Barry's Kitchen

Popular Items

Ribeye Steak
Chicken Tenders
Aussie Chicken

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Fried Italian breaded cheese sticks

Stuffed Mushrooms

$11.99

Fresh Mushrooms filled with homemade seafood stuffing.

Appetizer Platter

$18.99

A delicious combination of wing dings, jalapeno ravioli, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.

Chicken Tenders App

$11.99

Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Tenders Buffalo App

$12.99

Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Tenders HMBQ App

$12.99

Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.

Scallops Wrapped In Bacon

$17.99

Sweet and fresh sea scallops wrapped in bacon.

Egg Roll

$2.99

An oriental pork and vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce.

Potato Skins

$11.99Out of stock

Deep fried potato skins loaded with cheddar and crisp bacon , served with sour cream.

Fried Ravioli

$9.99

Deep fried and served marinara.

3 Garlic Breadsticks

$6.99Out of stock

Oven baked and served with marinara sauce

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Oven baked and served with marinara sauce

Pork Dumplings

$8.99

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup Bowl

$5.99

Our house recipe of caramelized onions and seasoned broth topped with homemade bread and mozzarella then broiled to perfection

Cup Of Soup

$3.29

Daily Fresh Soup Bowl

$4.99

Caesar Salad Plate

$10.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese

Caesar Grilled CHK

$16.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken

Caesar Fried CHK

$16.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with fried chicken

Caesar Steak

$29.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with steak

Caesar Salmon

$23.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with a salmon filet

Caesar Shrimp

$20.99

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp

Caesar Lobster

$29.99Out of stock

Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with Maine lobster

Salad Plate

$10.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Grilled CHK

$16.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Fried CHK

$16.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with fried chicken served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Salmon

$23.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with a salmon filet served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Lobster

$29.99Out of stock

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with Maine lobster served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Shrimp

$20.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with shrimp served with your choice of dressing

Salad Plate Steak

$29.99

Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with steak served with your choice of dressing

Burgers & Sandwiches

Bacon Ranch Burger

$10.99

A tender chicken breast fried or grilled with bacon and ranch dressing served on a Kaiser roll

BLT

$9.99

Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.

Buffalo Bleu Burger

$9.99

A tender chicken breast fried or grilled with Bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser roll

Chabot Burger

$13.99

Certified Black Angus charbroiled to your liking served on a grilled ciabatta topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, fried egg and garlic mayo

Cheeseburger

$9.99

Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.

Cheeseburger w/Bacon

$11.99

Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.

Chicken Burger Fried

$7.99

A juicy chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Burger Grilled

$7.99

A juicy chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Chicken Club

$11.99

Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.

Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Grilled Cheese w/Ham

$8.99

Grilled Reuben

$11.99

Corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled marble rye.

Haddock Sandwich

$8.99

Hand breaded and golden fried with lettuce and our signature tartar sauce.

Ham Club

$11.99

Ham topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.

Hamburger

$8.99

Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.

Hamburger Club

$11.99

Hamburg topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.

Hamburger w/Bacon

$10.99

Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.

Hot Sandwich Chicken

$15.99

All white chicken on Texas toast and covered in gravy

Hot Sandwich Hamb

$16.99

Certified Black Angus on Texas toast and covered in gravy

Hot Sandwich Roast Beef

$16.99

Seasoned shaved steak on Texas toast and covered in gravy

Hot Sandwich Turkey

$16.99

Oven roasted and sliced turkey on Texas toast and covered in gravy

Lobster Roll

$27.99Out of stock

Maine Lobster meat, Lettuce and mayo on a grilled homemade roll.

Mill Bridge Steak Sandwich

$12.99

Seasoned steak, melted swiss, fried onion rings and garlic mayo on grilled ciabatta.

Tuna Melt

$11.99

Albacore Tuna, melted swiss and mayo on grilled marble rye.

Turkey & Chutney

$12.99

Roast Turkey, smoked bacon and melted swiss topped with our signature cranberry chutney on grilled ciabatta.

Turkey Club

$11.99

Turkey topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.

Seafood

Baked Stuffed Haddock

$23.99

Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection

Baked Stuffed Salmon

$26.99

Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection

Baked Stuffed Scallops

$31.99

Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection

Baked Stuffed Shrimp

$25.99

Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection

Fisherman's Platter

$38.99

A generous portion of hand breaded and deep fried haddock, fresh shrimp and sweet sea scallops

Haddock Filet Broiled

$20.99

A haddock filet brushed with butter and a touch of paprika

Haddock Filet Fried

$20.99

A generous portion of lightly breaded and deep fried haddock

Salmon Filet

$23.99

An 8 oz. Salmon filet lightly seasoned and pan seared

Scallops Broiled

$28.99

Fresh sea scallops broiled with salted butter

Scallops Fried

$28.99

Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and deep fried

Seafood Delight

$30.99

Sea scallops and shrimp sautéed in a butter and wine sauce, topped with creamy potatoes, mozzarella cheese and broiled to perfection

Shrimp Broiled

$22.99

Fresh shrimp broiled with salted butter

Shrimp Fried

$22.99

Fresh shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried

Thai Chili Salmon

$25.99

Steak

Apple Crowned Pork Chops

$22.99

Hand breaded and Southern fried bone in pork chops topped with our own apple cranberry chutney

Bourbon Hamburg Steak

$20.99Out of stock

Our hamburg steak topped with melted Swiss and own very own bourbon sauce

Delmonico Steak

$35.99

14 to 16 oz. hand cut steak seasoned and charbroiled to your liking

Ham Steak

$16.99

3/4 lb. cut of Black Forest ham with grilled pineapple

Hamburg Steak

$17.99

3/4 lb. fresh Black Angus charbroiled to your liking and topped with gravy

Pork Chops

$20.99

Over a pound of bone in pork chops perfectly seasoned and charbroiled

Ribeye Steak

$29.99

10 oz. hand cut steak seasoned and charbroiled to your liking

Steak/Shrimp Carb

$39.99

Our 10 oz. ribeye topped with sautéed shrimp and bacon in our very own garlic and cream sauce

Poultry

Aussie Chicken

$22.99

pan seared and topped with melted Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, bacon and honey mustard sauce

Chicken Breast Fried

$18.99

a tender chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with our house dipping sauce

Chicken Breast Grilled

$18.99

a tender chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled served with our house dipping sauce

Chicken Parmesan Fried

$22.99

hand breaded and deep fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks

Chicken Parmesan Grilled

$22.99

lightly seasoned and grilled topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

juicy cuts of chicken hand breaded and deep fried served with your choice of dipping sauce

Tenders Buffalo

$17.99

Tenders HMBQ

$17.99

Pasta

Lasagna

$18.99

Layers of pasta, our signature meat sauce and three different cheeses

Linguine

$14.99

topped with marinara sauce

Linguine w/Meatballs

$18.99Out of stock

topped with marinara sauce and Italian beef and pork meatballs

Pasta Alfredo

$14.99

A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese.

Pasta Alfredo Chicken

$20.99

A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with chicken

Pasta Alfredo Lobster

$37.99Out of stock

A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with lobster

Pasta Alfredo Scallops

$30.99

A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with scallops

Pasta Alfredo Shrimp

$23.99

A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with shrimp

Pasta Alfredo Salmon

$26.99

Shrimp Scampi

$22.99

sautéed shrimp in a zesty butter and wine sauce

Chicken Scampi

$20.99

Chicken Parmesan Fried

$22.99

hand breaded and deep fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks

Chicken Parmesan Grilled

$22.99

lightly seasoned and grilled topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks

Extra

Extra Cheese

$1.50

Extra Gravy

$1.50

Melted Butter

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Extra Bacon

$2.50

Extra Vegetable

$1.99

Extra Marinara Sauce

$3.00

Extra Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Extra Sour Cream

$1.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Sides

Baked Potato

$3.50

Beef Poutine

$11.99

Chicken Poutine

$11.99

Coleslaw

$1.59

French Fries

$3.50

House Rice

$4.00

Load Baked

$5.99

Loaded Mashed

$5.99

Macaroni and Cheese

$4.00Out of stock

Mashed Potato

$3.50

Meatballs

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Poutine

$6.50

Sautéed Mushrooms

$2.50

Sautéed Mushrooms /Onions

$4.00

Sautéed Onions

$2.50

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Side Linguine

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Tossed Salad

$3.99

Vegatable

$1.99

Pint HMBBQ

$9.99

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.99

Cheesecake With Strawberry Topping

$8.99

Pumpkin Praline

$8.99

Choc. Pnutbutter Explosion Cake

$8.99Out of stock

Banana Foster

$7.99Out of stock

Salted Caramel Crunch cake

$7.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
