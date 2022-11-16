Barry's Kitchen
No reviews yet
178w main st
FORT KENT, ME 04743
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Appetizers
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Fried Italian breaded cheese sticks
Stuffed Mushrooms
Fresh Mushrooms filled with homemade seafood stuffing.
Appetizer Platter
A delicious combination of wing dings, jalapeno ravioli, mozzarella sticks and onion rings.
Chicken Tenders App
Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Tenders Buffalo App
Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Tenders HMBQ App
Deep fried tenders served with celery sticks and your choice of dipping sauce.
Scallops Wrapped In Bacon
Sweet and fresh sea scallops wrapped in bacon.
Egg Roll
An oriental pork and vegetable egg roll served with sweet and sour sauce.
Potato Skins
Deep fried potato skins loaded with cheddar and crisp bacon , served with sour cream.
Fried Ravioli
Deep fried and served marinara.
3 Garlic Breadsticks
Oven baked and served with marinara sauce
Garlic Bread
Oven baked and served with marinara sauce
Pork Dumplings
Soups & Salads
French Onion Soup Bowl
Our house recipe of caramelized onions and seasoned broth topped with homemade bread and mozzarella then broiled to perfection
Cup Of Soup
Daily Fresh Soup Bowl
Caesar Salad Plate
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese
Caesar Grilled CHK
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with grilled chicken
Caesar Fried CHK
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with fried chicken
Caesar Steak
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with steak
Caesar Salmon
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with a salmon filet
Caesar Shrimp
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with shrimp
Caesar Lobster
Fresh Romaine and red onion tossed in creamy Caesar dressing topped with our homemade croutons and grated Parmesan cheese topped with Maine lobster
Salad Plate
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Grilled CHK
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with grilled chicken served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Fried CHK
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with fried chicken served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Salmon
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with a salmon filet served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Lobster
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with Maine lobster served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Shrimp
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with shrimp served with your choice of dressing
Salad Plate Steak
Fresh Romaine, cucumber, tomato, onion, celery and carrot, topped with steak served with your choice of dressing
Burgers & Sandwiches
Bacon Ranch Burger
A tender chicken breast fried or grilled with bacon and ranch dressing served on a Kaiser roll
BLT
Crisp bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on Texas toast.
Buffalo Bleu Burger
A tender chicken breast fried or grilled with Bleu cheese and Buffalo sauce served on a Kaiser roll
Chabot Burger
Certified Black Angus charbroiled to your liking served on a grilled ciabatta topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, fried egg and garlic mayo
Cheeseburger
Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.
Cheeseburger w/Bacon
Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.
Chicken Burger Fried
A juicy chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Burger Grilled
A juicy chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled, served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.
Chicken Club
Chicken topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese w/Ham
Grilled Reuben
Corned beef, melted swiss, sauerkraut and thousand island on grilled marble rye.
Haddock Sandwich
Hand breaded and golden fried with lettuce and our signature tartar sauce.
Ham Club
Ham topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.
Hamburger
Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.
Hamburger Club
Hamburg topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.
Hamburger w/Bacon
Fresh grounded Black Angus beef charbroiled to your liking served on a brioche roll, crisp lettuce, tomato and your choice of topping.
Hot Sandwich Chicken
All white chicken on Texas toast and covered in gravy
Hot Sandwich Hamb
Certified Black Angus on Texas toast and covered in gravy
Hot Sandwich Roast Beef
Seasoned shaved steak on Texas toast and covered in gravy
Hot Sandwich Turkey
Oven roasted and sliced turkey on Texas toast and covered in gravy
Lobster Roll
Maine Lobster meat, Lettuce and mayo on a grilled homemade roll.
Mill Bridge Steak Sandwich
Seasoned steak, melted swiss, fried onion rings and garlic mayo on grilled ciabatta.
Tuna Melt
Albacore Tuna, melted swiss and mayo on grilled marble rye.
Turkey & Chutney
Roast Turkey, smoked bacon and melted swiss topped with our signature cranberry chutney on grilled ciabatta.
Turkey Club
Turkey topped with lettuce, tomato and bacon on Texas toast.
Seafood
Baked Stuffed Haddock
Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection
Baked Stuffed Salmon
Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection
Baked Stuffed Scallops
Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection
Baked Stuffed Shrimp
Topped with our very own seafood stuffing and baked to perfection
Fisherman's Platter
A generous portion of hand breaded and deep fried haddock, fresh shrimp and sweet sea scallops
Haddock Filet Broiled
A haddock filet brushed with butter and a touch of paprika
Haddock Filet Fried
A generous portion of lightly breaded and deep fried haddock
Salmon Filet
An 8 oz. Salmon filet lightly seasoned and pan seared
Scallops Broiled
Fresh sea scallops broiled with salted butter
Scallops Fried
Fresh sea scallops lightly breaded and deep fried
Seafood Delight
Sea scallops and shrimp sautéed in a butter and wine sauce, topped with creamy potatoes, mozzarella cheese and broiled to perfection
Shrimp Broiled
Fresh shrimp broiled with salted butter
Shrimp Fried
Fresh shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried
Thai Chili Salmon
Steak
Apple Crowned Pork Chops
Hand breaded and Southern fried bone in pork chops topped with our own apple cranberry chutney
Bourbon Hamburg Steak
Our hamburg steak topped with melted Swiss and own very own bourbon sauce
Delmonico Steak
14 to 16 oz. hand cut steak seasoned and charbroiled to your liking
Ham Steak
3/4 lb. cut of Black Forest ham with grilled pineapple
Hamburg Steak
3/4 lb. fresh Black Angus charbroiled to your liking and topped with gravy
Pork Chops
Over a pound of bone in pork chops perfectly seasoned and charbroiled
Ribeye Steak
10 oz. hand cut steak seasoned and charbroiled to your liking
Steak/Shrimp Carb
Our 10 oz. ribeye topped with sautéed shrimp and bacon in our very own garlic and cream sauce
Poultry
Aussie Chicken
pan seared and topped with melted Swiss, sautéed mushrooms, bacon and honey mustard sauce
Chicken Breast Fried
a tender chicken breast hand breaded and deep fried served with our house dipping sauce
Chicken Breast Grilled
a tender chicken breast lightly seasoned and grilled served with our house dipping sauce
Chicken Parmesan Fried
hand breaded and deep fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks
Chicken Parmesan Grilled
lightly seasoned and grilled topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks
Chicken Tenders
juicy cuts of chicken hand breaded and deep fried served with your choice of dipping sauce
Tenders Buffalo
Tenders HMBQ
Pasta
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, our signature meat sauce and three different cheeses
Linguine
topped with marinara sauce
Linguine w/Meatballs
topped with marinara sauce and Italian beef and pork meatballs
Pasta Alfredo
A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese.
Pasta Alfredo Chicken
A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with chicken
Pasta Alfredo Lobster
A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with lobster
Pasta Alfredo Scallops
A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with scallops
Pasta Alfredo Shrimp
A perfect blend of heavy cream Parmesan and Romano cheese topped with shrimp
Pasta Alfredo Salmon
Shrimp Scampi
sautéed shrimp in a zesty butter and wine sauce
Chicken Scampi
Chicken Parmesan Fried
hand breaded and deep fried topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks
Chicken Parmesan Grilled
lightly seasoned and grilled topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese served with linguine and garlic breadsticks
Extra
Sides
Baked Potato
Beef Poutine
Chicken Poutine
Coleslaw
French Fries
House Rice
Load Baked
Loaded Mashed
Macaroni and Cheese
Mashed Potato
Meatballs
Onion Rings
Poutine
Sautéed Mushrooms
Sautéed Mushrooms /Onions
Sautéed Onions
Side Caesar Salad
Side Linguine
Sweet Potato Fries
Tossed Salad
Vegatable
Pint HMBBQ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Come in and enjoy!
178w main st, FORT KENT, ME 04743