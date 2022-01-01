Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian
Seafood

Bartolino's Osteria Hampton

No reviews yet

2103 Sulphur Avenue

St. Louis, MO 63139

Dinner Salad
Fried Calamari
Dinner Caesar

Appetizers

Cup of Soup of the Day

$6.00

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$7.00

Cup of Minestrone

$6.00

Bowl of Minestrone

$7.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

lightly breaded over flash fried spinach with bistro dipping sauce

Smoked Salmon

$15.00

served with capers, onions, cream cheese and focaccia toast

Breaded Artichokes

$12.00

lightly breaded and deep fried, served in a lemon butter sauce

Toasted Ravioli

$12.00

meat-filled breaded ravioli dusted with parmigiano cheese

Home Made Fried Cheese

$12.00

provel cheese sticks, breaded and fried

Combination Appetizer Platter

$26.00

cannelloni, stuffed mushrooms, fried cheese, charbroiled shrimp and toasted ravioli

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00

stuffed with a crab meat mixture and baked in lemon and butter

Toasted Ravioli Siciliano

$13.00

Lunch Salads

Bartolino's Special Salad

$14.00

lettuce tossed with salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing

Bartolino's Special Salad w/ Chicken

$16.00

lettuce tossed with chicken, salami, provel cheese, pepperoncini, kalamata olives, artichoke hearts and tomatoes in our famous house dressing

Dinner Salad

$6.00

mixed lettuce, diced red peppers, parmesan, green onions and cheese tossed with our house dressing

Dinner Caesar

$7.00

crisp romaine, and seasoned croutons tossed in our special Caesar dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$18.00

grilled 6 oz. salmon over mixed greens

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00

crisp romaine, chicken and seasoned croutons tossed in our special caesar dressing

Spinach Salad w/ Fried Artichokes

$15.00

baby spinach, bacon, fresh-sliced mushrooms, red onions, hard-boiled egg topped with fried breaded artichoke hearts

Italian Tomato Salad

$12.00

sliced tomatoes, with red onions, anchovies, gorgonzola cheese and fresh mozzarella cheese, fresh garlic and white balsamic vinegar and extra virgin olive oil

Tuscan Tuna Salad

$17.00

mixed field greens with sun-dried tomatoes, kalamata olives, cannellini beans and Italian dressing topped with grilled tuna steak

Chop Salad

$16.00

fresh lettuce, grilled chicken, bacon, hard-boiled egg, cannellini beans, green onions and parmesan cheese with our house dressing

Seafood Salad

$19.00

mixed lettuce tossed with our house dressing and topped with crab meat and shrimp

Steak Salad

$19.00

Pizza

traditional st. louis style thin crust with provel cheese

14" Cheese Pizza

$13.00

just cheese, no toppings

16" Cheese Pizza

$17.00

just cheese, no toppings

10" Gluten Free One Topping

$17.95

Custom pizza, one or more toppings

14" One Topping

$14.00

Custom pizza, one or more toppings

16" One Topping

$17.00

Custom pizza, one or more toppings

14" Bartolino's Pizza

$20.00

sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.

16" Bartolino's Pizza

$23.00

sausage, onions, mushrooms, pepperoni.

14" Margarita Pizza

$16.00

marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil

16" Margarita Pizza

$18.00

marinara, buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil

Sandwiches

Filet of Sole Sandwich

$15.00

breaded and served golden brown on garlic cheese bread

Italian Sausage Sand

$15.00

roasted green and red peppers, sauteed onions and tomato sauce on garlic cheese bread

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$15.00

half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Cajun Tuna Steak Sand

$17.00

with roasted peppers on a multi grain bread

Grilled 3 Cheese

$14.00

with american, swiss and cheddar cheeses

Chicken Milanese Sand

$15.00

italian-style breaded chicken with a hint of lemon served on toasted garlic cheese bread

Meatball & Cheese Sand

$15.00

granny’s famous meatballs on our garlic cheese bread

Grilled Chicken Club Sand

$15.00

grilled chicken breast with bacon, lettuce and tomato served on multi grain bread

Italian Beef Sandwich

$17.00

tender roast beef with sauteed green peppers and onions with giardinera on garlic cheese. served with a side of au jus

Turkey Club

$15.00

on white toast

Chicken Wrap

$15.00

grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, romaine lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese and caesar dressing wrapped in a tortilla

Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.00

on garlic cheese bread with au jus

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled 6 oz Salmon with a caper aioli served on whole grain bread.

BLT

$15.00

Lunch Pasta

House Penne Pasta

$17.00

penne noodles with italian sausage in a saffron cream sauce with onions

Farfalle Primavera

$17.00

bowtie noodles, with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and assorted vegetables, light cream and tomato

Tortellini con Piselli

$17.00

circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese

Spaghetti con Meatballs

$16.00

pasta with meat balls

Spaghetti con Salsiccia

$16.00

pasta with italian sausage

Linguine Roma

$17.00

linguine noodles with chicken, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and pine nuts tossed with olive oil and garlic

Lasagna

$17.00

wide pasta layered and baked with italian sausage, meat sauce and cheese

Ravioli Bolognese

$17.00

rich meat sauce with cream

Fettucccine Alfredo

$19.00

fettuccine noodles, white cream sauce

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken

$19.00

charbroiled chicken breast in a light cream sauce

Cannelloni

$16.00

tubular pasta stuffed with meat, spinach, egg and cheese

Manicotti

$16.00

tubular pasta stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano cheese

Chicken Asparagus Risotto

$17.00

sauteed chicken, mushrooms and asparagus in a light tomato and cream sauce

Cavatelli con Broccoli

$17.00

broccoli, cream or red sauce

Baked Mostaccioli

$17.00

provel cheese, meat sauce and one meat ball

Cavatelli alla Vodka

$20.00

shell noodles tossed with sauteed shrimp in a fresh garlic, light olive oil, splash of vodka and finished in a cream reduction

Linguine w/ Clams

$20.00

fresh clams, olive oil and garlic

Linguine Tutto Mare

$23.00

linguine noodles with shrimp, crab, clams, squid, fish, butter, mushrooms, garlic in a light tomato or cream sauce

Rigatoni Caprese

$17.00

rigatoni noodles with roasted tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic

Lunch Specialties

Sole Lemon and Butter

$18.00

broiled filet of sole topped with breadcrumbs, lemon and butter

Sole Parmigiano

$18.00

breaded and fried filet of sole baked with marinara sauce and cheese

8oz Strip Sirloin

$20.00

New York Strip with topped steak butter

Chopped Sirloin

$13.95

with sauteed onions, mushrooms and provel cheese

Chicken Ferri

$18.00

breaded and broiled chicken breast with white wine, lemon, butter and fresh garlic

Veal Parmigiano

$19.00

breaded veal, baked with marinara sauce and provel cheese

Chicken Protein Plate

$16.00

grilled chicken breast with cottage cheese and sliced tomato

Steak Protein Plate

$16.00

chopped sirloin with cottage cheese and sliced tomato

Grilled Salsiccia

$17.00

with sauteed red peppers, green peppers, onions and tomato sauce

Salmon Carciofi

$22.00

grilled salmon with lemon butter caper sauce and fresh tomatoes

Chicken Modiga

$18.00

Chicken Parm

$18.00

Chicken Marsala

$18.00

Sides

Asparagus

$7.00

Baker

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Carrots Amaretto

$7.00

Cheese Garlic Bread

$6.00

Cottage Cheese

$4.00

Creamed Spinach

$8.00

French Fries

$3.95

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Jar of Sauce

$5.00

Meatball

$4.00

Peas & Prosciutto

$7.00

Sauteed Spinach

$7.00

Side Pasta

$6.00

Slaw

$3.00

Twice Baked Potato

$7.00

Veg of the Day

$5.00

Chips

$4.95

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Cannoli

$8.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Special Cheesecake

$13.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Vanilla

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake

$10.00

Spumone

$6.00

Kids Menu

Kid's Rigatoni Meatball

$10.00

Kid's T Rav

$10.00

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Hamburger

$10.00

Kid's Pizza

$10.00

Beef Carpaccio

$18.00

shaved beef tenderloin, capers, mustard aioli, shaved parmigiano

Sandwiches

Filet of Sole Sandwich

$16.00

breaded and served golden brown on garlic cheese bread

Chicken Milanese Sand

$16.00

italian-style breaded chicken with a hint of lemon served on toasted garlic cheese bread

Italian Beef Sandwich

$16.00

tender roast beef with sauteed green peppers and onions with giardinera on garlic cheese. served with a side of au jus

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$16.00

half pound hand-pattied burger topped with applewood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese

Meatball & Cheese Sand

$16.00

granny’s famous meatballs on our garlic cheese bread

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled 6 oz Salmon with a caper aioli served on whole grain bread.

Pasta

Tortellini Piselli

$23.00

circular stuffed pasta with peas, mushroom, onion, prosciutto, cream and parmigiano cheese

Ravioli Bolognese

$23.00

rich meat sauce with cream

Baked Spaghetti, Penne, and Ravioli Combo

$23.00

provel cheese and one meat ball

Lasagna

$23.00

wide pasta layered and baked with italian sausage, meat sauce and cheese

Manicotti

$23.00

tubular pasta stuffed with ricotta and parmigiano cheese

Cannelloni

$23.00

tubular pasta stuffed with meat, spinach, egg and cheese

Fettuccine w/ Chicken

$25.00

charbroiled chicken breast in a light cream sauce

Rigatoni Bolognese

$23.00

rich meat sauce with cream

Spaghetti con Polpette

$23.00

pasta with meat balls

Spaghetti con Salsiccia

$23.00

pasta with italian sausage

Cavatelli con Broccoli

$23.00

broccoli, cream or red sauce

Rigatoni Pesto

$25.00

basil, garlic, olive oil, pine nuts

Farfalle Primavera

$23.00

bowtie noodles, with broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms and assorted vegetables, light cream and tomato

Rigatoni Caprese

$23.00

rigatoni noodles with roasted tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella, olive oil and garlic

Linguine Tutto Mare

$30.00

linguine noodles with shrimp, crab, clams, squid, fish, butter, mushrooms, garlic in a light tomato or cream sauce

Cavatelli alla Vodka

$25.00

shell noodles tossed with sauteed shrimp in a fresh garlic, light olive oil, splash of vodka and finished in a cream reduction

Linguine Pignoli

$25.00

shrimp, mushrooms, spinach, pine nuts, lemon butter, garlic

Linguine with Clams

$25.00

fresh clams, olive oil and garlic

Angel Hair Roseanne

$27.00

angel hair with sauteed scallops, shrimp, fresh tomato, olive oil and garlic

Linguine Micheal

$26.00

Cajun Salmon Pappadelle

$27.00

Short Rib Ragu

$27.00

Fettucine

$25.00

Pappardelle Abruzi

$21.00

fresh wide noodles, tossed in a cream sauce with pancetta and porcini mushrooms

Bowtie Franco

$21.00

Gluten Free Pasta

$3.00

Risotto

House Special Risotto

$22.00

sweet italian sausage, onion and saffron prepared with white wine and a touch of cream

Chicken Risotto

$22.00

sauteed chicken in a light butter sauce, asparagus, mushrooms, tomato and cream

Seafood Risotto

$30.00

shrimp, crab, squid, butter, mushrooms and garlic in a light tomato sauce and cream

Scallop Risotto

$28.00

sauteed scallops with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction

Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

sauteed shrimp with fresh garlic, mushrooms, light olive oil, finished in a light tomato sauce and cream reduction

Veal Dishes

Veal Milanase

$31.00

breaded, pan-fried veal cutlets. served with fresh lemon

Veal Piccata

$31.00

veal sauteed in lemon and butter sauce with a touch of white wine

Veal Parmigiano

$31.00

breaded veal, baked with marinara sauce and provel cheese

Veal Saltimbocca

$32.00

veal sautéed in white wine with prosciutto, provolone cheese, with sage and mushrooms

Veal Marsala

$31.00

veal sauteed with marsala wine, roasted red peppers and mushrooms

Chicken Dishes

Chicken Sambuca

$26.00

sauteed chicken breast with garlic, spinach, mushroom, tomato in a light sambuca cream sauce

Chicken Modiga

$26.00

breaded and broiled boneless chicken breast, with provel cheese, topped with a garlic, white wine, lemon butter and mushroom sauce

Chicken Spiedini

$26.00

lightly breaded and broiled boneless breast of chicken stuffed with bread crumbs, tomato and cheese

Chicken Ferri

$26.00

breaded and broiled chicken breast with white wine, lemon, butter and fresh garlic

Chicken Parmigiano

$26.00

breaded and broiled and baked with provel cheese

Chicken Milanese

$26.00

Fish Dishes

Sole al Ferri

$27.00

filet of sole, broiled with lemon and butter. a bartolino’s favorite

Sole alla Ragni

$32.00

filet of sole, broiled with crab meat, lemon, butter and cheese

Sole Modiga

$27.00

SOLE MODIGA* filet of sole breaded and fried, with melted cheese, white wine and mushrooms

Salmon Carciofi

$32.00

topped with fresh tomato relish and pine nuts

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

lightly breaded, charbroiled shrimp with butter, garlic and lemon

Shrimp Bartolino

$29.00

shrimp sauteed in white wine, garlic, tomato, artichoke hearts and capers

Shrimp Ripeini

$31.00

charbroiled shrimp stuffed with crab meat

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$29.00

Steaks & Chops

14oz Sirloin Strip

$44.00

new york cut 14 oz.

Steak Modiga

$39.00

6 oz. breaded beef tenderloin medallion charcoal broiled, topped with provel cheese and fresh mushrooms in a white wine, lemon butter sauce

Pork Chop

$34.00

18 oz. charbroiled with lemon, honey and soy sauce

Stuffed Tenderloin

$45.00

6 oz. crabmeat stuffed tenderloin topped with marsala wine, mushroom sauce

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 1:30 am
Thank you for choosing Bartolino's Osteria, located at Hampton & Wilson. Online Orders are able to be scheduled for any time today. For scheduling orders for tomorrow, or further out, please call the store at 314-644-2266. Thank you very much for your support! Stay safe out there!

