Offsite

Food

Baguette

$4.72

Beef Bourguignon

$11.31

Beet Salad

$8.50

Croque Monsieur

$8.50

Bread (1)

$0.48

Butter (1)

$0.95

Creme Brulee

$5.66

Beverages

Soda

$3.77

Water

$3.77

La Estacion (Tacos)

Entree

Burrito

$9.75

Taco Bowl

$8.50

Nachos

$8.50

1 Taco

$4.25

2 Tacos

$8.25

3 Tacos

$12.25

Sides

Guacamole

$2.70

Chips & Salsa

$3.50

Chips & Guacamole

$4.95

Chips & Cheese

$3.95

Cheese Sauce

$1.25

Salsa

$0.95

Chips

$2.95

Snacks

Cookie

$1.50

Small Popcorn

$1.50

Medium Popcorn

$2.00

Large Popcorn

$2.50

BelGioso Cheese Snack

$1.10

Apple

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Ice Cream Cup

$1.25

$1 Popcorn

$1.00

FOH SKUS

Grab n Go

My Mochi - Double Chocolate

$2.10

Miss Vicky's Sea Salt

$1.50

Miss Vicky's Salt and Vinegar

$1.50

Miss Vicky's Jalapeno

$1.50

Miss Vicky's BBQ

$1.50

Lay's Classic

$1.50

Lay's Sour Cream and Onion

$1.50

Lay's Dill Pickle

$1.50

Baked Lay's Classic

$1.50

Baked Lay's Sour Cream and Onion

$1.50

Baked Lay's Cheddar and Sour Cream

$1.50

Frito's

$1.50

Doritos

$1.50

Doritos Cool Ranch

$1.50

Doritos Chili Lime

$1.50

Cheetos

$1.50

Cheetos Flamin Hot

$1.50

Sunchips Garden Salsa

$1.50

Sunchips Chili Lime

$1.50

Rold Gold Pretzels

$1.50

Terra Original

$2.25

Terra Blue

$2.25

Jack Link's Beef Jerky- .85oz

$4.95

Orchard Valley Trail Mix

$2.95

Jonny Almond HoneySalt Cashews

$4.50

Cheetos Simply White Cheddar

$1.75

Good Health Veggie Straws

$2.50

Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn

$1.75

Sahale Pomegranate Cashews

$3.25

Sahale Mango Tango

$3.25

Seneca Apple Chips

$2.00

Gardettos

$1.50

Chex Mix

$1.50

Stacy's Pita Chips- Parmesan and Garlic

$1.50

Boar's Head Sopressata and Provolone

$6.95

Boar's Head Salame and Provolone

$6.95

Boar's Head Roll Prosciutto and Mozz

$5.75

Boar's Head Roll Sopressata Piccante and Mozz

$5.75

Boar's Head Hummus and Pretzels

$3.50

Boar's Head Red Pepper Hummus and Pretzels

$3.50

Special K Protein Strawberry

$2.95

Special K Protein Chocolate PB

$2.95

Nugo Chocolate PB

$2.75

Nugo Vanilla

$2.75

Nugo Raspberry Truffle

$2.75

Nugo Brownie Crunch

$2.75

Nugo Mint

$2.75

Nugo Chocolate Chip

$2.75

Nature Valley Oatmeal Raisin

$1.25

Nature Valley Chocolate Chunk

$1.25

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey

$1.25

Nature Valley Peanut

$1.25

NutriGrain Blueberry

$1.50

NutriGrain Strawberry

$1.50

Gatorade Protein Choc Chip

$4.75

Gatorade Protein Chocolate PB

$4.75

Bake City Protein Cookie Espresso

$4.50

Bake City Protein Cookie PB

$4.50

Grandma's Mini Sandwich Crème

$1.50

M&M Plain 5.3oz

$6.95

M&M Peanut 5.3oz

$6.95

Sour Patch Kids Watermelon

$3.50

Sour Patch Kids

$3.50

GFB Bites Chocolate PB

$10.50

GFB Bites Chocolate Cherry

$10.50

GFB Bites Chocolate Hazelnut

$10.50

GFB Bites Chocolate PB Small

$3.75

Bauducco Sugar Free Choc Wafer

$2.75

Sweet Street Chewy Crispy

$2.25

Backroad Country Chicago Style Popcorn

$5.95

Backroad Country Sweet Heat Popcorn

$5.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel Hot Sauce

$5.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel Beer Cheese

$5.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel Garlic Parm

$5.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel Cinnamon

$5.95

Pop Daddy Pretzel Dill Pickle

$5.95

Popcorners White Cheddar

$1.75

Popcorners Kettle

$1.75

Altoids Arctic

$3.25

Dentyne Ice Spearmint

$2.10

Trident White Peppermint

$2.10

Trident Watermelon Twist

$1.95

Clio Yogurt Bar Strawberry

$2.75

Clio Yogurt Bar Vanilla

$2.75

Oikos Triple Zero Strawberry

$2.10

Oikos Plain

$2.10

Oikos Triple Zero Vanilla

$2.10

Chobani Blueberry

$2.10

Chobani Vanilla

$2.10

Chobani Strawberry

$2.10

Chobani Raspberry

$2.10

Klement's Beef Stick

$1.50

Arrezzio String Cheese

$1.00

BelGioioso Snacking Rolls

$3.25

BelGioioso Parmesan

$1.10

BelGioioso Fontina

$1.10

Arizona Salsa n Chips

$3.95

Arizona Nachos n Cheese Dip

$3.95

Oh Snap Dilly Bites

$2.75

Oh Snap Apple Bites

$2.75

Oh Snap Spiced Apple Bites

$2.75

Oh Snap Hottie Bites

$2.75

Oh Snap Sassy Bites

$2.75

Food Should Taste Good Multigrain Lg

$6.75

Gummy Bears

$1.75

Sour Gummies

$2.50

Honey Mustard Pretzels

$1.75

Lg Honey Mustard Pretzels

$4.50

Malted Milk Balls

$2.25

Sour Rainbow Straws

$2.50

Gummy Butterflies

$2.00

Chocolate Rocks

$2.75

Sweet and Spicy Mix

$2.25

Licorice Bites

$2.25

Chocolate Raisins

$3.25

Chocolate Peanuts

$3.25

Honey Roasted Peanuts

$2.50

Cranberry Fitness Mix

$2.50

Yogurt Pretzels

$2.00

Sesame Sticks

$2.00

French Burnt Peanuts

$1.75

Swedish Fish

$2.50

Honey Praline Almonds

$3.25

Yogurt Raisins

$2.50

Wasabi Peas

$3.25

Reese's Pieces

$3.25

Chocolate Non-Pareils

$2.95

Chocolate Pretzels

$1.75

Chocolate Almonds

$4.00

Oriental Mix

$2.25

Buckeye Mix

$2.95

Dark Chocolate Pretzels

$2.00

Fruit Slices

$1.75

Gummy Robots

$3.75

Small Mixed Nuts

$2.95

Blue Raspberry Rings

$1.75

Candy Blocks

$2.75

Lg Mixed Nuts

$6.00

Mixed Nuts and Seeds Trail Mix

$6.00

Gummy Worms

$1.50

Banana Chips

$1.00

Cherry Pretzels

$1.75

Gummy Unicorns

$2.50

Gummy Blocks

$2.25

Monster Juice Mango

$3.75

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Mountain Dew Code Red Bottle

$2.50

Moji Spicy Crab Roll

$8.99

Badger Cheesecorn

$2.75

Badger Kettlecorn

$2.75

String Cheese

$1.00

Heap of Popcorn 3oz.

$2.00

Heap of Popcorn 6.5 oz.

$4.00

Grebe's Cruller Nuggets Cup

$4.50

Grebe's Mini Chocolate Chip Cookies Cup

$4.50

Moji California Roll

$8.99

Grandma's Mini Sandwich Cremes

$1.50

Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar

$1.50

My Mochi - Cookies & Cream

$2.10

Blue Bunny - Vanilla Crunch Bar

$1.50

Blue Bunny - Cookies & Cream Sandwich

$3.00

Blue Bunny - Chips Galore Sandwich

$3.00

Grebe's Chocolate Dipped Cruller Bag

$7.50

Garden Veggie Straws

$2.25

Backroad Country Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Popcorn

$5.95

Grebe's Cruller Bag

$6.50

M&M's Plain

$2.95

Nutrigrain Apple

$1.50

Guayaki Yerba Bluephoria

$4.25

Guayaki Yerba Lemon

$4.25

Guayaki Yerba Mint

$4.25

Orgain Protein Vanilla

$4.50

Orgain Protein Chocolate

$4.50

Shamrock Farms Rockin Protein Choc

$5.50

Fairlife Strawberry

$2.95

Tropicana OJ 10oz

$1.95

Tropicana Cranberry 10oz

$1.95

Tropicana Apple 10oz

$1.95

Simply Orange Juice

$3.00

Simply Lemonade

$3.00

Koia Magic Mango

$5.50

Koia Glowing Greens

$5.50

Koia Strawnana Dream

$5.50

Bai Clementine

$3.50

Bai Dragonfruit

$3.50

Bai Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Bai Pomegranate

$3.50

Bai Bing Cherry

$3.50

Vitamin Water Power-C

$2.85

Vitamin Water Squeezed

$2.85

Vitamin Water XXX

$2.85

Dunkin Donuts Mocha

$3.25

Dunkin Donuts Original

$3.25

Rise Nitro Vanilla

$5.75

Rise Nitro Latte

$5.75

Rise Nitro Black

$5.75

Starbucks Double Mocha

$4.50

Starbucks Double Vanilla

$4.50

Fuel for Fire Choc Banana

$5.75

Fuel for Fire Strawnana

$5.75

Fuel for Fire Berry Acai

$5.75

Kevita Tart Cherry

$5.00

Kevita Raspberry Lemon

$5.00

Kevita Lemonade

$5.00

Forage Jasmine Rose

$3.95

Forage Blackberry Grape

$3.95

Forage Tropical

$3.95

Forage Lemon Ginger

$3.95

Forage Raspberry

$3.95

Pure Leaf Subtly Sweet

$3.50

Pure Leaf Sweet

$3.50

Pure Leaf Unsweetened

$3.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.50

LaCroix Guava

$1.50

LaCroix Limoncello

$1.50

LaCroix RazzCran

$1.50

LaCroix Passionfruit

$1.50

LaCroix Pure

$1.50

LaCroix Watermelon

$1.50

LaCroix Key Lime

$1.50

LaCroix Hibiscus

$1.50

LaCroix Pamplemousse

$1.50

LaCroix Berry

$1.50

Bubly Bounce Blood Orange

$1.50

Bubly Bounce Citrus Cherry

$1.50

Bubly Bounce Triple Berry

$1.50

Bubly Lime

$1.50

Bublr Twisted Elixr

$2.65

Bublr Triple Berry Breezr

$2.65

Bublr Pitaya Berry

$2.65

Bublr Lemon Lime

$2.65

Arizona Tea w/Lemon

$2.85

Arizona Raspberry Tea

$2.85

Arizona Green Tea

$2.85

Arizona Arnold Palmer

$2.85

Alo Enrich

$3.75

Alo Spring

$3.75

Body Armor Watermelon Straw

$3.45

Body Armor Blackout Berry

$3.45

Powerade Berry Blast

$2.25

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.25

Protein 20 Wild Cherry

$4.75

Protein 20 Coconut

$4.75

Protein 20 Energy

$4.75

Gatorade G2 Grape

$2.65

Gatorade Zero Glacier Freeze

$2.65

Gatorade Zero Glacier Cherry

$2.65

Kist Straw Watermelon

$1.75

Kist Kiwi Straw

$1.75

Kist Orange Mango

$1.75

Kist Rasp Lemonade

$1.75

Celsius Strawberry Guava

$4.15

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.25

Healthy Roots Deep Clean

$5.95

Healthy Roots Digest and Reset

$5.95

Mountain Dew Can

$1.50

San Pellegrino

$3.50

Celsius Fuji Apple Pear

$4.15

Dr Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke Bottle

$2.50

Coke Cherry Bottle

$2.50

Sprite Can

$1.50

Sprite Bottle

$2.50

Coke Bottle

$2.50

Acqua Panna glass

$2.00

Monster Ultra Sunrise

$3.75

Smart Water

$2.75

Mountain Dew Diet Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.50

Mountain Dew Diet Bottle

$2.50

Healthy Roots Heartbeet

$5.95

Red Bull

$3.75

Dasani

$1.50

Coke Zero Bottle

$2.50

Niagara

$1.25

Suja Vitamin D

$4.75

Coke with Coffee Dark

$4.25

Celsius Peach Mango Green Tea

$4.15

Rockstar Pure Zero Tangerine

$3.00

Mountain Dew Energy Cherry Lime

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.50

Pepsi Bottle

$2.50

Mountain Dew Energy Pomegranate

$3.00

Aquafina

$1.50

Coke Cherry Zero Can

$1.50

LifeWater

$3.00

Coke with Coffee Zero Vanilla

$4.25

Healthy Roots Immunity

$5.95

Boxed Water

$3.15

Coke Can

$1.50

Diet Coke Can

$1.50

Core Water

$2.75

Monster Zero Ultra

$3.75

Monster

$3.75

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.75

Sprite Zero Can

$1.50

Coke Cherry Can

$1.50

Suja Elderberry

$4.75

Starry Bottle

$2.50

Rockstar Punched

$3.00

Crystal Light Lemonade

$1.00

pH Water 1L BTL

$2.50

Dt. Pepsi Can

$1.50

Coke Zero Can

$1.50

Life Water 700mL Btl.

$3.00

Diet Pepsi Can

$1.50

Pure Leaf Raspberry

$3.50

La Croix Black Razzberry

$1.50

La Croix Cherry Blossom

$1.50

Celcius Oasis

$4.15

Celcius Artic Vibe

$4.15

Dairy Pure 2% Milk

$3.75

BOH SKUS

Food

Veggie

$8.25

Newman's Own Light French

$1.00

Newman's Own French

$1.00

Newman's Own Balsamic

$1.00

Newman's Own Creamy Caesar

$1.00

Newman's Own Creamy Italian

$1.00

Newman's Own Light Ranch

$1.00

Newman's Own Ranch

$1.00

Spinach Watermelon Salad

$8.25

Chef's Salad

$9.25

House Salad

$5.95

Small Tomato Mozzarella

$4.25

Tomato Mozzarella Salad

$6.95

Wedge Salad

$8.50

Southwest Chicken Salad

$8.50

Cobb Salad

$9.25

Gourmet Salad

$8.50

Small Greek Salad

$4.25

Small House Salad

$4.25

Caesar Salad

$6.95

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.95

Small Caesar Salad

$4.25

Nicoise Salad

$9.50

Spicy Tuna Wrap

$8.75

Half Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$4.75

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Cranberry Turkey Sandwich

$8.75

Turkey Boursin

$8.50

Turkey w/ Pesto Mayo

$8.50

Roast Beef Sandwich

$8.75

Half Roast Beef Sandwich

$4.75

PBJ on Banana Break

$5.75

Whole Sandwich

$7.50

Half Turkey Club

$4.75

Half Sandwich

$4.75

Ham and Gouda

$7.50

Turkey Club Sandwich

$8.25

Ham and Swiss

$7.50

Italian Sandwich

$8.50

Pesto Chicken Wrap

$8.75

Half Pesto Chicken Wrap

$4.75

Half Spicy Tuna Wrap

$4.75

Half Sandwich

$4.75

Cheese, Sausage, Grape Cup

$4.95

Apple and Peanut Butter Cup

$3.95

Crudite Cup

$3.25

Cottage Cheese Cup

$3.25

Hummus

$3.50

Red Pepper Hummus

$3.50

Hard Boiled Eggs

$3.25

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Energy Bites

$3.25

Berry Cup

$4.50

Granola Clusters

$4.25

Fruit Cup

$4.25

Turkey Sandwich Box

$6.95

Mediterranean Chicken Box

$6.95

PBJ Box

$5.75

Pretzel Bites and Cheese Dip

$4.95

Pretzel Bite Box

$6.25

Bagel Box

$5.50

Breakfast Box

$6.50

Cheese and Sausage Box

$6.50

Protein Box

$6.75

Hummus Box

$6.50

Pork Loin for One

$11.95

Chocolate Chip Zucchini Bread

$2.50

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

$2.95

Banana Chocolate Chip Bread

$1.95

Banana Bread

$1.95

Lemon Blueberry Bread

$2.50

Apple Cinnamon Bread

$4.50

Blueberry Crumble

$3.95

Pecan Bar

$3.95

Strawberry Crumble

$3.95

Chocolate Hazelnut Wafer Cookies

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$2.95

White Choc Chai Puppy Chow

$4.00

Assorted Petit Fours

$6.75

Nutella Chai Puppy Chow

$4.00

Chocolate Pudding

$2.95

Pistachio Pudding

$2.95

Tapioca Pudding

$2.95

Banana Pudding

$2.95

Butterscotch Pudding

$2.95

Lemon Pudding

$2.95

Vanilla Pudding

$2.95

Brownie

$3.95

Almond Joy Blondie

$3.95

Butterscotch Oatmeal Blondie

$3.95

Sprinkle Blondie

<