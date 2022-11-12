Bartolo's imageView gallery
Italian
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

Italian Inspired Kitchen

102 Reviews

$$

1270 S 1100 E

SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84105

Order Again

Popular Items

Rigatoni Bolognese
House Focaccia
Chicken Parmigiana

Starter

Tomato Gazpacho

$11.00

tomato gazpacho, berries, cucumber, radish, fresh mozzarella, basil oil

House Focaccia

$4.00

grilled home made focaccia bread, soft butter, sea salt, black pepper

Garlic Bread

$5.00

home made focaccia bread, garlic oil, parmesan, parsley

Charcuterie & Cheese for Two

$19.00

selection of cured meats, local cheeses, house focaccia, fig marmalade, pickled vegetables

Grilled Spanish Octopus

$19.00

potatoes, puttanesca sauce, pickled fresno chili

Salmon Crudo

$14.00

Avocado, soy ginger dressing, fresno, potato chips

Mussels Appetizer

$21.00

PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, garlic bread

Cod Croquette

$14.00

black olive tartar sauce, pickled vegetables

Spicy Crab Dip

$15.00

cream cheese, bell pepper, herbs, house focaccia

Marinated Olives

$7.00

Castelvetrano green olives, garlic, orange peels, thyme, house focaccia

Ricotta Toast

$12.00

pickled cherries, honey, seeds, balsamic glaze

Charred Broccolini

$9.00

creamy sesame dressing, toasted sesame seeds

Grilled Asparagus

$9.00

extra virgin olive oil, parmesan, lemon zest

Potato Wedge

$5.00

Salads

Confit Chicken Caesar

$15.00

romaine hearts, baby kale, chicken confit, classic caesar dressing, parmesan, focaccia croutons, lemon zest

Beet Burrata

$15.00

light pickled beets, tomato, dried strawberries, arugula, Italian dressing, pistachio basil pesto, toasted pistachios, balsamic glaze.

Grilled Shrimp Cobb

$21.00

gem lettuce, green Goddess dressing, avocado, tomato, hard boiled eggs, gorgonzola, candied walnuts, bacon bites, chives

Pastas

Mussels Spaghetti

$26.00

PEI mussels, white wine butter sauce, Calabrian chili, fresh herbs, garlic bread

Rigatoni Bolognese

$25.00

slow cooked angus beef & pork meat sauce, parmesan, house-made ricotta

Bucatini All'amatriciana

$24.00

crispy pancetta, spicy pomodoro sauce, parmesan

Shrimp Spaghetti

$25.00

fresh garlic & tomatoes, marinara, Calabrian chili, arugula, parmesan, lemon zest

Chicken Fettuccine

$24.00

creamy spinach Alfredo, mushrooms, parmesan, pangrattato

Pistachio Pesto Mafaldine

$23.00

cherry tomatoes, squash & zucchini, parmesan pistachio pesto, mint, parmesan

Entrees

Cioppino

$35.00

fish tomato stew, with seafood, fennel, potatoes, fresh herbs, garlic bread

Garlic Steak Frites

$38.00

"Picanha" top sirloin, choice of potato wedges or kale Italian salad, chimi-churi sauce

Pork Chop

$33.00

kale & grilled radicchio salad, lemon-caper brown butter sauce, grilled lemon

Skuna Bay Salmon

$33.00

creamy spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, raisins, barley, grilled lemon

Chicken Parmigiana

$27.00

fettucinni marinara, breaded chicken breast with marinara and mozzarella

Seasonal Risotto

$26.00

arborio rice, seasonal vegetables, parmesan

Kids

Kids Pasta

$10.00

(3) Chicken Tenders

$8.00

3 Chicken tenders, potato wedges, ketchup

Desserts

Lime Meringue Pie

$10.00Out of stock

Key Lime Pie Slice

$10.00

Chocolate Pie Slice

$10.00

HOT DRINKS

Plain Coffee

$3.00

Single Espresso

$3.00

Doppio Espresso

$4.50

Americano

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Latte

$4.00

Chai Latte

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Mocha

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Hot Tea by Rishi

$3.50

COLD DRINKS

Orange Juice

$6.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Iced tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Italian Soda

$4.00

Coke in can

$3.00

Diet Coke in can

$3.00

Sprite in can

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Glass of Milk

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

1270 S 1100 E, SALT LAKE CITY, UT 84105

Directions

Gallery
Bartolo's image

Map
