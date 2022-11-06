Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Seafood

Bartlett's

2,390 Reviews

$$$

2408 W Anderson Ln

Austin, TX 78757

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Salad
Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips
Famous French Dip Sandwich Au Jus

*Starters*

Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips

Spinach and Artichoke Dip with Salsa and Tortilla Chips

$16.00

Reggiano, artichoke hearts, tortilla chips.

Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points

Smoked Salmon with Chef's Dressing, Capers, Red Onions, and Toast Points

$18.00

Cured in-house, chef’s dressing, toast points.

Grilled Artichokes with Remoulade Sauce

Grilled Artichokes with Remoulade Sauce

$18.00

Ocean Mist artichokes, remoulade sauce.

Shoestring French Fries

Shoestring French Fries

$7.00

Fresh made in-hose shoestring fries.

Toasted Ciabatta

$3.00

Ciabatta toasted with butter.

5 Pieces Cheese Toast

$10.50

Ciabatta topped with three cheese blend.

1 Piece Cheese Toast

$2.00

Ciabatta topped with three cheese blend.

Chips And Fire Roasted Salsa

Chips And Fire Roasted Salsa

$8.00

Fire roasted on our grill served chilled.

One Grilled Artichoke Half with Remoulade

One Grilled Artichoke Half with Remoulade

$7.00

Ocean Mist artichokes, remoulade sauce.

Half Order Baby Back Ribs

Half Order Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Hill Country barbecue sauce.

Chili Cheese Fries

$15.00

Our Famous French Fries with a whole topping of our chili! Mixed Cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses and diced white onions on top!

*Soup and Salads*

Traditional Salad

Traditional Salad

$15.00

Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$15.00

Fresh Romaine, toasted Ciabatta croutons, chopped Reggiano. Served with anchovies upon request. **Our salads to go served with dressing on the side**

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$22.00

Crispy tortilla strips, honey lime vinaigrette and peanut dressing, julienne carrot, crushed peanuts, cilantro. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Asian Noodle Salad

Asian Noodle Salad

$19.00

Fresh noodles, avocado, mango, peanuts, cilantro, basil, mint, scallions, carrots, toasted coconut, tomato, and cabbage with a Thai-style vinaigrette. We recommend adding steak! **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Sashimi Tuna Salad

Sashimi Tuna Salad

$30.00

Ahi tuna seared rare and dressed, fresh avocado, mango, tomato, field greens, diced red onion, toasted sesame seeds. Served with Champagne Vinaigrette. *Our salads to go are served with dressing on the side*

Club Salad

Club Salad

$22.00

Choice of chicken, fresh avocado, field greens, julienned carrots, chopped egg, and bacon. Your choice of dressing. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Small Traditional Salad

Small Traditional Salad

$8.00

A smaller version of our Traditional Salad. Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Small Side Caesar

Small Side Caesar

$8.00

Smaller version of our Caesar Salad: Fresh Romaine, toasted Ciabatta croutons, chopped Reggiano. Served with anchovies upon request. **Our salads to go served with dressing on the side**

Chicken Tortilla Soup

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$10.00

Made from scratch, famous for a reason.

Tortilla Soup and Traditional Salad

Tortilla Soup and Traditional Salad

$22.00

Our Soup of the Day with a Traditional Salad. Hand chopped greens, chopped egg, applewood smoked bacon, toasted ciabatta croutons, julienned carrots, fresh corn, your choice of dressing. **Each of our salads to go come with dressing on the side**

Tortilla Soup and Caesar

Tortilla Soup and Caesar

$22.00

Our Soup of the Day with a Caesar Salad. Fresh Romaine, toasted Ciabatta croutons, chopped Reggiano. Served with anchovies upon request. **Our salads to go served with dressing on the side**

*Burgers and Sandwiches*

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$22.00

Cheddar, tomato, lettuce, pickle, onion, mayo, mustard.

Hickory Burger

Hickory Burger

$22.00

Applewood smoked bacon, chopped cheddar, onion, hickory sauce.

House Made Veggie Burger

$18.00

Brown rice, mushrooms, sweet soy, Jack, avocado-basil slather.

Fresh Fish Sandwich

Fresh Fish Sandwich

$28.00

Chef’s dressing, leaf lettuce, pickles, red onion.

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

Chimichurri Steak Sandwich

$25.00

Arugula, mayo, tomato, red onion.

Famous French Dip Sandwich Au Jus

Famous French Dip Sandwich Au Jus

$29.00

Thinly sliced prime rib, mayo, au jus.

Texas Chili Burger

$22.00

Our house ground burger, topped with Bartlett's Famous Chili, shredded cheese, and diced onion. Served with one side.

*Entrees*

Applewood Smoked Pork Chop with Red Onion Jam

$32.00

Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam. Choose one side item.

Applewood Smoked Pork Chop - Double

Applewood Smoked Pork Chop - Double

$38.00

Orange-vanilla brine, red onion jam. Choose one side item.

Baby Back Pork Ribs

Baby Back Pork Ribs

$34.00

Basted with Hill Country barbecue sauce. Knife and fork tender. We recommend cole slaw as your side.

Cold Water Salmon

Cold Water Salmon

$36.00

Hardwood grilled. Choose one side.

Oven Roasted Chicken with Apricot Glaze

$28.00

Roasted, with apricot glaze. Choose one side.

FISH & SHRIMP

$48.00

*Steaks*

12oz Prime Rib Au Jus

12oz Prime Rib Au Jus

$50.00

Rosemary salt crust, served au jus. We recommend Mashed Potatoes for your side.

8oz Prime Rib Au Jus

$43.00

Roasted Prime Rib with Rosemary Salt crust, served au jus. Choice of one side. We recommend Mashed Potatoes.

100 Hour Marinated Ribeye - 14 oz

$53.00

Pineapple-Sesame-Ginger marinade, grilled over Live Oak. Choice of one side. We recommend Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

CAB Ribeye 14 oz*

$53.00

Hand cut Angus Beef Ribeye Steak, grilled over live oak. Choice of one side. We recommend Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

12oz Kansas City Strip with Cowboy Butter

$48.00

Hardwood grilled hand cut steak with Cowboy Butter. Choice of one side. We recommend Garlic Mashed Potatoes.

Filet Mignon - 8 oz

$50.00

Hardwood grilled, properly aged, Angus tenderloin steak. Choice of one side. We recommend Wilted Spinach with Reggiano.

Petite Filet Mignon - 5 oz

$41.00

Hardwood grilled, properly aged, Angus tenderloin steak. Choice of one side. We recommend Wilted Spinach with Reggiano.

*Sides*

Baked Potato

$10.00

Butter, Sour Cream, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Scallions.

Creamy Cole Slaw

Creamy Cole Slaw

$8.00

Green onions, parsley and cabbage tossed in a our coleslaw dressing.

Wilted Spinach

Wilted Spinach

$8.00

Topped with Reggiano cheese.

Broccoli with Reggiano

$8.00

Lemon juice and olive oil.

Cauliflower Quinoa Salad with Cashews

$8.00

Tossed in a champagne vinaigrette.

Roasted Beets with Horseradish Sauce

$8.00

Red and golden beets.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Made fresh in-house.

Shoestring French Fries

Shoestring French Fries

$8.00

Shoestring cut fries.

Fresh Tomatoes with Basil and Olive Oil

Fresh Tomatoes with Basil and Olive Oil

$8.00

Campari tomatoes.

Braised Red Cabbage with Goat Cheese

$8.00

*Desserts*

Key Lime Pie with Whipped Cream

Key Lime Pie with Whipped Cream

$11.00

Fresh key lime juice and zest, pecan graham cracker crust.

Apple Walnut Cobbler with Ice Cream

$11.00

Walnut, cinnamon and sugar topping.

Hot fudge Sundae with Sugared Pecans and Whipped Cream

$11.00

House-made decadent Belgian hot fudge.

Blue Bell Ice Cream

$6.00

A local favorite.

Extra Blue Bell Ice Cream cup

$3.00

*Kids Menu*

Kids Roasted Chicken

$12.00

Oven roasted leg and breast.

Kids Cheeseburger

$12.00

Cheddar, pickles and ketchup.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Served with pickles on the side.

Half Order Baby Back Ribs

Half Order Baby Back Ribs

$21.00

Hill Country barbecue sauce.

*Extra Sauces*

Side Champagne Vinagrette

$1.00

Side Buttermilk Garlic

$1.00

Side Mustard Honey

$1.00

Side Honey Lime Vinagrette

$1.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$1.00

Side Thai Vinagrette

$1.00

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$2.00

Side Creamy Horseradish Sauce

$1.00

Side Au Jus

$1.00

Side BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Side Chef's Dressing

$1.00

Side Remoulade Sauce

$1.00

Side Chimichurri Sauce

$1.00

Side Hickory Sauce

$1.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Side Dijon Sauce

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Gluten Free Bun A La

$1.50

Sliced Avocado

$1.75

Beer

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Dos XX

$5.00

Kaliber N/A

$3.00

Wine

Elouan Pinot Noir

$42.00

Fess Parker Pinot Noir

$55.00

J Lohr Hilltop Cabernet

$52.00Out of stock

Catena Zapeta Malbec

$38.00

Boen Pinot Noir

$48.00

Quilt Fabric of America

$68.00

Lang and Reed Cabernet Franc

$64.00

Etude Pinot Noir

$75.00

Caymus-Suisun Gran Durif

$65.00

Turley Zinfandel

$80.00

BACA Cat's Cradle Zinfandel

$69.00

8 Years in the Desert

$77.00Out of stock

Beronia Rioja Reserva

$45.00

Zenato Ripassa

$70.00

DIORA PINOT NOIR

$47.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir

$65.00

Domaine Drouhin Oregon Pinot

$99.00Out of stock

Goldeneye by Duckhorn Pinot Noir

$105.00

Kosta Browne Santa Rita Hills

$210.00

Chelsea Goldschmidt Merlot

$40.00

Luigi Bosca SV Malbec

$47.00

Daou Cabernet

$55.00

Molly Dooker Maitre D-

$60.00

Canvasback by Duckhorn

$68.00

Faust Cabernet

$115.00

Joseph Phelps Cabernet

$185.00

Jordan Cabernet

$130.00

Far Niente Napa

$240.00

Caymus Special Select

$290.00Out of stock

Somerston IV

$130.00Out of stock

Zenato Pinot Grigio

$32.00

Cade Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$55.00

Rose Gold

$42.00Out of stock

Trefethen Chardonnay

$52.00

Thomas Schmitt Riesling

$30.00

Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$39.00

Craggy Range Sauv Blanc

$38.00

Love Block Sauvignon Blanc

$44.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$58.00

Drouhin Chardonnay

$58.00

Neyers Chardonnay

$55.00Out of stock

Gary Farrell Russian River Chardonnay

$62.00

Chateau D Aquriel Tavel Rose

$45.00

Tera dOro Bottle

$38.00

Mas Fi Rose Brut Bottle

$30.00

Marsuret Prosecco

$36.00

GH Mumm

$75.00

Sonoma-Cutrer Chard .375

$23.00

Argyle Winery .375

$35.00Out of stock

Duckhorn Merlot .375

$60.00

Quilt Napa Valley Cabernet

$40.00

Coffee and Tea

Coffee

$3.75

Decaf

$3.75

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$5.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Double Capuccino

$6.00

Macchiato

$3.50

Latte

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Doppleganger

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Maine Root Beer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

San Pelligrino

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Club Soda

$3.50

Orange Juice

$4.50

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.25

Kid Lemonade

Raz Lemonade

$4.50

Tomato Juice

$2.25

Virgin Bloody Mary

$3.00

Milkshake

$5.50

Root Beer Float

$4.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markRomantic
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Consistency in service and quality defines us. You are not just having dinner, you are having a true dining experience at Bartletts.

Website

Location

2408 W Anderson Ln, Austin, TX 78757

Directions

