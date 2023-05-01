Bartels Giant Burger 22355 Corning Rd
22355 Corning Rd
Corning, CA 96021
Food
Burgers and Sandwiches
Regular Burger
Our quarter pound burger cooked to your specifications. Comes with lettuce, tomato onion, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Regular Burger Meal
Our quarter pound burger comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.
Giant Burger
Our third of a pound burger, comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Giant Burger Meal
Our giant 3rd pound, Patty comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise. Comes with fries or tots and a regular drink.
Garden Burger
Our garden Burger is made from the original garden burger patty. Comes with lettuce, tomato mustard, mayonnaise, and onion.
Garden Burger Meal
Our garden burger meal comes with fries or tots, and a regular drink.
Polish Dog
Our 1/3 pound, Polish dog comes with mustard, mayonnaise, pickles, onion, and tomatoes.
Polish Dog Meal
One of our delicious third of a pound, 100% beef Polish dog, comes with fries or tots and a regular drink. (Shown with upgraded onion rings.)
Grilled Chicken
Our Grilled Chicken sandwich comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayonnaise.
Grilled Chicken Meal
Our Grilled Chicken sandwich meal comes with lettuce, tomato, onion, mustard and mayonnaise. choose fries or Tots, or upgrade to onion rings and a regular drink.
Kids Burger
Our kids burger is 1/6 of a pound and comes with ketchup and pickles.
Kids Burger Meal
Our kids burger comes with ketchup and pickles, and a choice of either french fries or tots, along with a small drink.
Chicken Strips
four crunchy and soft in the middle chicken strips come in an order.
Chicken Strips Meal
Our delectable, chicken strips, fried with four strips, and either tots or fries and a regular drink included in a meal.
Small Grilled Cheese
Our small grilled cheese comes on an inside out bun with American cheese and is crunchy on the outside and soft and melty on the inside.
Large Grilled Cheese
Our large grilled cheese sandwich comes on a 4 1/2 inch bun and it's crunchy on the outside and melted on the inside.
Beyond Burger
Our beyond burger is 1/3 of a pound plant based patty and comes with lettuce, tomato onion, mustard, and mayonnaise.
Beyond Burger Meal
Our beyond burger meal (Plant based) comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, mustard, and mayonnaise and includes either french fries or tater tots, and a regular drink.
Sauce on the Side
Our famous fry sauce comes in 4 ounce containers for an added bonus to our french fries, tots, or onion rings.
kid strips 2
kid strips 2 meal
Large grilled cheese Meal
Small Grilled Cheese meal
Delicious Appetizer's and Sides
Coffee
Iced Coffee
Blended Coffee
Hot Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
We have been in business over 50 years in the North State area. Our burgers are sought after, and absolutely delicious. Come in and enjoy!
22355 Corning Rd, Corning, CA 96021