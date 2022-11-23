Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Bartlett's Ocean View Farm
314 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
7th generation family farm growing vegetables including our famous corn and tomatoes and organic kale, fruit like watermelon and strawberries, flower bouquets and ornamental plants on 100 acres of beautiful Nantucket land.
Location
33 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Great Harbor Market - 199 Upper Main Street
3.0 • 2
199 Upper Main Street Edgartown, MA 02539
View restaurant