Bartels Giant Burger 22355 Corning Rd

No reviews yet

22355 Corning Rd

Corning, CA 96021

Popular Items

Regular Burger Meal

Regular Burger Meal

$15.45

Our quarter pound burger comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.

Kids Burger Meal

Kids Burger Meal

$12.30

Our kids burger comes with ketchup and pickles, and a choice of either french fries or tots, along with a small drink.

Giant Burger Meal

Giant Burger Meal

$16.35

Our giant 3rd pound, Patty comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise. Comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.

Food

Burgers and Sandwiches

Regular Burger

Regular Burger

$7.99

Our quarter pound burger cooked to your specifications. Comes with lettuce, tomato onion, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Regular Burger Meal

Regular Burger Meal

$15.45

Our quarter pound burger comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.

Giant Burger

Giant Burger

$8.85

Our third of a pound burger, comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Giant Burger Meal

Giant Burger Meal

$16.35

Our giant 3rd pound, Patty comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise. Comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.

Garden Burger

Garden Burger

$8.90

Our garden Burger is made from the original garden burger patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato mustard, mayonnaise, and onion.

Garden Burger Meal

Garden Burger Meal

$16.50

Our garden burger meal comes with fries or tots, and a regular drink.

Polish Dog

Polish Dog

$7.95

Our 1/3 pound, Polish dog comes with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, onion, and tomatoes.

Polish Dog Meal

Polish Dog Meal

$15.49

One of our delicious third of a pound, 100% beef Polish dog, comes with fries or tots and a regular drink. (Shown with upgraded onion rings.)

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$8.90

Our Grilled Chicken sandwich comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayonnaise.

Grilled Chicken Meal

Grilled Chicken Meal

$16.50

Our Grilled Chicken sandwich meal comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayonnaise. choose fries or Tots, or upgrade to onion rings and a regular drink.

Kids Burger

Kids Burger

$4.80

Our kids burger is 1/6 of a pound and comes with ketchup and pickles.

Kids Burger Meal

Kids Burger Meal

$12.30

Our kids burger comes with ketchup and pickles, and a choice of either french fries or tots, along with a small drink.

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$8.80

four crunchy and soft in the middle chicken strips come in an order.

Chicken Strips Meal

Chicken Strips Meal

$16.30

Our delectable, chicken strips, fried with four strips, and either tots or fries and a regular drink included in a meal.

Small Grilled Cheese

Small Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Our small grilled cheese comes on an inside out bun with American cheese and is crunchy on the outside and soft and melty on the inside.

Large Grilled Cheese

Large Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Our large grilled cheese sandwich comes on a 4 1/2 inch bun and it's crunchy on the outside and melted on the inside.

Beyond Burger

Beyond Burger

$9.95

Our beyond burger is 1/3 of a pound plant based patty and comes with lettuce, tomato onion, mustard, and mayonnaise.

Beyond Burger Meal

Beyond Burger Meal

$17.45

Our beyond burger meal (Plant based) comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise and includes either french fries or tater tots, and a regular drink.

Delicious Appetizer's and Sides

Small Fries

$4.50

Large Fries

$5.25

Brew City Onion Rings

$6.25

Small Tots

$4.50

Large Tots

$5.25

Chips

$2.00

Raspberry Cheese cake chimi

$5.00

Thirst Busters

Kid's Drink

$2.95

Regular Drink

$4.50

Large Drink

$4.75

Water Cup

$1.00

Ice Cup

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Regular Milk

$3.50

Large Milk

$4.25

Kid's Shake

$3.50

Kid's Float

$3.50

Regular Shake

$5.50

Regular Float

$5.50

Large Shake

$7.75

Large Float

$7.75

Frosty Cup with One Topping

$5.50

Red Bull

Red Bull

$4.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$4.50

Infused Red Bull

$5.50

Sugar Free Infused Red Bull

$5.50

Iced Coffee

Iced Mocha

$5.75

Iced Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.75

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.75

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Blended Mocha

$5.75

Blended Vanilla Bean Latte

$5.75

Blended Caramel Latte

$5.75

Blended Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Small Hot Coffee

$3.25

Large Hot Coffee

$3.75

Small Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Large Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Small Hot Tea

$3.25

Large Hot Tea

$3.75

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
We have been in business over 50 years in the North State area. Our burgers are sought after, and absolutely delicious. Come in and enjoy!

22355 Corning Rd, Corning, CA 96021

