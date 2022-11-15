Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

KIDS PASTA
Tiramisu Trifle

Breakfast

Baked Eggs

$14.00

Creamy spinach with leeks, mushrooms, house focaccia

Biscuit & Chorizo Gravy

$15.00

House made biscuits, roasted veggies, sunny-side-up eggs, grated black pepper

Summer Savory Waffle

$14.00

Quinoa, zucchini & squash, kale, poached egg, hollandaise sauce, paprika

Smoked Trout Benedict

$16.00

Dill cream, poached eggs, hollandaise sauce, everything seeds, herbs

Egg White Frittata

$15.00

Zucchini & squash, heirloom tomatoes, kale herb salad, goat cheese

Eggs Your Way

$14.00

Roasted vegetables, tomatoes, choice of bacon or sausage, focaccia

Blueberry Pancake

$13.00

Fresh blueberries, lemon curd, sliced toasted almonds, maple syrup

Brioche French Toast

$13.00

Housemade brioche, housemade berry jam, meringue, maple, powdered sugar

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$11.00

Coconut milk soaked muesli, green apples, dairy-free yogurt, dates, banana chips, nuts & seeds, maple syrup

Avocado Toast

$14.00

House focaccia, avocado mashed, mozzarella, tomatoes, basil oil, balsamic glaze, kale salad with citrus vinaigrette

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

Grilled focaccia, pickled cherries, honey, seeds, balsamic glaze

Sides

SD Bacon

$4.00

SD Sausage Patty

$4.00

Homemade Italian sausage patty

SD Smoked Trout

$7.00

SD Sliced Avocados

$3.00

SD Eggs

$3.00

SD Gluten-Free Toast

$3.00

SD Focaccia

$4.00

SD Garlic Bread

$5.00

SD Biscuit & Jam

$4.00

SD Fruit Bowl

$7.00

SD Potatoes w/ Aioli

$5.00

Potato wedges with cheese & bacon aioli

SD Vegetables

$4.00

Soup

Tomato Gazpacho

$11.00

tomato gazpacho, berries, cucumber. radish. fresh mozzarella. basil oil

Appetizers

Cod Croquette

$14.00

Black olive tartar sauce, pickled vegetables

Mussels Appetizer

$21.00

PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, 1 pc. garlic bread

Salads

Chicken Confit Kale Caesar

$15.00

Romaine, baby kale, seasoned chicken confit, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest, Caesar dressing

Beet Tomato Burrata

Beet Tomato Burrata

$15.00

Light pickled beets and tomatoes, dried strawberries, arugula, Italian dressing, burrata cheese, pistachio-basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze

Grilled Shrimp Cobb

$21.00

Gem lettuce, green Goddess dressing, avocado, tomato, hard-boiled eggs, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bacon bites, chives

Pastas

Mussels Spaghetti

Mussels Spaghetti

$26.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

Rigatoni pasta, bolognese sauce, parmesan, fresh ricotta, herbs

Bucatini All'Amatriciana

$24.00

Bucatini pasta, crispy pancetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, parmesan

Shrimp Spaghetti

$25.00

Spaghetti pasta, fresh garlic and tomatoes, pepperoncini, arugula, parmesan

Chicken Fettuccine

$24.00

Fettuccine pasta, grilled chicken breast, creamy spinach Alfredo, mushrooms, parmesan, bread crumbs

Pesto Mafaldine

$23.00

Asparagus, cherry tomatoes, parmesan pistachio basil pesto, fresh parmesan

PASTA OF THE DAY

$27.00

Entrees

Garlic Steak Frites

$38.00

"Pichanha" top sirloin, choice of Potato Wedges or Kale Italian Salad, crispy garlic, chili-churi sauce

Fried Flattened Pork Chop Picatta

$33.00

Fried flatten pork chop, kale & grilled radicchio salad, lemon capers brown butter sauce

Tuscan Skuna Bay Salmon

$33.00

Creamy Spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled lemon

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.00

Fettuccine pasta marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella

Side

Focaccia

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Side Sliced Avocados

$3.00

HOT DRINKS

Americano

$3.00

Espresso with a hot water

Plain Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Espresso, steamed milk and a layer of foam on top.

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Espresso with chocolate syrup & steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea by Rishi

$3.50

COLD DRINKS

Orange Juice

$6.00

Fresh squeezed

Home-Made Lemonade

$4.00

Housemade lemonade

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Italian Peach Soda

$4.00

Peach flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.

Italian Passion Fruit Soda

$4.00

Passion Fruit flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.

Italian Strawberry Soda

$4.00

Strawberry flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream.

Italian Mixed Berry Soda

$4.00

Mixed Berries flavored sparkling water, lemonade, with whipped cream

Italian Pineapple Soda

$4.00

Pineapple flavored sparkling water, lemonade, whipped cream

Coke in can

$3.00

Diet Coke in can

$3.00

Sprite in can

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Choco Milk

$3.50

Dessert

Tiramisu Trifle

$10.00

Mascarpone, coffee cream, chocolate, lady fingers

Cheesecake

$10.00

Graham crumbs, macerated berries, lemon zest

Kids Breakfast

Kids Eggs & Fruit

$8.00

Scrambled eggs, bacon, melon, apples & berries

Kids Pancake

$8.00

Choice of plain, chocolate or blueberry, maple syrup

KIDS MEAL

KIDS PASTA

$10.00

Choice of pasta and sauce

(3) CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.00

3 chicken fingers, potato wedges and ketchup

All hours
Sunday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Italian Inspired Kitchen.

Website

Location

1241 Center Dr, Park City, UT 84098

Directions

