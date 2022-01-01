- Home
Bartolino's Osteria Hampton
No reviews yet
2103 Sulphur Avenue
St. Louis, MO 63139
Popular Items
Appetizers
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Minestrone
Bowl of Minestrone
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded over flash fried spinach with bistro dipping sauce
Smoked Salmon
served with capers, onions, cream cheese and focaccia toast
Breaded Artichokes
lightly breaded and deep fried, served in a lemon butter sauce
Toasted Ravioli
meat-filled breaded ravioli dusted with parmigiano cheese
Home Made Fried Cheese
provel cheese sticks, breaded and fried
Combination Appetizer Platter
cannelloni, stuffed mushrooms, fried cheese, charbroiled shrimp and toasted ravioli
Stuffed Mushrooms
stuffed with a crab meat mixture and baked in lemon and butter
Toasted Ravioli Siciliano
Lunch Salads
Bartolino's Special Salad
lettuce tossed with salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing
Bartolino's Special Salad w/ Chicken
lettuce tossed with chicken, salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing
Dinner Salad
mixed lettuce, diced red peppers, parmesan, green onions and cheese tossed with our house dressing
Dinner Caesar
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled 6 oz. salmon over mixed greens
Chicken Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, chicken and seasoned croutons tossed in our special caesar dressing
Spinach Salad w/ Fried Artichokes
baby spinach, bacon, fresh-sliced mushrooms, red onions, hard-boiled egg topped with fried breaded artichoke hearts
Italian Tomato Salad
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
Tuscan Tuna Salad
mixed field greens with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, cannellini beans and Italian dressing topped with grilled tuna steak
Chop Salad
fresh lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cannellini beans, green onions and parmesan cheese with our house dressing
Seafood Salad
mixed lettuce tossed with our house dressing and topped with crab meat and shrimp
Steak Salad
Extra Dressing On Side
Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
16" Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
10" Gluten Free One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
14" One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
16" One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
14" Bartolino's Pizza
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
16" Bartolino's Pizza
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
14" Margarita Pizza
marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil
16" Margarita Pizza
marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil
Sandwiches
Filet of Sole Sandwich
breaded and served golden brown on garlic cheese bread
Italian Sausage Sand
roasted green and red peppers, sauteed onions and tomato sauce on garlic cheese bread
Bacon Cheddar Burger
half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Cajun Tuna Steak Sand
with roasted peppers on a multi grain bread
Grilled 3 Cheese
with american, swiss and cheddar cheeses
Chicken Milanese Sand
italian-style breaded chicken with a hint of lemon served on toasted garlic cheese bread
Meatball & Cheese Sand
granny’s famous meatballs on our garlic cheese bread
Grilled Chicken Club Sand
grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato served on multi grain bread
Italian Beef Sandwich
tender roast beef with sauteed green peppers and onions with giardinera on garlic cheese. served with a side of au jus
Turkey Club
on white toast
Chicken Wrap
grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla
Roast Beef Sandwich
on garlic cheese bread with au jus
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz Salmon with a caper aioli served on whole grain bread.
BLT
Lunch Pasta
House Penne Pasta
penne noodles with italian sausage in a saffron cream sauce with onions
Farfalle Primavera
bowtie noodles, with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and assorted vegetables, light cream and tomato
Tortellini con Piselli
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
Spaghetti con Meatballs
pasta with meat balls
Spaghetti con Salsiccia
pasta with italian sausage
Linguine Roma
linguine noodles with chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts tossed with olive oil and garlic
Lasagna
wide pasta layered and baked with italian sausage, meat sauce and cheese
Ravioli Bolognese
rich meat sauce with cream
Fettucccine Alfredo
fettuccine noodles, white cream sauce
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken
charbroiled chicken breast in a light cream sauce
Cannelloni
tubular pasta stuffed with meat, spinach, egg and cheese
Manicotti
tubular pasta stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano cheese
Chicken Asparagus Risotto
sauteed chicken, mushrooms and asparagus in a light tomato and cream sauce
Cavatelli con Broccoli
broccoli, cream or red sauce
Baked Mostaccioli
provel cheese, meat sauce and one meat ball
Cavatelli alla Vodka
shell noodles tossed with sauteed shrimp in a fresh garlic, light olive oil, splash of vodka and finished in a cream reduction
Linguine w/ Clams
fresh clams, olive oil and garlic
Linguine Tutto Mare
linguine noodles with shrimp, crab, clams, squid, fish, butter, mushrooms, garlic in a light tomato or cream sauce
Rigatoni Caprese
rigatoni noodles with roasted tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic
Lunch Specialties
Sole Lemon and Butter
broiled filet of sole topped with breadcrumbs, lemon and butter
Sole Parmigiano
breaded and fried filet of sole baked with marinara sauce and cheese
8oz Strip Sirloin
New York Strip with topped steak butter
Chopped Sirloin
with sauteed onions, mushrooms and provel cheese
Chicken Ferri
breaded and broiled chicken breast with white wine, lemon, butter and fresh garlic
Veal Parmigiano
breaded veal, baked with marinara sauce and provel cheese
Chicken Protein Plate
grilled chicken breast with cottage cheese and sliced tomato
Steak Protein Plate
chopped sirloin with cottage cheese and sliced tomato
Grilled Salsiccia
with sauteed red peppers, green peppers, onions and tomato sauce
Salmon Carciofi
grilled salmon with lemon butter caper sauce and fresh tomatoes
Chicken Modiga
Chicken Parm
Chicken Marsala
Sides
Asparagus
Baker
Broccoli
Carrots Amaretto
Cheese Garlic Bread
Cottage Cheese
Creamed Spinach
French Fries
Garlic Bread
Jar of Sauce
Meatball
Peas & Prosciutto
Sauteed Spinach
Side Pasta
Slaw
Twice Baked Potato
Veg of the Day
Chips
Small To Go Dressing
Dessert
Kids Menu
Appetizers
Cup of Soup of the Day
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Cup of Minestrone
Bowl of Minestrone
Combination Appetizer Platter
cannelloni, stuffed mushrooms, fried cheese, charbroiled shrimp and toasted ravioli
Appetizer Special
Smoked Salmon
served with capers, onions, cream cheese and focaccia toast
Homemade Meatballs
with tomato sauce
Eggplant Parmigiano
slices of eggplant layered with tomato sauce and provel cheese then baked
Fried Calamari
lightly breaded over flash fried spinach with bistro dipping sauce
Grilled Calamari
breaded and grilled calamari with a trinity of peppers
Calamari Marinara
sauteed with marinara, kalamata olives and mushrooms
Toasted Ravioli
meat-filled breaded ravioli dusted with parmigiano cheese
Toasted Ravioli Siciliano
meat-filled breaded ravioli tossed in garlic butter and provel then dusted with parmigiano
Escargot
baked with lemon, butter and fresh chopped garlic. topped with breadcrumbs
Shrimp Dijon
shrimp sauteed in butter, garlic and dijon mustard
Shrimp Cocktail
ice cold jumbo shrimp served in a martini glass with cocktail sauce and lemon
Chicken Wings
ten wings tossed in a spicy hot mustard sauce
Stuffed Mushrooms
stuffed with a crab meat mixture and baked in lemon and butter
Home Made Fried Cheese
provel cheese sticks, breaded and fried
Breaded Artichokes
lightly breaded and deep fried, served in a lemon butter sauce
Crab Cakes
crab meat mixed with red and yellow peppers, red onions, and parsley
Bruschetta
tomato relish, pesto, balsamic onion jam with bleu cheese crumbles served with crostini bread
Mussels
mussels sautéed in a white wine, butter, garlic sauce
Arancini
risotto balls stuffed with meat sauce and peas, breaded and deep fried
Beef Carpaccio
shaved beef tenderloin, capers, mustard aioli, shaved parmigiano
Salads
Bartolino's Special Salad
lettuce tossed with salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing
Bartolino's Special Salad w/ Chicken
lettuce tossed with chicken, salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing
Dinner Salad
mixed lettuce, diced red peppers, parmesan, green onions and cheese tossed with our house dressing
Grilled Salmon Salad
grilled 6 oz. salmon over mixed greens
Dinner Caesar
crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing
Chicken Caesar Salad
crisp romaine, chicken and seasoned croutons tossed in our special caesar dressing
Spinach Salad w/ Fried Artichokes
baby spinach, bacon, fresh-sliced mushrooms, red onions, hard-boiled egg topped with fried breaded artichoke hearts
Italian Tomato Salad
sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil
Tuscan Tuna Salad
mixed field greens with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, cannellini beans and Italian dressing topped with grilled tuna steak
Chop Salad
fresh lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cannellini beans, green onions and parmesan cheese with our house dressing
Seafood Salad
mixed lettuce tossed with our house dressing and topped with crab meat and shrimp
Steak Salad
Wedge Romain
Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
10" Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
14" Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
16" Cheese Pizza
just cheese, no toppings
10" One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
10" Gluten Free One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
14" One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
16" One Topping
Custom pizza, one or more toppings
10" Bartolino's Pizza
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
14" Bartolino's Pizza
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
16" Bartolino's Pizza
sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.
10" Margherita Pizza
marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil
14" Margarita Pizza
marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil
16" Margarita Pizza
marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil
14" John Paul Pizza
16" John Paul Pizza
Sandwiches
Filet of Sole Sandwich
breaded and served golden brown on garlic cheese bread
Chicken Milanese Sand
italian-style breaded chicken with a hint of lemon served on toasted garlic cheese bread
Italian Beef Sandwich
tender roast beef with sauteed green peppers and onions with giardinera on garlic cheese. served with a side of au jus
Bacon Cheddar Burger
half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese
Meatball & Cheese Sand
granny’s famous meatballs on our garlic cheese bread
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
Grilled 6 oz Salmon with a caper aioli served on whole grain bread.
Pasta
Tortellini Piselli
circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese
Ravioli Bolognese
rich meat sauce with cream
Baked Spaghetti, Penne, and Ravioli Combo
provel cheese and one meat ball
Lasagna
wide pasta layered and baked with italian sausage, meat sauce and cheese
Manicotti
tubular pasta stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano cheese
Cannelloni
tubular pasta stuffed with meat, spinach, egg and cheese
Fettuccine w/ Chicken
charbroiled chicken breast in a light cream sauce
Rigatoni Bolognese
rich meat sauce with cream
Spaghetti con Polpette
pasta with meat balls
Spaghetti con Salsiccia
pasta with italian sausage
Cavatelli con Broccoli
broccoli, cream or red sauce
Rigatoni Pesto
basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts
Farfalle Primavera
bowtie noodles, with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and assorted vegetables, light cream and tomato
Rigatoni Caprese
rigatoni noodles with roasted tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic
Linguine Tutto Mare
linguine noodles with shrimp, crab, clams, squid, fish, butter, mushrooms, garlic in a light tomato or cream sauce
Cavatelli alla Vodka
shell noodles tossed with sauteed shrimp in a fresh garlic, light olive oil, splash of vodka and finished in a cream reduction
Linguine Pignoli
shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, pine nuts, lemon butter, garlic
Linguine with Clams
fresh clams, olive oil and garlic
Angel Hair Roseanne
angel hair with sauteed scallops, shrimp, fresh tomato, olive oil and garlic
Linguine Micheal
Cajun Salmon Pappadelle
Short Rib Ragu
Fettucine
Pappardelle Abruzi
fresh wide noodles, tossed in a cream sauce with pancetta and porcini mushrooms
Bowtie Franco
Gluten Free Pasta
Risotto
House Special Risotto
sweet italian sausage, onion and saffron prepared with white wine and a touch of cream
Chicken Risotto
sauteed chicken in a light butter sauce, asparagus, mushrooms, tomato and cream
Seafood Risotto
shrimp, crab, squid, butter, mushrooms and garlic in a light tomato sauce and cream
Scallop Risotto
sauteed scallops with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction
Shrimp Risotto
sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction
Veal Dishes
Veal Milanase
breaded, pan-fried veal cutlets. served with fresh lemon
Veal Piccata
veal sauteed in lemon and butter sauce with a touch of white wine
Veal Parmigiano
breaded veal, baked with marinara sauce and provel cheese
Veal Saltimbocca
veal sautéed in white wine with prosciutto, provolone cheese, with sage and mushrooms
Veal Marsala
veal sauteed with marsala wine, roasted red peppers and mushrooms
Chicken Dishes
Chicken Sambuca
sauteed chicken breast with garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato in a light sambuca cream sauce
Chicken Modiga
breaded and broiled boneless chicken breast, with provel cheese, topped with a garlic, white wine, lemon butter and mushroom sauce
Chicken Spiedini
lightly breaded and broiled boneless breast of chicken stuffed with bread crumbs, tomato and cheese
Chicken Ferri
breaded and broiled chicken breast with white wine, lemon, butter and fresh garlic
Chicken Parmigiano
breaded and broiled and baked with provel cheese
Chicken Milanese
Fish Dishes
Sole al Ferri
filet of sole, broiled with lemon and butter. a bartolino’s favorite
Sole alla Ragni
filet of sole, broiled with crab meat, lemon, butter and cheese
Sole Modiga
SOLE MODIGA* filet of sole breaded and fried, with melted cheese, white wine and mushrooms
Salmon Carciofi
topped with fresh tomato relish and pine nuts
Shrimp Scampi
lightly breaded, charbroiled shrimp with butter, garlic and lemon
Shrimp Bartolino
shrimp sauteed in white wine, garlic, tomato, artichoke hearts and capers
Shrimp Ripeini
charbroiled shrimp stuffed with crab meat
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
Steaks & Chops
14oz Sirloin Strip
new york cut 14 oz.
Steak Modiga
6 oz. breaded beef tenderloin medallion charcoal broiled, topped with provel cheese and fresh mushrooms in a white wine, lemon butter sauce
Pork Chop
18 oz. charbroiled with lemon, honey and soy sauce
Stuffed Tenderloin
6 oz. crabmeat stuffed tenderloin topped with marsala wine, mushroom sauce
Dessert
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thank you for choosing Bartolino's Osteria, located at Hampton & Wilson. Online Orders are able to be scheduled for any time today. For scheduling orders for tomorrow, or further out, please call the store at 314-644-2266. Thank you very much for your support! Stay safe out there!
2103 Sulphur Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63139