Bartels Red Bluff 723 Walnut Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
723 Walnut Street, Red Bluff, CA 96080
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
LAKE CALIFORNIA CAFE & PIZZRIA
No Reviews
19632 Lake California Dr Cottonwood, CA 96022
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Red Bluff
More near Red Bluff