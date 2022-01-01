Mediterranean
Barsha Restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare. Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!
1141 Aviation Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
