper Cheesesteak

#5 Pepper Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Another top seller. Philly Steak, white American cheese, onions, and you choose the peppers (hot, mild or banana)

#6 Mushroom Cheesesteak

#6 Mushroom Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Philly Steak, white American cheese, onions, and mushrooms. A fan favorite.

#7 Veggie Cheesesteak

#7 Veggie Cheesesteak

$9.49+

Sliced white American cheese, mushrooms, onions, broccoli, spinach, tomato, peppers (hot, mild or banana)

#8 Big Barry's Cheesesteak

#8 Big Barry's Cheesesteak

$10.49+

Named The Big Barry for a reason!!! Philly Steak, Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, onion, peppers (hot, mild or banana), white American cheese, and cheese sauce.

Barry's Fresh Angus Burgers

#9 Hamburger

$5.99

#10 Double Hamburger

$7.99

Barry's Bowls

#11 Barry Bowl

$10.99

#12 Barry Bowl Supreme

$12.99

#13 Big Barry Bowl

$14.99

Sides

Chili Cheese Fries

$5.99Out of stock

Cheese Fries

$4.99
B-Rite Fries

B-Rite Fries

$3.99

Fresh Cut Fries

$3.25

Chips

$0.99

Cup of Chili

$3.49Out of stock

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99

Potato Salad

$3.50

Chicken Wings

6pc Wings

6pc Wings

$7.50
12pc Wings

12pc Wings

$14.40Out of stock

Kids Menu

Cheeseburger with Fries

$8.75

Chicken Tenders

$8.75

Extra Toppings

Pepperoni

$2.50

Italian Sausage

$2.50

Bacon

$2.50

Mushrooms

$1.49

Broccoli

$1.49

Spinach

$1.49

Coleslaw

$1.49Out of stock

Pickle

Mild Peppers

$1.49

Cajun BBQ

$1.49

Hot Peppers

$1.49

Banana Peppers

$1.49

White American Cheese

$2.50

Cheese Sauce

$2.50

Provolone

$2.50

Swiss

$2.50

Pepper Jack

$2.50

Side B-Rite Seasoning

$1.00

Beverages

Bottle Drink

$2.49

Desserts

Oatmeal Rasin

$0.60

Chocolate Chip

$0.60
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We are a Christian-owned business that is also family-owned and operated. We share the good news because that’s what we believe has brought us this far. We want to make a real Cheesesteak, just like we have done it up there in Philly. We try to share a lot of love and good food in our community.

5408 Valley Station Road, Louisville, KY 40272

