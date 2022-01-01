Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

Barsha Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1141 Aviation Blvd

Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Mosli
Pappardelle
Falafel Sliders

Jump Start

House Made Farmers Cheese

House Made Farmers Cheese

$16.00

House-made Farmers Cheese (Similar to Ricotta) Pickled grape, heirloom tomato, baby beets, grape reduction, mint *Vegetarian

Chicken Liver Pate

Chicken Liver Pate

$17.00

House-made Chicken Liver Pate infused w/ Cognac & currants. Served w/ pistachio, & seasonal compote, and grilled bread! *Can make Gluten Free- Mention sub Gluten-Free Crisps for grilled bread

Cheese Plate

Cheese Plate

$18.00

Selection of 3 cheeses. Paired w/ grapes, Tunisian almonds, seasonal compote & bread crisps. *Vegetarian *Gluten Free? Gluten free crackers can substitute bread crisps.

Charcuterie Plate

Charcuterie Plate

$18.00

Selection of 3 charcuterie. Paired w/ cornichons, Tunisian almonds, mostarda & bread crisps. *Gluten Free? Gluten free crackers can substitute bread crisps.

Cheese + Charcuterie Plate

Cheese + Charcuterie Plate

$22.00

Selection of 2 cheeses & 2 charcuterie. Paired w/ grapes, Tunisian almonds, seasonal compote, cornichons, mostarda & bread crisps. *Gluten Free? Gluten free crackers can substitute bread crisps.

Single Dips

Single Dips

$9.00+

All dips are Vegan! They all come w/ side of bread. Hummus-chickpeas, tahini, garlic, tabil Pesto- basil, mint, sunflower seeds (no parm) Harissa-Smokey & Spicy Fig Tapenade-Sweet & savory olive spread *Vegan

Mediterranean Olives

Mediterranean Olives

$8.00

Mix of green, pink, and black olives, red pepper, lupini beans, and warm spices! Great addition to your Barsha spread! *Vegan

Small Bites

Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$15.00

Roasted cauliflower tossed w/ calabrese pepper, and toasted almonds on dill tahini sauce. *Vegan *Can make nut free - mention no almonds

Tunisian Bruschetta

Tunisian Bruschetta

$16.00

Tuna conserva, chick-pea mash, cucumber, tomato, & soft boiled egg on crusty bread.

Local Kale

Local Kale

$14.00

Kale tossed w/ cremini mushrooms, baby tomato, reggiano, bread crisps, & caesar dressing. *Can make Gluten Free - Sub "Gluten Free Crackers" for bread crisps

Barsha Arugula

Barsha Arugula

$14.00

Wild Arugula tossed w/ quinoa, baby tomato, cucumber, pickled onion, Mediterranean relish, feta, pita crisps w/ lemon vinaigrette. *Vegan - no feta cheese *Can make Gluten Free - Sub "Gluten Free Crackers" for pita crisps

Roasted Eggplant

Roasted Eggplant

$13.00

Roasted eggplant w/ tomato, Mediterranean relish, caramelized onion, balsamic glaze, & toasted almonds. Served w/ 3 pieces of crusty bread!

Stewed Chickpeas

Stewed Chickpeas

$13.00

Chickpeas stewed w/ veggies in Tunisian red sauce, meshouia, & feta. Served w/ 3 pieces of crusty bread!

Market Ceviche

Market Ceviche

$19.00

Marinated swordfish, pomegranate, cucumber, tomato, radish, coriander onion, cilantro, calabrese oil. Served w/ crispy pita *Can make Gluten Free - sub side of pita crisps w/ "Gluten Free Crackers"

La Goulette Mussels

La Goulette Mussels

$18.00

Mussels cooked w/ pilsner broth, tomato, preserved lemons, & capers. Served w/ crusty bread. Also really tasty w/ our zaatar fries!

Falafel Sliders

Falafel Sliders

$17.00

Falafel patties topped w/ caramelized+pickled onion, tabil aioli, cucumber, feta, & labneh in brioche bun. *Can make Vegan - sub brioche bun w/ crusty bread, no feta/labneh/tabil aioli

Bigger Bites

Braised Beef Cheeks

Braised Beef Cheeks

$32.00

Slow braised beef cheeks on creamy polenta served with arugula & crispy shallots! *Gluten Free-no crispy shallots

Shakshuka

Shakshuka

$24.00

Tunisian stewed veggies+cremini mushroom & soyrizo cooked w/ tabil sauce. Topped w/ farm eggs & feta. Served w/ crusty bread! *Can make Vegan - mention no egg/feta cheese

Lamb Meatballs

Lamb Meatballs

$27.00

Lamb Meatballs served on stewed cous cous cooked w/ spinach, mechouia, & spoon of cilantro labneh (yogurt sauce). *Dairy Free? Take off the labneh

Pappardelle

Pappardelle

$24.00

House-made pappardelle tossed in mushroom bolognese, zucchini, squash, red bell peppers, blistered tomato, basil & parm! *Vegetarian

Chicken Mosli

Chicken Mosli

$26.00

Mary's Free-Range Chicken braised in Mama Z's Turmeric sauce w/ quinoa, tomato confit, and crispy potatoes. *Gluten Free

Tabil Branzino

Tabil Branzino

$29.00

Crispy-skinned tabil branzino served atop cous cous risotto & carmamelized lemon.

Seafood Stew

Seafood Stew

$29.00

Squid, shrimp, mussels in flavorful broth w/ Tunisian Cous Cous, preserved lemon, and basil! Can be made gluten-free w/ quinoa instead of Cous Cous.

Chickpea 3 Ways

Chickpea 3 Ways

$24.00

Falafel balls swim in our savory chickpea stew accompanied w/ whipped chick pea! *vegan *gluten-free

Moussaka

Moussaka

$24.00

Stewed eggplant, zucchini, squash & red bell pepper with Tunisian red sauce topped with Tabil béchamel, olive oil croutons and parsley! *vegetarian *Cannot be made vegan *Cannot be made gluten free as there is flour in bechamel sauce

Lamb Lollipop

$29.00

Sides

Zaatar Fries

Zaatar Fries

$8.00

House-cut fries tossed in zaatar, sumac & garlic. Served w/ harissa ketchup & tabil aioli *Vegan? - no tabil aioli

Chilled M'hamsa

Chilled M'hamsa

$8.00

Marinated Cous-Cous tossed w/ cucumber, tomato, feta cheese, & Mediterranean relish. *Vegan? - mention no feta cheese

Spiced Edamame

Spiced Edamame

$9.00

Edamame cooked w/ tabil, shallots, garlic & lemon. *Vegan *Gluten-free

Crusty Bread

Crusty Bread

$8.00

Six pieces of grilled bread served w/ olive butter. *Vegan? - sub olive butter w/ fig tapenade

Extra Bread

Extra Bread

$3.50

Three pieces of grilled bread. Great to add on to any meal! *Vegan

Soup Special

Soup Special

$10.00

Soup changes weekly...ask us! *Typically vegetarian that can be made vegan.

Tabil Mac

Tabil Mac

$9.00

Our adult version of Mac n Cheese. Mac n Cheese Spirals coated in our Tabil spiced parmesan sauce topped w/ gremolata. *vegetarian

Sweet Tooth

Rose Trifle

Rose Trifle

$12.00

Lemon cake, rose water berries, honey marscapone topped w/ toasted pistachios. *Nut free? - mention no pistachios

Fig Brownie

Fig Brownie

$12.00

Gluten-free fig brownie (almond-meal) topped w/ vanilla ice-cream, toasted almonds & balsamic drizzle. *Dairy free? - no icecream

Sorbet of Season

$8.00

Lemon sorbet! *Vegan *Gluten-free

For the Kiddo's

Peeshy's Grilled Cheese

Peeshy's Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Country style bread w/ oozy cheddar cheese. Served w/ grapes & baby carrots. *Vegetarian

Sura Mooki's Mac n Cheese

Sura Mooki's Mac n Cheese

$10.00

Creamy Cheddar Mac n Cheese. Served w/ grapes & baby carrots. *Vegetarian

Chicken Nibbles

Chicken Nibbles

$10.00

House-breaded Chicken Nibbles. Served w/ grapes & baby carrots.

( Sunday Only ) Fried Chicken & Cheddar Biscuits for 2

(Only available Sundays!) Fried Chicken thighs served with Herb Cheddar Biscuits & side salad!
( Sunday Only ) Fried chicken & Cheddar biscuits for 2

( Sunday Only ) Fried chicken & Cheddar biscuits for 2

$34.00

Fried Chicken thighs w/ Herb Cheddar Biscuits & Side Salad!

N/A Beverages

Mexican Cola-Bottle

$5.00

San Pellegrino Lemon Soda- Can

$5.00

San Pellegrino Blood Orange Soda- Can

$5.00

Sparkling Water-Bottle 12oz.

$5.00

Wine

Glera Frizzante

$12.00+

Rose

$14.00+

Txakolina

$15.00+

Albarino

$14.00+

Riesling

$14.00+

Chardonnay

$14.00+

Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Folk Machine Red Blend

$14.00+

Santa Julia Malbec

$14.00+

Hendry Zinfindel

$15.00+

Arena Cabernet

$15.00+

Barsha Orange Gl

$15.00

Lini 910 Lambrusca

$46.00

Pet Project

$59.00

Marino Abate Inzolita Pet Nat

$64.00

Moutard Pere & Fils Brut Champagne

$89.00

Bereche Champagne Brut Reserve

$129.00

Poe Rose of Grenache

$56.00

Graci Rosato

$57.00

Annas Secret Rose

$53.00

Clos Cibonne Tibouren

$74.00

E Bodin Cassis Rose

$74.00

La Maliosa Saturnia Bianco

$69.00

Split Rail Yin & Yang Orange

$63.00

Marc Et Caroline Le Trouble Fait

$59.00

Pierre Gaillard In Dolio Chard

$54.00

Barsha Orange Bottle

$59.00

Goodfellow Chard

$63.00

MarBeso Chardonnay

$73.00

Arnot-Roberts Chardonnay

$86.00

Black Kite Chard

$129.00

Raoul Gautherin & Gils Chablis

$69.00

Jean Pabiot Pouilly Fume SB

$68.00

Amisfield SB

$49.00

Arnauld Lambert Chenin

$97.00

Tegernseerhof Riesling

$79.00

Petra Unger Gruner

$59.00

Benito Ferrara Greco di Tufo

$54.00

Albarino D Fefinanes

$79.00

Weingut Abraham Weissburgunder

$89.00

Arnaud Lambert Domaine de Just

$97.00

Patrick Baubouin Les Gats

$117.00

Domaine Hurt

$83.00Out of stock

Tegernseerhof

$79.00

Tegerneerhof Gruner Veltliner

$54.00

Emrich-Schonleber Riesling

$59.00

Weszeli Riesling

$111.00

Ancien PN

$84.00

Yamhill PN

$59.00

Domaine Rene Leclerc Bourgogne PN

$79.00

David Duband Cote de Nuits PN

$129.00

Black Kite PN

$115.00

Division Villages Les Petits Fers Gamay

$64.00

Beaupere Les Trois Verres Julienas Gamay

$74.00

Karim Vionnet Beaujolais Villages

$56.00

Pierinvaletta Langhe

$69.00

Giuseppe Mascarello Langhe

$132.00

Luigi Giordano Asili Barbaresco

$139.00

Giacomo Grimaldi Sotto Barolo

$146.00

Comm G.B. Burlotto Barolo

$159.00

AR Pepe Grunello Valentina Superiore Riserva

$219.00

Caprili Rosso di Montalcino

$79.00

Fornacina Brunello di Montalcino

$139.00

Fornacina Brunello di Montalcino Riserva

$189.00

Grace Grenache Noir

$76.00

Nelle Syrah

$74.00

Favia Syrah

$99.00

Domaine Grand Veneur Les Champauvins Cote du Rhone

$68.00

Saint Prefert Chateauneuf du Pape Rhone

$109.00

Xavier Anonyme Chateauneuf du Pape Rhone

$139.00

Abeja Merlot

$79.00

Waterstone

$89.00

Adaptation Cab Sauv

$139.00

Chateau Franc Patarabet Saint-Emillion Grand Cru

$79.00

Chateau Desmirail Grand Cru Classe Margaux

$147.00

Patria 'Femina' Nere Etna Rosso

$63.00

Serra Paitin Barbera D'Alba

$68.00

Arnot Roberts Trousseau

$87.00

Palacio Del Burgo Rioja Reserva

$59.00

Weingut Abraham Upupa Rot

$89.00

Jimenez Landi Natural

$69.00

Capanna Brunello Di Montalcino

$278.00Out of stock

Benanti Rovittello

$227.00Out of stock

Sottimano Pajore

$304.00Out of stock

Clos Cibonne Tibouren Rose

$167.00Out of stock

Benanti Pietra Marina

$204.00Out of stock

Barsha

$87.00

Draft Beer

Boomtown Limelight IPA

$9.00

Upland Pils

$9.00

Strand Throwback Lager

$9.00

Cocktails

Spritz

$12.00

A Night in Tunisia

$12.00

Sangria

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Barsha features the bright flavors of Tunisia and fresh Californian fare. Barsha is the passion project of Adnen & Lenora Marouani. They bring you their love of culture, food, and libation through Barsha!

Location

1141 Aviation Blvd, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254

Directions

Gallery
Barsha Restaurant image
Barsha Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nando Trattoria - 1131 Manhattan Ave
orange star4.5 • 754
1131 Manhattan Ave Manhattan beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Zinc@Shade
orange star4.2 • 881
1221 N VALLEY DR Manhattan Beach, CA 90266
View restaurantnext
Nomad Eatery
orange star4.6 • 136
2041 Rosecrans Ave El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
tapizôn
orange starNo Reviews
450 Main St El Segundo, CA 90245
View restaurantnext
Hummus House
orange star4.6 • 1,526
12211 Hawthorne Blvd Hawthorne, CA 90250
View restaurantnext
Restoration Kitchen & Wine - Torrance
orange star4.6 • 653
1437 Marcelina Ave Torrance, CA 90501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Hermosa Beach

Zane's Restaurant - 1150 Hermosa Ave
orange star4.5 • 4,638
1150 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Good Stuff Restaurant - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.4 • 3,595
1286 The Strand Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Rabano - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.5 • 869
2516 Pacific Coast Hwy Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Barnacles Bar & Grill
orange star4.0 • 692
837 Hermosa Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Brother's Burritos Original-Pier
orange star4.5 • 606
24 11th st Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
The Source Café - Hermosa Beach
orange star4.6 • 402
509 Pier Ave Hermosa Beach, CA 90254
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Hermosa Beach
Redondo Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (48 restaurants)
Manhattan Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
El Segundo
review star
Avg 4.6 (24 restaurants)
Hawthorne
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Torrance
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Gardena
review star
Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)
Inglewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Playa Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Marina Del Rey
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston