Restaurant info

Joey Gerard's - A Bartolotta Supper Club is located in the charming village of historic Greendale. Opened in August of 2012, Joey Gerard's pays homage to Joe Bartolotta's childhood and the supper clubs he frequented with his parents growing up. Midwest supper clubs were born in the early 1930s mostly in rural Wisconsin and became an enticing destination where people would gather for cocktails, supper, and entertainment. Neighborhood camaraderie and a comfortable atmosphere is a commonality all supper clubs hold to this day. The vibe at Joey Gerard’s embraces a casual dining experience. Combining classic supper club menu options, a great steak selection, classic cocktails and ice cream drinks make Joey Gerard’s the perfect gathering place.